Atlanta restaurants you'll love

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Cypress
|$13.00
cooked to order with lettuce, pickle, brioche bun, side of fries
|Philly
|$15.00
beef top round, american cheese, caramelized onions, amoroso roll
|Buffalo Chicken
|$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
|Smokey Southwest Chicken Panini
|$10.50
Spicy Fire-Grilled Chicken, Two Cheeses, Crisp Tortillas, Baby Greens, Southwest Ranch Dressing
|Asian Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta
|Popular items
|BASIL
|$14.00
Stirred-fried green beans, sweet bell peppers, and garlic in a spicy basil sauce with Thai style fried egg (choice of protein) *contains shellfish*
|FRIED RICE
|$13.00
Thai style fried rice with tomatoes, white onion, scallion, and eggs
*contains shellfish*
|PANANG CURRY BEEF
|$14.00
Medium spicy curry with stewed beef, sweet bell peppers, and basil
Cubanos ATL
1235 Chattahoochee Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Tampa Combo Meal
|$9.99
Half Sandwich. Chip. Soda OR Water
|Potato Chips
|$1.30
|El Tampa
|$11.99
TACOS
Rreal Tacos
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Beef Barbacoa
|$4.00
Seasoned with Oregano, Garlic, Onion. Cooked for 12hrs and pulled.
|Shrimp
|$4.50
Grilled Shrimp
|Asada
|$4.00
Marinated Grilled Beef
Pomodoro Bella
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$16.50
San Marzano Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozz, Micro Basil
|Margherita
|$18.00
San Marzano Sauce, Mozz, Basil
|Rocket
|$9.00
Candied Pecans, Fennel, Apple, Lemon Popppy Vin
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Devil's Breath
|$13.50
spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, topped with seared tuna, spicy aioli, garlic chips, spicy tobiko
|Salmon
|Spicy Tuna
|$6.00
Plant Based Pizza
1130 Chattahoochee AVE NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza
|$22.00
Mild Beyond sausage, ground Beyond hamburger, seitan vegan bacon(currently out of bacon, more sausage and burger meat as replacement), vegan mozzarella cheese, roasted basil pizza sauce.
|Georgia Peach Pizza
|$20.00
Spicy Beyond Sausage, vegan mozzarella, roasted basil pizza sauce, roasted peaches, onions & jalapeños
|Hawaiian Pizza
|$20.00
BBQ Drizzle, vegan mozzarella cheese, pineapples, red onions, mild beyond sausage, roasted basil pizza sauce
Nani's Piri Piri Chicken
Ponce CIty Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE EX-125, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Confit Potato Salad
|$4.49
fingerling potatoes, chicken fat confit, applewood bacon, red onions, mayo, greek yogurt, sour cream and lusty monk mustard.
|Half Chicken Combo
|$18.99
Half chicken. Served with flatbread and two small sides.
|Piri Piri Barn Box
|$42.99
Whole rotisserie chicken, quartered for convenience. Includes: 4 large sides and extra flatbread.
Little Bear
71 Georgia Avenue SE, Unit A, Atlanta
|Popular items
|LB Booze Pack
|$45.00
Can't decide what to drink? Want to try a few different things to match your food start to finish? WE GOTCHU! LB's Booze Pack, designed for one adult, features a dealer's choice daily selection of: 1. One Cocktail 2. One glass of off menu white wine 3. One glass of off menu red wine 4. A nightcap of digestif/fortified wine/amaro/etc (must be 21+ to order or even look at this stop looking if you are not or rip your eyes out ok bye)
|Winter Ti Punch
|$13.00
Aged agricole, white rum, georgia meyer lemon and grapefruit
|Pacanquito
|$12.00
Pumpkin spiced brandy, creme de cacao husk, overproof rum, cream (can be made vegan/dairy free with tahini milk)
FRENCH FRIES
Aziza
1170 Howell Mill Rd, Suit P10b, Atlanta
|Popular items
|KUBANEH
|$10.00
Grated tomato, schug.
|5 FRESH PITA
|$5.00
Five freshly baked pitas
|HUMMUS #2
|$14.00
Topped with peppers, olives, charred eggplant, tahini, harissa oil, pine nuts. Served with two pitas.
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Empanadas (3)
|$9.00
Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.
|Chimichanga
|$13.00
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, mexi-beans, cheese dip, guacamole, tomato & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.
|Taco Loco
|$9.50
Giant crispy taco shell, seasoned shredded chicken or beef, cheese dip, lettuce, cilantro & sour cream.
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
|Three Taco Combination
|$11.99
Choose your own three taco combination. Comes with charro beans or rice on the side.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Cafe West
3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|OatBerry 4 PACK
|$9.95
|Chicken Caesar WRAP
|$11.95
|Earth Burger Pattie
|$8.95
Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries
1235 Chattahoochee Ave Nw, Atlanta
|Popular items
|BEEF
|$3.50
|CHICKEN CHEESE
|$3.50
|CHEESE BEEF
|$3.50
TAPAS
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken HK Slider
|$7.00
Wb sauce, pickle, bao bun
|LB Crispy Grouper Sandwich
|$15.00
saltine crusted grouper, yuzu tartare, napa slaw, side fries
|Hawaiian Tuna Gyoza Tacos
|$6.00
Sushi grade ahi tuna, cucumber, mango, wb sauce, avocado crema, nori, sesame (dairy free)
Arden's Garden
1985 Howell Mill Suite 101A, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Complete Recovery*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Ascorbic Acid, Echinacea purpurea Root Powder, Bee Propolis, Citrus Bioflavonoid.
|Lean and Green
|$3.85
Ingredients: Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.
|Cucumber Lemonade
|$3.85
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cucumbers, Lemons, Organic Agave Nectar, Spearmint Oil.
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
525 N Avenue STE 250, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Peppermint Mocha Latte
|$6.00
12oz. latte served with two shots of espresso, peppermint and chocolate syrup.
|Latte
|$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
|Mocha Latte
|$5.50
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
Jamerican Bar & Grill
4847 Old National Highway, College Park
|Popular items
|Coco Bread
|$2.50
1 warm and buttered
|Patty
|$3.50
Beef filled jamaican patty
|Fish Sandwich
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.90
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
|Southwest Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
|Asian Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
KARV Kitchen
5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B, Chamblee
|Popular items
|HORTA PITA
|$11.95
Spicy tzatziki, roasted zucchini,
baby portobello mushrooms,
red pepper, radish sprouts, quinoa,
Recommended meat: pickled red onion & radish
*This wrap is vegetarian. You can add chicken or pork souvla for an additional $2 or pulled lamb shank or beef short rib for an additional $3
|MANZO PITA
|$11.95
Peri-peri, kefalotyri cheese,
arugula, pickled red onion & radish on traditional pita
Recommended meat: Pulled lamb shank or beef short rib
|GREKO PITA
|$11.95
Tangy mustard, tomato, spicy
tzatziki, KARV fries, pickled
red onion & radish on traditional pita
Recommended meat: Chicken or pork souvla
Yumbii - Brookwood
1927 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Veggie
|$4.00
Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
|Rib-Eye Beef
|$4.50
Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
|Chips & Queso
|$6.00
Urban Wok
705 Town Blvd NE, Brookhaven
|Popular items
|Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles
Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.
|Udon Noodles
Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle
|6 Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$6.00
Six of our delicious organic Vegetable Spring Rolls served w/ your choice of our tasty signature sauces.
Radial Cafe
1530 Dekalb Avenue, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Pancakes Full stack
|$7.99
|Wheat Toast
|$0.89
|Delia’s Chicken Sausage
|$2.79
SMOOTHIES
JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center
239 Walker st SW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Ju-Berry Bowl
acai berry, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, flax seeds, granola
|Ju-Beet It
Apple, Beets, Carrots, Lemon, Ginger
|Ju-Smoothie
Pineapple, Strawberry, Banana, Apple
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Apple Strudel
|$4.25
Classic Austrian Apple Strudel. A blend of apples, raisins and spices, all enveloped in a puff pastry and decorated with glazed sliced apples.
|Latte
|$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
Graffiti Atlanta
349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA
|Popular items
|Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast
|$16.95
Sweet cream cheese filled French toast with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Choice of eggs, bacon, or turkey sausage and wheat or white toast.
|10 pc Wings
|$12.99
10 wings served with one of your favorite sauces:
Naked, Mild, Hot, Honey Hot, Honey Hennessy, BBQ and Sweet Chili Graffiti Sauce.
Dressing: Blue Cheese or Ranch
|Lil Mexico Quesadilla (Not Available during Sat/Sun Brunch)
|$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, peppers and onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
The Little Farmhouse Cafe
3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Angus Burger
|$14.00
|Farmers Breakfast
|$14.00
|Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$6.00
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|bqe wings
|$14.00
|Cheesesteak eggrolls
|$8.00
|Red velvet chicken and waffles
|$16.00
Talat Market
112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Yum Khao Tod
|$16.00
CRISPY RICE SALAD- little gem lettuce, purple daikon, sweet potato, red chili jam, peanut, shallot, fish sauce, cilantro, ginger, mint
PESCATARIAN, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE
POSSIBLE NUT & SHELLFISH ALLERGEN FROM FRYER
|Khri Puff
|$10.00
CURRY PUFF- ground pork, Japanese sweet potato, curry powder, garlic, carrot & daikon relish, cilantro, shallot, sweet chili sauce
DAIRY FREE, SHELLFISH FREE
POSSIBLE NUT & SHELLFISH ALLERGEN FROM FRYER
|Khao Niew
|$3.00
STICKY RICE