Beijing On Grove
5710 Grove Ave
Richmond, VA 23226
Appetizers
Beijing Ginger Soup
Julienne chicken breast, bean sprouts and fresh ginger in clarified chicken stock. Perfect for two. *Gluten Free *Contains Shellfish
Chili Dumplings
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper sauce. *Contains Egg, Soybean & Wheat
Crispy Calamari
Wok fried and tossed with peppercorn sea salt. Cilantro, garlic and jalapeños. Served with ponzu dipping sauce. *Contains Shellfish, Soybean & Wheat
Crispy Chicken Rolls
Chinese 5 Spiced chicken wrapped with lightly crisped tofu skin, topped with green apple sweet chili sauce and sriracha. *Contains Soybean & Wheat
Crispy Eggplant
Tempura breaded and fried Chinese eggplant, stir-fried with Sichuan seasoning with a tangy hot mustard based dipping sauce. *Contains Soybean and Wheat
Fried Crab Wonton
Filled with fresh crab meat and rich cream cheese. Topped with shredded green apple. Thai chili sauce and sriracha. *Contains Egg, Milk, Shellfish, Soybean, and Wheat
Ginger Salad
Mixed greens, with carrots, ginger sesame dressing, garnished with sesame seeds. *Contains Soybean & Wheat in the dressing
Green Bean
Fresh green beans stir fried with garlic, minced onion and soy sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean
Hawker Sticks
4 Chicken skewers marinated in Asian BBQ sauce and grilled. *Contains Soybean
Hot & Sour Soup
Mushrooms, tofu, egg and bamboo shoots topped with green onions. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean & Egg
Lettuce Wraps
Diced chicken breast, celery and bell peppers mixed in a savory brown sauce served with iceberg lettuce cups topped with sesame seeds, *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean
Pai Gow Shrimp
Tempura battered rock shrimp served with spicy cream sauce. *Contains Shellfish, Soybean, & Wheat
Pan Fried Pork Gyoza
6 Chinese seasoned pork dumplings with ponzu sauce. *Contains Soybean & Wheat
Peking Spring Roll
Pork, shrimp, cabbage, carrot, taro root. Served with house made duck sauce and spicy Chinese mustard. *Contains Soybean & Wheat
Veggie Spring Rolls
Cabbage, carrot, taro root. Served with house made duck sauce and spicy Chinese mustard. *Contains Soybean & Wheat
Wonton Soup
Pork wontons in clarified chicken stock. *Contains Shellfish, Soybean, Egg, and Wheat
Rice & Noodles
Chow Fun Noodles
Thick rice noodles sauteed with bean sprouts and scallions in a black bean sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg and Soybean
Curry Rice Noodles
Lightly curried thin rice noodles tossed with carrots, cabbage, egg and bean sprouts in a mild curry sauce (Not Spicy). *Gluten Free *Contains Egg, Fish & Soybean
Fat Dragon Lo Mein
Wheat flour noodles wok sauteed with fresh vegetables in a light brown sauce. *Contains Egg, Soybean, and Wheat
Guandong Fried Rice
Traditional Guandong fried rice with peas, carrots, and egg. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg, Fish & Soybean
Jalapeño Fried Rice
Guandong fried rice stir-fried with fresh jalapeño. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg, Fish, and Soybean
Kimchi Fried Rice
Guandong fried rice stir-fried with house made kimchi and melted mozzarella. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg, Milk, Fish, and Soybean
Pineapple Fried Rice
Main Dishes
Basil Beef
Shaved NY strip steak marinated in garlic and sautéed with thai basil, onions, mushrooms and cilantro in a brown sauce topped with sesame seeds. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean
Basil Chicken
All white breast meat marinated in garlic and sautéed with thai basil, onions and mushrooms in a savory brown sauce topped with sesame seeds. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean
Beef & Broccoli
Shaved NY strip steak sautéed with broccoli and house made garlic sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean
Beijing Duck
Coffee and tea smoked duck served with Chinese bao, cucumbers, scallion hairs and hoisin sauce.
Buddha's Delight
Stir fried seasonal vegetables stir fried in a fragrant ginger sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean
Chef Zhao’s Chicken
Lightly breaded with corn starch, wok fried and tossed with green and red peppers in a sweet and tangy sesame sauce topped with sesame seeds. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg and Soybean
Chicken & Broccoli
All white breast meat sautéed with broccoli and house made garlic sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean
Chinese Eggplant
Wok sautéed with bell peppers and tangy garlic sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean
Crispy Asian Five Spice Ribs
Oven roasted and flash fried pork spare ribs dry rubbed with Sichuan pepper, Chinese cinnamon, star anise, fennel and clove. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean
Enter Dragon Not Hot
Scallops, shrimp and calamari stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli baby corn, and red peppers in a light rice wine sauce *Gluten Free *Contains Shellfish and Soybean
Enter The Dragon Spicy
Scallops, shrimp and calamari stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli baby corn, and red peppers in a spicy Sichuan sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Shellfish and Soybean
Fat Dragon Tofu
Lightly fried silken tofu with mushrooms, broccoli and baby corn in a savory vegetarian brown sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean
Fei-Lone Beef
Wok seared filet mignon medallions, mushrooms and Chinese peppers simmered in spicy sauce over sautéed green beans.. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean
Golden Prawns
King prawns lightly battered in tempura, drizzled in a creamy grand marnier sauce. *Contains Milk, Shellfish, Soybean, and Wheat
Grilled Lamb Lollipops
Four seasoned petit chops on a bed of fried rice and fresh green beans with Chef’s black pepper sauce.
Hot Chick
All white breast meat sautéed with seasonal veggies in a spicy brown sauce *Contains Soybean and Wheat
Mapo Tofu
Premium silken tofu, simmered in spicy chili fermented black bean sauce. *Contains Soybean and Wheat
Modern Family
Ultimate combination of shrimp, chicken and beef stir fried with mushrooms, bell peppers and broccoli in a delicate brown sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Shellfish and Soybean
Mushu Pork
Wok sautéed shredded pork, cabbage, and egg served with Chinese pancakes and hoisin sauce. *Gluten Free but the steamed pancakes contain Wheat. *Contains Wheat, Egg, and Soybean.
Numb Numb Beef
Tender filet mignon medallions with hot and SPICY pepper rub stir-fried with seasonal veggies in SPICY brown sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Soybean
Ribeye
Sesame Shrimp
Lightly battered in tempura jumbo shrimp wok fried with pineapple and bell peppers. *Contains Shellfish, Soybean, and Wheat
Shrimp With Lobster Sauce
Jumbo shrimp wok sauteed with mushrooms and scallions in a velvety brown egg sauce. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg, Shellfish, and Soybean
Spicy Flounder
Sautéed flounder, lightly battered with seasonal veggies in a SPICY chili sauce.
Summer Palace Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed green, avocado, shredded mozzarella, green apple, and pineapple with a ginger dressing topped with sesame seeds. *Contains Milk, Soybean, and Wheat
Tangerine Beef
Lightly battered in corn starch and wok fried with bell peppers, Chinese peppers and broccoli tossed in a tangy, spicy citrus glaze. *Gluten Free *Contains Egg and Soybean
Tangerine Chicken
Lightly battered and wok fried with bell peppers, Chinese peppers and broccoli tossed in a tangy, spicy citrus glaze.
Sides
Bottle Red Wine
BTL Eola Hills Pinot Noir
BTL Cosentino The Franc
BTL De Martino Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Domaine De La Cote Pinot Noir
BTL Field Recordings Fiction
BTL Girl & Dragon Malbec
BTL Hyatt, Cab Sauv
BTL Keith Haring Tenuta Di Caeppaiano
BTL Neyers, Red Blend, Sage Canyon
BTL Prisoner Zin Blend
BTL Rodney Strong Merlot
BTL The Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL The Prisoner Saldo
Bottle White Wine
BTL Albert Bichot Chardonnay
BTL Bassano Brut
Btl Estancia, Pinot Grigio
BTL Fiano Di Avellino
BTL Fossil Point Chardonnay
BTL Green & Social
BTL Nino Franco Rustico Prosecco
BTL Picpoul
BTL Shanela, Albariño
BTL St Kilda, Chardonnay
BTL Vino Moscato
BTL Yealands Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Marq Pennautier Chardonnay
BTL Atlantique Rose
Rose / Sake
TOGO COCKTAILS
!!BADDER!! Hombre FOR TWO
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Agave, Lime, Atxa Blanco Vermouth, Orange Bitters Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!
Art of Pour FOR TWO
Hendrick’s Gin, Muddled Cucumber, Mint, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice, Topped with Soda Water Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!
Bad Hombre FOR TWO
Lunazul Blanco, Agave, Lime, Atxa Blanco Vermouth, Orange Bitters Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!
Mandarin Mule for FOR TWO
Belle Isle Blood Orange Moonshine, OJ, Lime, House Made Ginger Mix Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!
Perfection Takes Thyme FOR TWO
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Honey, Fresh Thyme, Maine Root Ginger Beer Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!
Sage Advice FOR TWO
Belle Isle Ruby Red, Belle Isle Honey Habanero, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Agave Nectar. Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!
The Bourbon Legend FOR TWO
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Black Walnut Bitters, Maple Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!
The West Hampton FOR TWO
Twist of Fury FOR TWO
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Vida Mezcal, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Orange Bitters Two drinks in one pouch. Pour over ice or sip right out of the bag. Cheers!
Yes, Honey! FOR TWO
Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, Lemon Juice, Honey, Soda
Charity Cocktail
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Fine Cantonese cuisine in a polished and vibrant atmosphere.
5710 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23226