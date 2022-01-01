Prior Lake restaurants you'll love
Charlie’s On Prior
3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake
|Popular items
|Wings for one
|$17.50
one pound of wings with choice of sauce, celery, ranch of bleu cheese dressing
|Chicken Tinga Bowl
|$15.50
chicken tinga, cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, queso cheese sauce, onion cilantro mix, jalapeno ranch, pico de gallo
|Sconny Cheese Curds
|$14.00
served with jalapeno ranch and marinara dipping sauce
Lago Tacos
3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Walleye Tacos
|$15.75
Beer battered walleye / pineapple salsa / cabbage blend / chipotle Mayo / queso fresco
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken / shredded lettuce / pico de gallo/ sour cream / avocado / queso fresco
|Elote Corn
|$3.00
Ze's Diner - Prior Lake
16731 State Hwy 13, Prior Lake
|Popular items
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.05
Seasoned shrimp in 3 warm corn tortillas topped with tomatoes, lettuce cheese & Ze’s sauce.
|MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
|$12.50
Sautéed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese.
|PANCAKES
|$10.25
Three buttermilk pancakes.