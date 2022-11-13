Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beijing On Grove

3,406 Reviews

$$

5710 Grove Ave

Richmond, VA 23226

Order Again

Popular Items

Chef Zhao’s Chicken
Guandong Fried Rice
Pan Fried Pork Gyoza

Appetizers

Beijing Ginger Soup

$8.00

Julienne chicken breast, bean sprouts and fresh ginger in clarified chicken stock. Perfect for two. *Gluten Free *Contains Shellfish

Chili Dumplings

Chili Dumplings

$8.00

House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper sauce. *Contains Egg, Soybean & Wheat

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$11.00

Wok fried and tossed with peppercorn sea salt. Cilantro, garlic and jalapeños. Served with ponzu dipping sauce. *Contains Shellfish, Soybean & Wheat

Crispy Chicken Rolls

Crispy Chicken Rolls

$8.00

Chinese 5 Spiced chicken wrapped with lightly crisped tofu skin, topped with green apple sweet chili sauce and sriracha. *Contains Soybean & Wheat

Crispy Eggplant

Crispy Eggplant

$8.00

Tempura breaded and fried Chinese eggplant, stir-fried with Sichuan seasoning with a tangy hot mustard based dipping sauce. *Contains Soybean and Wheat

Fried Crab Wonton

Fried Crab Wonton

$8.00

Filled with fresh crab meat and rich cream cheese. Topped with shredded green apple. Thai chili sauce and sriracha. *Contains Egg, Milk, Shellfish, Soybean, and Wheat

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens, with carrots, ginger sesame dressing, garnished with sesame seeds. *Contains Soybean & Wheat in the dressing

Green Bean

Green Bean

$8.00

Fresh green beans stir fried with garlic, minced onion and soy sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean

Hawker Sticks

$9.00

4 Chicken skewers marinated in Asian BBQ sauce and grilled. *Contains Soybean

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.00

Mushrooms, tofu, egg and bamboo shoots topped with green onions. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean & Egg

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$10.00

Diced chicken breast, celery and bell peppers mixed in a savory brown sauce served with iceberg lettuce cups topped with sesame seeds, *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean

Pai Gow Shrimp

Pai Gow Shrimp

$12.00

Tempura battered rock shrimp served with spicy cream sauce. *Contains Shellfish, Soybean, & Wheat

Pan Fried Pork Gyoza

Pan Fried Pork Gyoza

$5.00

6 Chinese seasoned pork dumplings with ponzu sauce. *Contains Soybean & Wheat

Peking Spring Roll

Peking Spring Roll

$5.00

Pork, shrimp, cabbage, carrot, taro root. Served with house made duck sauce and spicy Chinese mustard. *Contains Soybean & Wheat

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.00

Cabbage, carrot, taro root. Served with house made duck sauce and spicy Chinese mustard. *Contains Soybean & Wheat

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$3.00

Pork wontons in clarified chicken stock. *Contains Shellfish, Soybean, Egg, and Wheat

Rice & Noodles

Chow Fun Noodles

Chow Fun Noodles

$10.00

Thick rice noodles sauteed with bean sprouts and scallions in a black bean sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg and Soybean

Curry Rice Noodles

Curry Rice Noodles

$10.00

Lightly curried thin rice noodles tossed with carrots, cabbage, egg and bean sprouts in a mild curry sauce (Not Spicy). *Gluten Free *Contains Egg, Fish & Soybean

Fat Dragon Lo Mein

Fat Dragon Lo Mein

$10.00

Wheat flour noodles wok sauteed with fresh vegetables in a light brown sauce. *Contains Egg, Soybean, and Wheat

Guandong Fried Rice

Guandong Fried Rice

$10.00

Traditional Guandong fried rice with peas, carrots, and egg. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg, Fish & Soybean

Jalapeño Fried Rice

Jalapeño Fried Rice

$10.00

Guandong fried rice stir-fried with fresh jalapeño. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg, Fish, and Soybean

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$12.00

Guandong fried rice stir-fried with house made kimchi and melted mozzarella. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg, Milk, Fish, and Soybean

Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.00

Main Dishes

Basil Beef

Basil Beef

$18.00

Shaved NY strip steak marinated in garlic and sautéed with thai basil, onions, mushrooms and cilantro in a brown sauce topped with sesame seeds. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean

Basil Chicken

$18.00

All white breast meat marinated in garlic and sautéed with thai basil, onions and mushrooms in a savory brown sauce topped with sesame seeds. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean

Beef & Broccoli

$16.00

Shaved NY strip steak sautéed with broccoli and house made garlic sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean

Beijing Duck

$28.00

Coffee and tea smoked duck served with Chinese bao, cucumbers, scallion hairs and hoisin sauce.

Buddha's Delight

$14.00

Stir fried seasonal vegetables stir fried in a fragrant ginger sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean

Chef Zhao’s Chicken

Chef Zhao’s Chicken

$16.00

Lightly breaded with corn starch, wok fried and tossed with green and red peppers in a sweet and tangy sesame sauce topped with sesame seeds. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg and Soybean

Chicken & Broccoli

Chicken & Broccoli

$16.00

All white breast meat sautéed with broccoli and house made garlic sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean

Chinese Eggplant

Chinese Eggplant

$14.00

Wok sautéed with bell peppers and tangy garlic sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean

Crispy Asian Five Spice Ribs

Crispy Asian Five Spice Ribs

$22.00

Oven roasted and flash fried pork spare ribs dry rubbed with Sichuan pepper, Chinese cinnamon, star anise, fennel and clove. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean

Enter Dragon Not Hot

Enter Dragon Not Hot

$22.00

Scallops, shrimp and calamari stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli baby corn, and red peppers in a light rice wine sauce *Gluten Free *Contains Shellfish and Soybean

Enter The Dragon Spicy

$22.00

Scallops, shrimp and calamari stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli baby corn, and red peppers in a spicy Sichuan sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Shellfish and Soybean

Fat Dragon Tofu

Fat Dragon Tofu

$14.00

Lightly fried silken tofu with mushrooms, broccoli and baby corn in a savory vegetarian brown sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean

Fei-Lone Beef

Fei-Lone Beef

$24.00

Wok seared filet mignon medallions, mushrooms and Chinese peppers simmered in spicy sauce over sautéed green beans.. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean

Golden Prawns

Golden Prawns

$24.00

King prawns lightly battered in tempura, drizzled in a creamy grand marnier sauce. *Contains Milk, Shellfish, Soybean, and Wheat

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

$24.00

Four seasoned petit chops on a bed of fried rice and fresh green beans with Chef’s black pepper sauce.

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$18.00

All white breast meat sautéed with seasonal veggies in a spicy brown sauce *Contains Soybean and Wheat

Mapo Tofu

Mapo Tofu

$14.00

Premium silken tofu, simmered in spicy chili fermented black bean sauce. *Contains Soybean and Wheat

Modern Family

Modern Family

$22.00

Ultimate combination of shrimp, chicken and beef stir fried with mushrooms, bell peppers and broccoli in a delicate brown sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Shellfish and Soybean

Mushu Pork

Mushu Pork

$16.00

Wok sautéed shredded pork, cabbage, and egg served with Chinese pancakes and hoisin sauce. *Gluten Free but the steamed pancakes contain Wheat. *Contains Wheat, Egg, and Soybean.

Numb Numb Beef

$24.00

Tender filet mignon medallions with hot and SPICY pepper rub stir-fried with seasonal veggies in SPICY brown sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean

Ribeye

Ribeye

$32.00

Sesame Shrimp

$24.00

Lightly battered in tempura jumbo shrimp wok fried with pineapple and bell peppers. *Contains Shellfish, Soybean, and Wheat

Shrimp With Lobster Sauce

Shrimp With Lobster Sauce

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp wok sauteed with mushrooms and scallions in a velvety brown egg sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg, Shellfish, and Soybean

Spicy Flounder

Spicy Flounder

$20.00

Sautéed flounder, lightly battered with seasonal veggies in a SPICY chili sauce.

Summer Palace Salad

Summer Palace Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed green, avocado, shredded mozzarella, green apple, and pineapple with a ginger dressing topped with sesame seeds. *Contains Milk, Soybean, and Wheat

Tangerine Beef

Tangerine Beef

$22.00

Lightly battered in corn starch and wok fried with bell peppers, Chinese peppers and broccoli tossed in a tangy, spicy citrus glaze. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg and Soybean

Tangerine Chicken

Tangerine Chicken

$16.00

Lightly battered and wok fried with bell peppers, Chinese peppers and broccoli tossed in a tangy, spicy citrus glaze.

Sides

(2) Pancakes

$1.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Brown Rice

$2.00
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$2.00

*Gluten Free *Contains Egg, Fish, Soybean

Kimchi

Kimchi

$2.00
Seasonal Veggies

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Seasonal veggies stir-fried in brown sauce *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean

White Rice $1

White Rice $1

$1.00

N/A Drinks

Horizon Kids Milk

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

House Made Ginger Beer

$3.00

Maine Ginger Beer

$3.00

Maine Root Beer

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Staff Redbull

$2.50

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.50

Regular Redbull

$4.50

Bottle Red Wine

BTL Eola Hills Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Cosentino The Franc

$36.00

BTL De Martino Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine De La Cote Pinot Noir

$126.00

BTL Field Recordings Fiction

$40.00

BTL Girl & Dragon Malbec

$36.00

BTL Hyatt, Cab Sauv

$32.00

BTL Keith Haring Tenuta Di Caeppaiano

$48.00

BTL Neyers, Red Blend, Sage Canyon

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Prisoner Zin Blend

$70.00

BTL Rodney Strong Merlot

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Rodney Strong Merlot

$40.00

BTL The Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

BTL The Prisoner Saldo

$56.00

Bottle White Wine

BTL Albert Bichot Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Bassano Brut

$25.00

Btl Estancia, Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Fiano Di Avellino

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Fossil Point Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Green & Social

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Nino Franco Rustico Prosecco

$42.00

BTL Picpoul

$32.00

BTL Shanela, Albariño

$40.00

BTL St Kilda, Chardonnay

$26.00Out of stock

BTL Vino Moscato

$30.00

BTL Yealands Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

BTL Marq Pennautier Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Atlantique Rose

$35.00

Rose / Sake

Ban Ryu Big Btl

$26.00

C'est La Vie Rose BTL

$30.00Out of stock

C'est La Vie Rose Gls

$8.00Out of stock

Joto Nigori Btl

$36.00

L. Mawby Sex Btl

$40.00

Atlantique Gls

$8.50

TOGO COCKTAILS

!!BADDER!! Hombre FOR TWO

$20.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Agave, Lime, Atxa Blanco Vermouth, Orange Bitters Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!

Art of Pour FOR TWO

$16.00

Hendrick’s Gin, Muddled Cucumber, Mint, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice, Topped with Soda Water Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!

Bad Hombre FOR TWO

$16.00

Lunazul Blanco, Agave, Lime, Atxa Blanco Vermouth, Orange Bitters Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!

Mandarin Mule for FOR TWO

$16.00

Belle Isle Blood Orange Moonshine, OJ, Lime, House Made Ginger Mix Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!

Perfection Takes Thyme FOR TWO

$16.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Honey, Fresh Thyme, Maine Root Ginger Beer Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!

Sage Advice FOR TWO

$16.00

Belle Isle Ruby Red, Belle Isle Honey Habanero, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Agave Nectar. Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!

The Bourbon Legend FOR TWO

$16.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Black Walnut Bitters, Maple Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!

The West Hampton FOR TWO

$16.00

Twist of Fury FOR TWO

$16.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Vida Mezcal, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Orange Bitters Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!

Yes, Honey! FOR TWO

$16.00

Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, Lemon Juice, Honey, Soda

Charity Cocktail

Garden Party

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine Cantonese cuisine in a polished and vibrant atmosphere.

Website

Location

5710 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23226

Directions

Gallery
Beijing on Grove image
Banner pic
BG pic
Beijing on Grove image

