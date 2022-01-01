Richmond restaurants you'll love
Richmond's top cuisines
Must-try Richmond restaurants
Chum Chum Onigiri
2820 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chum Chum's Sauce
|$1.00
|TEA/TEA LEMONADE
|$6.99
|MILK TEA
SANDWICHES
Cheddar Jackson
522 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Ms. Pam's Tuna Melt (VO)
|$10.00
Bluefin Tuna Salad, with Duke's Mayonnaise, and Extra Sharp Cheddar. AVAILABLE VEGAN!
|Jesse's Mom
|$10.00
This delicious panini is a combination of soft creamy Brie, Granny Smith Apples, and tasty Fig Jam.
|Brooklyn (VO)
|$10.00
No sleep till Brooklyn! A little Mozzarella, a little Provolone, and a lotta Pepperoni (beef & pork, or veggie), topped with a house made Marinara.
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Popular items
|Brewed Coffee
|$1.75
Fresh ground brewed coffee
|Brewers Club
|$10.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, sriracha mayo on hearty white bread
|Iced Latte
|$3.75
Espresso, cold milk, and ice!
WAFFLES
521 Biscuits & Waffles
521 E Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|The Beaut
|$8.00
Buttermilk biscuit sandwich served with scrambled eggs, thick-sliced hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, and hot sauce. 100% gluten-free.
|Classic Waffle
|$6.50
Golden, crispy. Includes one organic maple syrup. *Berries not included; serving suggestion only.* 100% gluten-free, dairy-free.
|Buttermilk Biscuit
|$4.50
Buttermilk perfection with your choice of jam or butter. 100% gluten-free, contains dairy.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Rockfish
|$26.95
whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon
gf
|6oz Filet
|$26.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace
gf
|Salmon
|$22.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken
|Irie Ting Signature Entreés (mini size)
|Curry Chicken
Good Eats Food Truck
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Chicken
|$10.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickle | Avocado Ranch | Brioche Bun
|Spanakopita
|$8.00
Crispy Filo Dough | Spinach | Feta | Onions
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
3 Tacos: Blackened Shrimp | Roasted Corn | Pickled Red Cabbage | Yum Yum Sauce | Flour Tortilla
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Talon's Wings
|$12.00
RVA’s best kept secret. Don’t forget to check us out on Wings-day Wednesday for experiments & more!
|South of Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.00
seasoned sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions smothered in white american on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with garlic aioli
***Try it with some RVA hot sauce to make it a Hot Philly!
|Giant Breakfast Burrito!
|$10.00
a GIANT burrito, stuffed full of your choice of meat, three scrambled eggs, freshly cut homefries, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro lime creme fraiche, and RVA hot sauce.
Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown
113 S Foushee St,, Richmond
|Popular items
|Green Dreams DIPA
|$17.50
Our ever experimental and rotating DIPA makes its return. This iteration takes us way back to one of the earliest variants. We hopped that beer, and this one, extensively with Columbus and Citra. The magic derived from what many would consider to be opposing hop character, is on full display here. Kept to a specific ratio that lies far from 50/50 we layered in the resin, dank pine grapefruit of Columbus o’er top the bright tropical mango-esque Citra.
Brewed with our multi-grain DIPA grist, we detect pulpy pink grapefruit, ripe mango, fresh cut douglas fir pine, and all manner of citrus zest. 8% ABV $18.00/4pk 16oz cans and available for onsite pours at all three locations.
|Interstellar Burst DIPA
|$17.50
Generously hopped with Galaxy, Citra and El Dorado with deep impressions of passionfruit, pineapple, grapefruit, and mango. Plush and creamy, with our signature soft finish. 8% ABV, 16oz 4pk $17.50
|White Pony DIPA
Back to school indeed… Sometimes a certain thing, whether it be a moment in time, a beer, or a particular record will often grab a hold of us and refuse to let go.
To compliment said record, one that evokes an incredibly palpable tone and mood, we felt it was time to debut our first ever 100% Nelson Hopped DIPA. The quality of the Nelson Sauvin hops we’ve been fortunate enough to get backed us into a corner where we had to feature them solo within the framework of one of our hop forward beers. Nelson might be the most uniquely characterful hop varietals we get to work with, and it shows here.
We taste impressions of pink grapefruit, sauvignon blanc must, lemon-lime oil, and sweet spruce tips. $18.00 per 4k and available at all three of the triangles bases.
LuLu’s Restaurant
21 N 17th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken & Biscuit
|$15.00
Fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with 2 fried eggs*, sausage gravy & honey
|Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle
|$15.00
Half a red velvet waffle with fried chicken, 2 scrambled eggs* & a side of sausage gravy
|Corned Beef Hash
|$16.00
Spiced beef brisket slow-roasted with onions & green peppers, topped with poached eggs* & hollandaise*; served with grilled asparagus
BBQ • GRILL
The Pitts BBQ Joint
2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond
|Popular items
|Cornbread
Moist and delicious cornbread!!
|Killer Smoked Pork BBQ
|$17.50
Smoked right here on premises in our SMOKE SHACK. Enjoy some of RVA's best Pork BBQ prepared North Carolina style and served up with your choice of sauces. Comes with complimentary Cole slaw.
|BBQ SAMPLER
|$28.00
Your choice of 3 of our smoked meats.
Beijing on Grove
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond
|Popular items
|Pan Fried Pork Gyoza
|$5.00
6 Chinese seasoned pork dumplings with ponzu sauce.
*Contains Soybean & Wheat
|Chili Dumplings
|$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper sauce.
*Contains Egg, Soybean & Wheat
|Guandong Fried Rice
|$10.00
Traditional Guandong fried rice with peas, carrots, and egg.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Fish & Soybean
A.M. Kitchen Company -
9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield
|Popular items
|SEC Biscuit
|$5.00
Homemade Biscuit, Fried Egg, Cheese and Sausage
|Becky Ann Biscuit
|$5.00
Homemade Biscuit, Fried Egg, Cheese and Bacon
|Original Buttermilk Flapjacks
|$9.00
3 original buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup and butter.
Pop's Market
415 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Pop's Deluxe
|$14.00
on cuban bread with turkey, roast beef, bacon, sopressatta, swiss, provolone, and "the grinder salad" (lettuce. tomato, onion, pepperoncini, garlic aioli redwine vinegar)
|Pop's Banh Mi
|$13.00
on cuban bread with asian marinated pulled pork, pickled dikon radish, cucumber, carrots, pickled onions and hibachi sauce
|The Vegetarian Supreme
|$10.00
8 INCH SANDWICH with broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, marinated tomato, red onion, field greens, mixed olives, pepperoncini, provolone, fresh herbs and garlic aioli *GO VEGAN option removes aioli and cheese
Daily Menu Restaurant
1706 e.main street, Richmond
|Popular items
|VA CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST/GOUDA CHEESE/LETTUCE/TOMATO/MAYO
|CRAB FRIES
|$12.00
LUMP CRAB MEAT/ DM SAUCE
|BIG HOKIE TURKEY BURGER
|$10.00
SPINACH/PEPPERS/FRIED ONIONS/LETTUCE/TOMATO/MAYO/HOUSEMADE DM SAUCE
Auntie Ning's
719 N Meadow St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Lechon Kawali
|$13.00
Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.
|Lumpia
|$1.50
The one-and-only fried Filipino eggroll! Available in veggie or beef.
|Bistek
|$13.00
Tender, marinated bites of steak stewed with onions in soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, and pepper.
Capital Burgers and Dogs
814 N Robinson St, Richmond
|Popular items
|The Main Corn Dog
|$8.00
deep-fried corn dog (State Fair style), mustard and ketchup on side
|The Arthur Ashe Blvd Burger
|$8.00
smash beef patty, blue cheese crumble, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, spring mix, special sauce
|The Broad Burger
|$8.00
smash beef patty, American cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, BBQ sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Sally Bell's Kitchen
2337 W Broad St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chocolate Yellow Batter
|$2.29
|Cupcakes
|$2.29
|Devil Egg Half
|$0.79
PIZZA
Pizza & Beer of Richmond
2553 W Cary Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Roasted Wings (12)
|$18.00
Oven-Roasted and then Fried Chicken Wings, served with your choice of Signature Dry Rub Spices, Asian Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Carolina BBQ
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
|Fried Cauliflower Wings
|$9.00
Breaded and Fried Cauliflower Bites. Sauces: Signature Dry Rub, Asian, Buffalo, Carolina BBQ
**BREADING CONTAINS MILK**
JewFro
1721 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Popular items
|West African Peanut Soup
|$8.00
Ground lamb Kreplach dumpling, toasted pine nuts, herb oil
|Morrocan Carrot Salad
|$8.00
Morrocan roasted carrots over Labneh, Sumac Vinaigrette
|Falafel
|$13.00
Cowpea Falafel, Tahini, preserved lemon-Harissa aioli, fried eggplant, pickled red cabbage, israeli salad, Chapati bread
FRENCH FRIES
Parterre
100 East Franklin St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Short Ribs
|$26.00
Braised Beef Short Ribs, Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Sauce Chasseur, Sundried Tomatoes, Crispy Onion Straws
|Cajun Tots
|$7.00
Spicy Remoulade, Garlic & Chive Aioli, Gallito Sauce
(Vegetarian)
|Seven Hills Smash Burger
|$13.00
Two Patties of Local Grass Fed Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Brioche Bun
Tio Pablo Taqueria
1703 East Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Tres Leches
|$5.00
Classic "three milks" cake with coconut flakes, seasonal fruit & whipped cream
|Cheesecake Habanero
|$5.00
with whipped cream and seasonal fruit
|Chile Relleno
|$11.00
One Egg battered, fried poblano chili stuffed with either flank steak ~or~ queso fresco served with two sides.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Burger
|$9.95
house-made patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, whole wheat bun (V, GFO, N) - cheddar +.95
|Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.95
brown rice, snow peas, broccolini, carrots, cabbage, peppers, onions, spicy sesame
teriyaki sauce (V, GF)
|Kale Salad
|$10.95
pumpkin seeds, pecorino, apples, pomegranate, honey-apple cider vinaigrette (VO, GF)
Sandman Comedy Club
401 E Grace St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Breakfast Pizza
|$11.50
|Fried Potatoes
|$3.00
|The Sands Burger
|$13.50
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Mozz Sticks
|$8.00
house-breaded with marinara sauce on the side
|Honey Badger
|$15.00
red pepper pesto base (contains nuts), smoked gouda, bacon, spinach + hot honey
|Buffalo Chicken
|$15.00
ranch + buffalo sauce base, pulled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sugar Shack & Luther Burger
1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND
|Popular items
|Samoa, v
|$1.69
|Cinnamon Sugar, v
|$1.49
|Old Fashion Sour Cream
|$1.89
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 2
2016 East Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER
|$4.50
Pressed Burgers are half the size of our Gourmet Burgers, they're cooked on our flat top griddle, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
You can choose to add more toppings, like cheese or bacon.
|CHOW BELLA
|$13.00
topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, arugula, & garlic aioli
|CLASSIC STATION 2
|$13.00
topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & your choice of cheese
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,
|Popular items
|Cheese Pies
|$11.00
Bake mini pies stuffed with feta, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, and za'atar.
|Falafel
|$6.00
A mix of chickpeas and Lebanese spices fried to golden perfection.
Small 4 pieces
Large 8 pieces
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
Brussels sprouts fried and tossed in maple syrup, za'atar, topped with almonds.
SUSHI
Lucky AF
3103 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Lucky Af Roll
|$16.00
#1 seller! Shrimp tempura inside topped with spicy lump crab and avocado. Finished with sweet soy and crunch
|Shrimp Tempura
|$7.00
Shrimp tempura with kani, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko
|Get Naked Roll
|$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado with black caviar, sweet soy, spicy mayo and chili
PIZZA
Hardywood - Richmond
2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond
|Popular items
|Special - Bacon and Bourbon Jam Pie
|$16.00
Bourbon-onion jam, bacon lardons, mozzarella & pickled apple.
Try it with our Kentucky Christmas Morning stout!
|Pepperoni Pie
|$13.00
Our classic cheese pie with sliced pepperoni.
Pairs perfectly with a classic lager, like Richmond Lager or Fightin' Hokies Lager. Spice character from the pepperoni makes this delicious with beers that display a bit more hop character, including Pils, and even Great Return IPA.
|Vegan Butternut Curry Pie - Special
|$15.00
In partnership with V72x2 Vegan Food Week - 1/26/22 - 1/30/22!
Pangang-Butternut squash curry, fried Royal Trumpet mushrooms, citrus-pickled onion, toasted pistachio, red radish-yuzu kosho, cardamom-coconut cream.
***Vegan. Contains nuts.