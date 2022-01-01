Richmond restaurants you'll love

Richmond restaurants
Toast
  • Richmond

Richmond's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Richmond restaurants

Chum Chum Onigiri image

 

Chum Chum Onigiri

2820 W Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chum Chum's Sauce$1.00
TEA/TEA LEMONADE$6.99
MILK TEA
More about Chum Chum Onigiri
Cheddar Jackson image

SANDWICHES

Cheddar Jackson

522 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ms. Pam's Tuna Melt (VO)$10.00
Bluefin Tuna Salad, with Duke's Mayonnaise, and Extra Sharp Cheddar. AVAILABLE VEGAN!
Jesse's Mom$10.00
This delicious panini is a combination of soft creamy Brie, Granny Smith Apples, and tasty Fig Jam.
Brooklyn (VO)$10.00
No sleep till Brooklyn! A little Mozzarella, a little Provolone, and a lotta Pepperoni (beef & pork, or veggie), topped with a house made Marinara.
More about Cheddar Jackson
Brewer’s Cafe image

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brewed Coffee$1.75
Fresh ground brewed coffee
Brewers Club$10.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, sriracha mayo on hearty white bread
Iced Latte$3.75
Espresso, cold milk, and ice!
More about Brewer’s Cafe
521 Biscuits & Waffles image

WAFFLES

521 Biscuits & Waffles

521 E Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (716 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Beaut$8.00
Buttermilk biscuit sandwich served with scrambled eggs, thick-sliced hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, and hot sauce. 100% gluten-free.
Classic Waffle$6.50
Golden, crispy. Includes one organic maple syrup. *Berries not included; serving suggestion only.* 100% gluten-free, dairy-free.
Buttermilk Biscuit$4.50
Buttermilk perfection with your choice of jam or butter. 100% gluten-free, contains dairy.
More about 521 Biscuits & Waffles
The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rockfish$26.95
whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon
gf
6oz Filet$26.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace
gf
Salmon$22.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
More about The Hard Shell
Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chicken
Irie Ting Signature Entreés (mini size)
Curry Chicken
More about Irie Ting
Good Eats Food Truck image

 

Good Eats Food Truck

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk Chicken$10.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickle | Avocado Ranch | Brioche Bun
Spanakopita$8.00
Crispy Filo Dough | Spinach | Feta | Onions
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
3 Tacos: Blackened Shrimp | Roasted Corn | Pickled Red Cabbage | Yum Yum Sauce | Flour Tortilla
More about Good Eats Food Truck
Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Talon's Wings$12.00
RVA’s best kept secret. Don’t forget to check us out on Wings-day Wednesday for experiments & more!
South of Philly Cheese Steak$12.00
seasoned sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions smothered in white american on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with garlic aioli
***Try it with some RVA hot sauce to make it a Hot Philly!
Giant Breakfast Burrito!$10.00
a GIANT burrito, stuffed full of your choice of meat, three scrambled eggs, freshly cut homefries, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro lime creme fraiche, and RVA hot sauce.
More about Liberty Public House
Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown image

 

Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown

113 S Foushee St,, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Dreams DIPA$17.50
Our ever experimental and rotating DIPA makes its return. This iteration takes us way back to one of the earliest variants. We hopped that beer, and this one, extensively with Columbus and Citra. The magic derived from what many would consider to be opposing hop character, is on full display here. Kept to a specific ratio that lies far from 50/50 we layered in the resin, dank pine grapefruit of Columbus o’er top the bright tropical mango-esque Citra.
Brewed with our multi-grain DIPA grist, we detect pulpy pink grapefruit, ripe mango, fresh cut douglas fir pine, and all manner of citrus zest. 8% ABV $18.00/4pk 16oz cans and available for onsite pours at all three locations.
Interstellar Burst DIPA$17.50
Generously hopped with Galaxy, Citra and El Dorado with deep impressions of passionfruit, pineapple, grapefruit, and mango. Plush and creamy, with our signature soft finish. 8% ABV, 16oz 4pk $17.50
White Pony DIPA
Back to school indeed… Sometimes a certain thing, whether it be a moment in time, a beer, or a particular record will often grab a hold of us and refuse to let go.
To compliment said record, one that evokes an incredibly palpable tone and mood, we felt it was time to debut our first ever 100% Nelson Hopped DIPA. The quality of the Nelson Sauvin hops we’ve been fortunate enough to get backed us into a corner where we had to feature them solo within the framework of one of our hop forward beers. Nelson might be the most uniquely characterful hop varietals we get to work with, and it shows here.
We taste impressions of pink grapefruit, sauvignon blanc must, lemon-lime oil, and sweet spruce tips. $18.00 per 4k and available at all three of the triangles bases.
More about Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown
LuLu’s Restaurant image

 

LuLu’s Restaurant

21 N 17th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with 2 fried eggs*, sausage gravy & honey
Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle$15.00
Half a red velvet waffle with fried chicken, 2 scrambled eggs* & a side of sausage gravy
Corned Beef Hash$16.00
Spiced beef brisket slow-roasted with onions & green peppers, topped with poached eggs* & hollandaise*; served with grilled asparagus
More about LuLu’s Restaurant
The Pitts BBQ Joint image

BBQ • GRILL

The Pitts BBQ Joint

2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cornbread
Moist and delicious cornbread!!
Killer Smoked Pork BBQ$17.50
Smoked right here on premises in our SMOKE SHACK. Enjoy some of RVA's best Pork BBQ prepared North Carolina style and served up with your choice of sauces. Comes with complimentary Cole slaw.
BBQ SAMPLER$28.00
Your choice of 3 of our smoked meats.
More about The Pitts BBQ Joint
Beijing on Grove image

 

Beijing on Grove

5710 Grove Ave, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Fried Pork Gyoza$5.00
6 Chinese seasoned pork dumplings with ponzu sauce.
*Contains Soybean & Wheat
Chili Dumplings$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper sauce.
*Contains Egg, Soybean & Wheat
Guandong Fried Rice$10.00
Traditional Guandong fried rice with peas, carrots, and egg.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Fish & Soybean
More about Beijing on Grove
A.M. Kitchen Company - REBUILDING image

 

A.M. Kitchen Company -

9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SEC Biscuit$5.00
Homemade Biscuit, Fried Egg, Cheese and Sausage
Becky Ann Biscuit$5.00
Homemade Biscuit, Fried Egg, Cheese and Bacon
Original Buttermilk Flapjacks$9.00
3 original buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup and butter.
More about A.M. Kitchen Company -
Pop's Market image

 

Pop's Market

415 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pop's Deluxe$14.00
on cuban bread with turkey, roast beef, bacon, sopressatta, swiss, provolone, and "the grinder salad" (lettuce. tomato, onion, pepperoncini, garlic aioli redwine vinegar)
Pop's Banh Mi$13.00
on cuban bread with asian marinated pulled pork, pickled dikon radish, cucumber, carrots, pickled onions and hibachi sauce
The Vegetarian Supreme$10.00
8 INCH SANDWICH with broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, marinated tomato, red onion, field greens, mixed olives, pepperoncini, provolone, fresh herbs and garlic aioli *GO VEGAN option removes aioli and cheese
More about Pop's Market
Daily Menu Restaurant image

 

Daily Menu Restaurant

1706 e.main street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
VA CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST/GOUDA CHEESE/LETTUCE/TOMATO/MAYO
CRAB FRIES$12.00
LUMP CRAB MEAT/ DM SAUCE
BIG HOKIE TURKEY BURGER$10.00
SPINACH/PEPPERS/FRIED ONIONS/LETTUCE/TOMATO/MAYO/HOUSEMADE DM SAUCE
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
Auntie Ning's image

 

Auntie Ning's

719 N Meadow St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lechon Kawali$13.00
Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.
Lumpia$1.50
The one-and-only fried Filipino eggroll! Available in veggie or beef.
Bistek$13.00
Tender, marinated bites of steak stewed with onions in soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, and pepper.
More about Auntie Ning's
Capital Burgers and Dogs image

 

Capital Burgers and Dogs

814 N Robinson St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Main Corn Dog$8.00
deep-fried corn dog (State Fair style), mustard and ketchup on side
The Arthur Ashe Blvd Burger$8.00
smash beef patty, blue cheese crumble, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, spring mix, special sauce
The Broad Burger$8.00
smash beef patty, American cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, BBQ sauce
More about Capital Burgers and Dogs
Sally Bell's Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Sally Bell's Kitchen

2337 W Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Yellow Batter$2.29
Cupcakes$2.29
Devil Egg Half$0.79
More about Sally Bell's Kitchen
Pizza & Beer of Richmond image

PIZZA

Pizza & Beer of Richmond

2553 W Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (2600 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Wings (12)$18.00
Oven-Roasted and then Fried Chicken Wings, served with your choice of Signature Dry Rub Spices, Asian Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Carolina BBQ
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Fried Cauliflower Wings$9.00
Breaded and Fried Cauliflower Bites. Sauces: Signature Dry Rub, Asian, Buffalo, Carolina BBQ
**BREADING CONTAINS MILK**
More about Pizza & Beer of Richmond
JewFro image

 

JewFro

1721 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
West African Peanut Soup$8.00
Ground lamb Kreplach dumpling, toasted pine nuts, herb oil
Morrocan Carrot Salad$8.00
Morrocan roasted carrots over Labneh, Sumac Vinaigrette
Falafel$13.00
Cowpea Falafel, Tahini, preserved lemon-Harissa aioli, fried eggplant, pickled red cabbage, israeli salad, Chapati bread
More about JewFro
Parterre image

FRENCH FRIES

Parterre

100 East Franklin St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Short Ribs$26.00
Braised Beef Short Ribs, Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Sauce Chasseur, Sundried Tomatoes, Crispy Onion Straws
Cajun Tots$7.00
Spicy Remoulade, Garlic & Chive Aioli, Gallito Sauce
(Vegetarian)
Seven Hills Smash Burger$13.00
Two Patties of Local Grass Fed Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Brioche Bun
More about Parterre
Tio Pablo Taqueria image

 

Tio Pablo Taqueria

1703 East Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tres Leches$5.00
Classic "three milks" cake with coconut flakes, seasonal fruit & whipped cream
Cheesecake Habanero$5.00
with whipped cream and seasonal fruit
Chile Relleno$11.00
One Egg battered, fried poblano chili stuffed with either flank steak ~or~ queso fresco served with two sides.
More about Tio Pablo Taqueria
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Burger$9.95
house-made patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, whole wheat bun (V, GFO, N) - cheddar +.95
Teriyaki Bowl$11.95
brown rice, snow peas, broccolini, carrots, cabbage, peppers, onions, spicy sesame
teriyaki sauce (V, GF)
Kale Salad$10.95
pumpkin seeds, pecorino, apples, pomegranate, honey-apple cider vinaigrette (VO, GF)
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Sandman Comedy Club image

 

Sandman Comedy Club

401 E Grace St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Pizza$11.50
Fried Potatoes$3.00
The Sands Burger$13.50
More about Sandman Comedy Club
Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozz Sticks$8.00
house-breaded with marinara sauce on the side
Honey Badger$15.00
red pepper pesto base (contains nuts), smoked gouda, bacon, spinach + hot honey
Buffalo Chicken$15.00
ranch + buffalo sauce base, pulled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch
More about Bar Solita
Sugar Shack & Luther Burger image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sugar Shack & Luther Burger

1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Samoa, v$1.69
Cinnamon Sugar, v$1.49
Old Fashion Sour Cream$1.89
More about Sugar Shack & Luther Burger
Station 2 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 2

2016 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER$4.50
Pressed Burgers are half the size of our Gourmet Burgers, they're cooked on our flat top griddle, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
You can choose to add more toppings, like cheese or bacon.
CHOW BELLA$13.00
topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, arugula, & garlic aioli
CLASSIC STATION 2$13.00
topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & your choice of cheese
More about Station 2
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon image

 

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

2825 Hathaway Rd, Richmond,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pies$11.00
Bake mini pies stuffed with feta, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, and za'atar.
Falafel$6.00
A mix of chickpeas and Lebanese spices fried to golden perfection.
Small 4 pieces
Large 8 pieces
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Brussels sprouts fried and tossed in maple syrup, za'atar, topped with almonds.
More about Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
Banner pic

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lucky Af Roll$16.00
#1 seller! Shrimp tempura inside topped with spicy lump crab and avocado. Finished with sweet soy and crunch
Shrimp Tempura$7.00
Shrimp tempura with kani, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko
Get Naked Roll$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado with black caviar, sweet soy, spicy mayo and chili
More about Lucky AF
Hardywood - Richmond image

PIZZA

Hardywood - Richmond

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (479 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Special - Bacon and Bourbon Jam Pie$16.00
Bourbon-onion jam, bacon lardons, mozzarella & pickled apple.
Try it with our Kentucky Christmas Morning stout!
Pepperoni Pie$13.00
Our classic cheese pie with sliced pepperoni.
Pairs perfectly with a classic lager, like Richmond Lager or Fightin' Hokies Lager. Spice character from the pepperoni makes this delicious with beers that display a bit more hop character, including Pils, and even Great Return IPA.
Vegan Butternut Curry Pie - Special$15.00
In partnership with V72x2 Vegan Food Week - 1/26/22 - 1/30/22!
Pangang-Butternut squash curry, fried Royal Trumpet mushrooms, citrus-pickled onion, toasted pistachio, red radish-yuzu kosho, cardamom-coconut cream.
***Vegan. Contains nuts.
More about Hardywood - Richmond

