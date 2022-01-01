Linden Hills restaurants you'll love
Milio's
3813 W 44th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|#10 Double Beef & Cheese
|$7.39
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
|#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
|#16 Chicken Bacon Club
|$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
Naviya’s Thai Brasserie
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|Popular items
|#41 Green Curry**
|$18.00
Green curry paste, coconut milk, onion, red pepper, lime leaf, cauliflower, zucchini, organic Japanese mushroom, pea pod, basil
|#4 Fresh Shrimp & Chicken Spring Rolls
|$11.00
Lettuce, carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, rice paper
|#35 Pad Thai
|$18.00
Sweet radish, egg, broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, peanut, lime, garlic, and green onion
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Fra Diavolo with Lobster
|$33.00
Tomato, Roasted Fresno, Basil, Cumin
|Grilled Butternut Squash
|$11.00
Vadouvan Butter, Marcona Almonds
|Potato Churros
|$12.00
Ketchup, Spicy Mayo
Rosalia
2811 West 43rd St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Salsiccia
|$19.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, sausage, serrano, cilantro
|Funghi
|$18.00
Mushrooms, gruyere, porcini crema, scallions, chili flake
|Cheese
|$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Café Cerés
3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|SPICED VANILLA LATTE
|$4.75
Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.
|CHOCOLATE CHIP TAHINI COOKIE
|$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie made with tahini and Valrhona chocolate.
Contains: wheat: dairy, eggs, seeds, soy
|RAS EL HANOUT LATTE
|$7.00
Date sweetened syrup with, coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.