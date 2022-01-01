Mankato restaurants you'll love
More about Burrito Wings LLC
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Burrito Wings LLC
503 S Front St, Manketo
|Popular items
|Grilled Steak Rice Bowl
|$8.50
|Churros
|$2.99
|Grilled Steak Burrito
|$8.50
More about Wooden Spoon
SANDWICHES
Wooden Spoon
515 N Riverfront Dr, Mankato
|Popular items
|Cookie & Candy Tray
Choice of 12 inch, 16 inch
|Cookie Decorating Kit
|$14.99
1 Dozen Un-iced Cookies with frosting and sprinkles
|Buckeye Brownies
|$6.99
6 ct
More about Pub 500
FRENCH FRIES
Pub 500
500 S Front St, Mankato
|Popular items
|Bread Pudding
|$4.99
Premium supper club recipe served with a caramel sauce and whipped cream.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.99
A Pub specialty - two cod loins dipped in beer batter. Served on a mound of Pub Fries (the English call them Chips), coleslaw and a freshly baked French roll.
|Pub Fries
|$6.99
One pound of fries dusted with Pub 500 seasonings.
More about Burrito Wings Food Truck
Burrito Wings Food Truck
503 South Front Street, Mankato