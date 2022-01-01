Linden Hills restaurants you'll love

Linden Hills restaurants
Toast

Linden Hills's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Thai
Latin American
Must-try Linden Hills restaurants

Milio's image

 

Milio's

3813 W 44th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#10 Double Beef & Cheese$7.39
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
#16 Chicken Bacon Club$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
Naviya’s Thai Brasserie image

 

Naviya’s Thai Brasserie

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#41 Green Curry**$18.00
Green curry paste, coconut milk, onion, red pepper, lime leaf, cauliflower, zucchini, organic Japanese mushroom, pea pod, basil
#4 Fresh Shrimp & Chicken Spring Rolls$11.00
Lettuce, carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, rice paper
#35 Pad Thai$18.00
Sweet radish, egg, broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, peanut, lime, garlic, and green onion
More about Naviya’s Thai Brasserie
Martina image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spaghetti Fra Diavolo with Lobster$33.00
Tomato, Roasted Fresno, Basil, Cumin
Grilled Butternut Squash$11.00
Vadouvan Butter, Marcona Almonds
Potato Churros$12.00
Ketchup, Spicy Mayo
More about Martina
Rosalia image

 

Rosalia

2811 West 43rd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Salsiccia$19.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, sausage, serrano, cilantro
Funghi$18.00
Mushrooms, gruyere, porcini crema, scallions, chili flake
Cheese$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
More about Rosalia
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SPICED VANILLA LATTE$4.75
Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.
CHOCOLATE CHIP TAHINI COOKIE$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie made with tahini and Valrhona chocolate.
Contains: wheat: dairy, eggs, seeds, soy
RAS EL HANOUT LATTE$7.00
Date sweetened syrup with, coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.
More about Café Cerés

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Linden Hills

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

