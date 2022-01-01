Hopkins restaurants you'll love

Hopkins restaurants
Toast
  • Hopkins

Must-try Hopkins restaurants

Mainstreet Bar and Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mainstreet Bar and Grill

814 Mainstreet, Hopkins

Avg 4 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Ribs$11.95
House Salad$6.00
Walleye n Chips$12.00
My Burger Minnetonka image

 

My Burger Minnetonka

10997 Red Circle Drive, Minnetonka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Fountain Pop$2.75
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.
Impossible burger$13.95
The Impossible Burger | 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
Pub 819 image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Pub 819

819 Mainstreet, Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tachos$13.00
Tater tots, beer cheese, cheddar, bacon, fresh jalapeños, green onions, pico & sour cream
Cubano$15.00
Roasted pork, honey ham, whole grain mustard, pickles, garlic aioli, Swiss, pressed cubano bread
Full Order Boneless Wings$16.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
Crossroads Delicatessen image

 

Crossroads Delicatessen

2795 Hedberg Dr, Hopkins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Black And White$2.99
CROSSROADS STYLE BLACK & WHITE WITH ALL BUTTER COOKIE, WITH VANILLA AND CHOCOLATE FROSTING!
Corned Beef$13.99
WE SEARCHED FAR AND WIDE FOR JUST THE RIGHT CORNED BEEF AND COOK IT FRESH EVERY DAY IN OUR KITCHEN. SLICED THIN AND STACKED ON OUR OWN CARAWAY RYE!
MATZO-QT$9.99
CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED AND FOR GOOD REASON! OUR HOMEMADE CHICKEN BROTH IS TEEMING WITH CHUNKS OF CHICKEN, CARROTS AND CELERY. WITH MATZO BALLS!
yum! kitchen & bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

yum! kitchen & bakery

6001 Shady Oak Rd, Minnetonka

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
patticake slice$5.95
chocolate cake w/ cream cheese buttercream frosting
vanilla cupcake$3.50
classic vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
chicken club$12.95
chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon & pommeray honey aioli on toasted whole grain
Toma Mojo Grill image

 

Toma Mojo Grill

12977 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Toma Fries and Brava Sauce$2.79
French fries dusted in Toma Mojo Grill's signature seasoning served with Brava Sauce on the side. Vegan without Brava Sauce, gluten-free.
Garlic Chicken n' Hummus Bowl$12.59
Garlic chicken, tomato cucumber salad, arugula, corn, and hummus, on a bed or herb rice with Red Mojo.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$7.29
Fried Brussels Sprouts dressed in a lemon herb dressing.
Cam Ranh Bay image

PHO

Cam Ranh Bay

712 Main St, Hopkins

Avg 4 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Bear Cave Brewing image

 

Bear Cave Brewing

1201 Mainstreet, Hopkins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Station Pizzeria

13008 Minnetonka Blvd.,, Hopkins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
