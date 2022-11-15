Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mainstreet Bar and Grill - Hopkins, MN

235 Reviews

$$

814 Mainstreet

Hopkins, MN 55343

Order Again

Popular Items

Cowboy
Burger
Fett Chix Alfredo

Burgers

Badger

$15.00

Blackjack

$15.00

Burger

$11.00

California Cheeseburger

$12.50

Callifornia Burger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Cowboy

$14.00

Hangover

$15.00

Jalapeno Popper

$15.00

Mainstreet

$15.00

Mush n Swiss

$14.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Buff Chix

$15.00

Cajun Chix

$14.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.00

Chix Cheddar Melt

$15.00

Grilled Chix Sand

$13.00

Spicy Chicken Sand

$11.00

Specialties

B.L.T.

$11.00

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Gyro

$15.00

Chix Club Wrap

$13.00

Classic Gyro

$14.00

Clubhouse

$13.00

Fett Chix Alfredo

$14.00

Fett Chix and Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Fett Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Fish N Chips

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Rachel

$14.00

Rueben

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Tuna Salad Sand

$13.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

Kids

Kids Alfredo

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Ice Cream

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Baskets

Side

Basket

Dressings/Extras

1000 Island

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Carrots

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Creamy Horseradish

$0.75

Dijon Vinaigrette

$0.75

French

$0.75

Garlic Bread

$0.75

Gyro Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Honey Sriracha

$1.00

Horseradish

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sante Fe

$0.75

Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.75

Sesame Lime

$0.75

Side Cajun

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Parmesan

$0.75

Side Pickles

$0.75

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Teriyaki

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Street Sauce

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Vinegar & Oil

$0.75

Xt Gravy

$0.75

Sunflower Seeds

$0.50

Catering

Veggie Platter

$115.00

Cheese,meat & Cracker Platter

$165.00

Hummus or Guacamole

$40.00

Chips & Salsa Party Bowl

$45.00

BBQ Meatballs

$160.00

Rueben Rolls Party Platter

$225.00

Potato Skins Party Platter

$90.00

Pasta Salad

$80.00

Party Wings

$250.00

Artichoke Dip Party Platter

$125.00

Party Sandwiches

$170.00

Caesar Bowl

$95.00

Fruit Tray

$145.00

BBQ Pork Party Sandwiches

$300.00

Taco Bar Party

$8.00

Pasta Bar Party

$14.00

Side Potatoes

Side Cajun Tots

$3.50

Side Criss Cut

$4.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Other

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Side Applesauce

$0.75

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Pickle

$0.75

Side Sauté Broccoli

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Extra Meat

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side Tuna

$3.00

Hamburger Patty

$3.00

Misc Extra Meat

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Steak

$5.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

To-Go Surcharge

To-Go

$0.75

Togo Condiments

Napkins

Silverware

Ketchup

Mustard

Salt n Pepper

Juice

OJ

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.25

Pineapple

$3.25

Apple

$3.25

Tomato

$3.25

Grapefruit

$3.25

Soda

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Soda

$3.50

Flavored Tea

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lift Bridge Rootbeer 12 oz

$4.00

Lift Bridge Rootbeer 16 oz

$5.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Mr.Pibb

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pitcher Soda

$13.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$3.00

Milk

Milk

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Misc Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$3.50

Sugarfree Red Bull

$3.50

Regular Red Bull

$3.50

N/A Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Cider

$2.50

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

NA Bar

Bottle Water

$2.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$3.75

Sugarfree RedBull

$4.50

Regular RedBull

$4.50

N/A Ginger Beer

$4.25

16 oz Rootbeer

$5.00

12 oz Rootbeer

$4.00

Milk

$3.25

Kids Milk

$1.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Located in downtown Hopkins, MN, we offer juicy burgers, delicious pub fair and just like mom used to make comfort food. From craft beer to signature cocktails we have them all. Happy Hour 7 days a week, Live Music on the weekends, MINGO, Event room, Pulltabs, E-Tabs, and a 200 inch BIG SCREEN TV for all your sports watching needs. Come see for yourself what we are all about.

Website

Location

814 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343

Directions

Gallery
Mainstreet Bar and Grill image
Mainstreet Bar and Grill image
Mainstreet Bar and Grill image
Mainstreet Bar and Grill image

