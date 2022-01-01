Prior Lake restaurants you'll love

Prior Lake restaurants
Toast
  • Prior Lake

Prior Lake's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Prior Lake restaurants

Charlie’s On Prior image

 

Charlie’s On Prior

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings for one$17.50
one pound of wings with choice of sauce, celery, ranch of bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Tinga Bowl$15.50
chicken tinga, cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, queso cheese sauce, onion cilantro mix, jalapeno ranch, pico de gallo
Sconny Cheese Curds$14.00
served with jalapeno ranch and marinara dipping sauce
More about Charlie’s On Prior
Lago Tacos image

 

Lago Tacos

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beer Battered Walleye Tacos$15.75
Beer battered walleye / pineapple salsa / cabbage blend / chipotle Mayo / queso fresco
Spicy Grilled Chicken Tacos$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken / shredded lettuce / pico de gallo/ sour cream / avocado / queso fresco
Elote Corn$3.00
More about Lago Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Perron's Sul Lago

16154 Main Ave SE #135, Prior lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Perron's Sul Lago
Consumer pic

 

Ze's Diner - Prior Lake

16731 State Hwy 13, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SHRIMP TACOS$13.05
Seasoned shrimp in 3 warm corn tortillas topped with tomatoes, lettuce cheese & Ze’s sauce.
MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER$12.50
Sautéed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese.
PANCAKES$10.25
Three buttermilk pancakes.
More about Ze's Diner - Prior Lake

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Prior Lake

Tacos

