Atlanta restaurants you'll love

Can't decide what to drink? Want to try a few different things to match your food start to finish? WE GOTCHU! LB's Booze Pack, designed for one adult, features a dealer's choice daily selection of: 1. One Cocktail 2. One glass of off menu white wine 3. One glass of off menu red wine 4. A nightcap of digestif/fortified wine/amaro/etc (must be 21+ to order or even look at this stop looking if you are not or rip your eyes out ok bye)

