Hopkins restaurants you'll love

More about Mainstreet Bar and Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mainstreet Bar and Grill
814 Mainstreet, Hopkins
|Popular items
|BBQ Ribs
|$11.95
|House Salad
|$6.00
|Walleye n Chips
|$12.00
More about My Burger Minnetonka
My Burger Minnetonka
10997 Red Circle Drive, Minnetonka
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Fountain Pop
|$2.75
Choose from an assortment of Coca Cola products.
|Impossible burger
|$13.95
The Impossible Burger | 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
More about Pub 819
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Pub 819
819 Mainstreet, Hopkins
|Popular items
|Tachos
|$13.00
Tater tots, beer cheese, cheddar, bacon, fresh jalapeños, green onions, pico & sour cream
|Cubano
|$15.00
Roasted pork, honey ham, whole grain mustard, pickles, garlic aioli, Swiss, pressed cubano bread
|Full Order Boneless Wings
|$16.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
More about Crossroads Delicatessen
Crossroads Delicatessen
2795 Hedberg Dr, Hopkins
|Popular items
|Black And White
|$2.99
CROSSROADS STYLE BLACK & WHITE WITH ALL BUTTER COOKIE, WITH VANILLA AND CHOCOLATE FROSTING!
|Corned Beef
|$13.99
WE SEARCHED FAR AND WIDE FOR JUST THE RIGHT CORNED BEEF AND COOK IT FRESH EVERY DAY IN OUR KITCHEN. SLICED THIN AND STACKED ON OUR OWN CARAWAY RYE!
|MATZO-QT
|$9.99
CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED AND FOR GOOD REASON! OUR HOMEMADE CHICKEN BROTH IS TEEMING WITH CHUNKS OF CHICKEN, CARROTS AND CELERY. WITH MATZO BALLS!
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
SALADS • SANDWICHES
yum! kitchen & bakery
6001 Shady Oak Rd, Minnetonka
|Popular items
|patticake slice
|$5.95
chocolate cake w/ cream cheese buttercream frosting
|vanilla cupcake
|$3.50
classic vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
|chicken club
|$12.95
chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon & pommeray honey aioli on toasted whole grain
More about Toma Mojo Grill
Toma Mojo Grill
12977 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka
|Popular items
|Toma Fries and Brava Sauce
|$2.79
French fries dusted in Toma Mojo Grill's signature seasoning served with Brava Sauce on the side. Vegan without Brava Sauce, gluten-free.
|Garlic Chicken n' Hummus Bowl
|$12.59
Garlic chicken, tomato cucumber salad, arugula, corn, and hummus, on a bed or herb rice with Red Mojo.
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$7.29
Fried Brussels Sprouts dressed in a lemon herb dressing.
More about Bear Cave Brewing
Bear Cave Brewing
1201 Mainstreet, Hopkins
More about Station Pizzeria
Station Pizzeria
13008 Minnetonka Blvd.,, Hopkins