Mankato restaurants you'll love

Mankato restaurants
Toast
  • Mankato

Mankato's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Mankato restaurants

Burrito Wings LLC image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Burrito Wings LLC

503 S Front St, Manketo

Avg 4.6 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Steak Rice Bowl$8.50
Churros$2.99
Grilled Steak Burrito$8.50
More about Burrito Wings LLC
Wooden Spoon image

SANDWICHES

Wooden Spoon

515 N Riverfront Dr, Mankato

Avg 4.8 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cookie & Candy Tray
Choice of 12 inch, 16 inch
Cookie Decorating Kit$14.99
1 Dozen Un-iced Cookies with frosting and sprinkles
Buckeye Brownies$6.99
6 ct
More about Wooden Spoon
Pub 500 image

FRENCH FRIES

Pub 500

500 S Front St, Mankato

Avg 4 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bread Pudding$4.99
Premium supper club recipe served with a caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Fish & Chips$16.99
A Pub specialty - two cod loins dipped in beer batter. Served on a mound of Pub Fries (the English call them Chips), coleslaw and a freshly baked French roll.
Pub Fries$6.99
One pound of fries dusted with Pub 500 seasonings.
More about Pub 500
Krusty's Donuts image

DONUTS

Krusty's Donuts

1600 warren street suite 14, Mankato

Avg 4.6 (209 reviews)
Takeout
More about Krusty's Donuts
Restaurant banner

 

Burrito Wings Food Truck

503 South Front Street, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Burrito Wings Food Truck
