Atlanta restaurants you'll love

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Atlanta

Atlanta's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Atlanta restaurants

Cypress Street Pint & Plate image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cypress$13.00
cooked to order with lettuce, pickle, brioche bun, side of fries
Philly$15.00
beef top round, american cheese, caramelized onions, amoroso roll
Buffalo Chicken$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
More about Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Fresh to Order image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
Smokey Southwest Chicken Panini$10.50
Spicy Fire-Grilled Chicken, Two Cheeses, Crisp Tortillas, Baby Greens, Southwest Ranch Dressing
Asian Salad$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
More about Fresh to Order
TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai image

 

TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BASIL$14.00
Stirred-fried green beans, sweet bell peppers, and garlic in a spicy basil sauce with Thai style fried egg (choice of protein) *contains shellfish*
FRIED RICE$13.00
Thai style fried rice with tomatoes, white onion, scallion, and eggs
*contains shellfish*
PANANG CURRY BEEF$14.00
Medium spicy curry with stewed beef, sweet bell peppers, and basil
More about TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
Cubanos ATL image

 

Cubanos ATL

1235 Chattahoochee Ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tampa Combo Meal$9.99
Half Sandwich. Chip. Soda OR Water
Potato Chips$1.30
El Tampa$11.99
More about Cubanos ATL
Rreal Tacos image

TACOS

Rreal Tacos

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Barbacoa$4.00
Seasoned with Oregano, Garlic, Onion. Cooked for 12hrs and pulled.
Shrimp$4.50
Grilled Shrimp
Asada$4.00
Marinated Grilled Beef
More about Rreal Tacos
Main pic

 

Pomodoro Bella

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$16.50
San Marzano Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozz, Micro Basil
Margherita$18.00
San Marzano Sauce, Mozz, Basil
Rocket$9.00
Candied Pecans, Fennel, Apple, Lemon Popppy Vin
More about Pomodoro Bella
Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Devil's Breath$13.50
spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, topped with seared tuna, spicy aioli, garlic chips, spicy tobiko
Salmon
Spicy Tuna$6.00
More about Wagaya - Emory
Plant Based Pizza image

 

Plant Based Pizza

1130 Chattahoochee AVE NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza$22.00
Mild Beyond sausage, ground Beyond hamburger, seitan vegan bacon(currently out of bacon, more sausage and burger meat as replacement), vegan mozzarella cheese, roasted basil pizza sauce.
Georgia Peach Pizza$20.00
Spicy Beyond Sausage, vegan mozzarella, roasted basil pizza sauce, roasted peaches, onions & jalapeños
Hawaiian Pizza$20.00
BBQ Drizzle, vegan mozzarella cheese, pineapples, red onions, mild beyond sausage, roasted basil pizza sauce
More about Plant Based Pizza
Nani's Piri Piri Chicken image

 

Nani's Piri Piri Chicken

Ponce CIty Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE EX-125, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Confit Potato Salad$4.49
fingerling potatoes, chicken fat confit, applewood bacon, red onions, mayo, greek yogurt, sour cream and lusty monk mustard.
Half Chicken Combo$18.99
Half chicken. Served with flatbread and two small sides.
Piri Piri Barn Box$42.99
Whole rotisserie chicken, quartered for convenience. Includes: 4 large sides and extra flatbread.
More about Nani's Piri Piri Chicken
Little Bear image

 

Little Bear

71 Georgia Avenue SE, Unit A, Atlanta

Avg 5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LB Booze Pack$45.00
Can't decide what to drink? Want to try a few different things to match your food start to finish? WE GOTCHU! LB's Booze Pack, designed for one adult, features a dealer's choice daily selection of: 1. One Cocktail 2. One glass of off menu white wine 3. One glass of off menu red wine 4. A nightcap of digestif/fortified wine/amaro/etc (must be 21+ to order or even look at this stop looking if you are not or rip your eyes out ok bye)
Winter Ti Punch$13.00
Aged agricole, white rum, georgia meyer lemon and grapefruit
Pacanquito$12.00
Pumpkin spiced brandy, creme de cacao husk, overproof rum, cream (can be made vegan/dairy free with tahini milk)
More about Little Bear
Aziza image

FRENCH FRIES

Aziza

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Suit P10b, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KUBANEH$10.00
Grated tomato, schug.
5 FRESH PITA$5.00
Five freshly baked pitas
HUMMUS #2$14.00
Topped with peppers, olives, charred eggplant, tahini, harissa oil, pine nuts. Served with two pitas.
More about Aziza
Tacos & Tequilas image

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Empanadas (3)$9.00
Choice of chicken tinga, mushroom & cheese or beef. With cilantro-jalapeño sauce.
Chimichanga$13.00
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, mexi-beans, cheese dip, guacamole, tomato & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and Mexi-beans.
Taco Loco$9.50
Giant crispy taco shell, seasoned shredded chicken or beef, cheese dip, lettuce, cilantro & sour cream.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Grilled Steak Taco$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Three Taco Combination$11.99
Choose your own three taco combination. Comes with charro beans or rice on the side.
More about La Costilla Grill
Cafe West image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Cafe West

3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
OatBerry 4 PACK$9.95
Chicken Caesar WRAP$11.95
Earth Burger Pattie$8.95
More about Cafe West
Belen de la Cruz image

 

Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries

1235 Chattahoochee Ave Nw, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BEEF$3.50
CHICKEN CHEESE$3.50
CHEESE BEEF$3.50
More about Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird image

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken HK Slider$7.00
Wb sauce, pickle, bao bun
LB Crispy Grouper Sandwich$15.00
saltine crusted grouper, yuzu tartare, napa slaw, side fries
Hawaiian Tuna Gyoza Tacos$6.00
Sushi grade ahi tuna, cucumber, mango, wb sauce, avocado crema, nori, sesame (dairy free)
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

1985 Howell Mill Suite 101A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Complete Recovery*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Ascorbic Acid, Echinacea purpurea Root Powder, Bee Propolis, Citrus Bioflavonoid.
Lean and Green$3.85
Ingredients:  Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.
Cucumber Lemonade$3.85
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cucumbers, Lemons, Organic Agave Nectar, Spearmint Oil.
More about Arden's Garden
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

525 N Avenue STE 250, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Peppermint Mocha Latte$6.00
12oz. latte served with two shots of espresso, peppermint and chocolate syrup.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Mocha Latte$5.50
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Jamerican Bar & Grill image

 

Jamerican Bar & Grill

4847 Old National Highway, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Coco Bread$2.50
1 warm and buttered
Patty$3.50
Beef filled jamaican patty
Fish Sandwich$12.00
More about Jamerican Bar & Grill
Fresh to Order image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.90
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
Southwest Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
Asian Salad$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
More about Fresh to Order
KARV Kitchen image

 

KARV Kitchen

5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B, Chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HORTA PITA$11.95
Spicy tzatziki, roasted zucchini,
baby portobello mushrooms,
red pepper, radish sprouts, quinoa,
Recommended meat: pickled red onion & radish
*This wrap is vegetarian. You can add chicken or pork souvla for an additional $2 or pulled lamb shank or beef short rib for an additional $3
MANZO PITA$11.95
Peri-peri, kefalotyri cheese,
arugula, pickled red onion & radish on traditional pita
Recommended meat: Pulled lamb shank or beef short rib
GREKO PITA$11.95
Tangy mustard, tomato, spicy
tzatziki, KARV fries, pickled
red onion & radish on traditional pita
Recommended meat: Chicken or pork souvla
More about KARV Kitchen
Main pic

 

Yumbii - Brookwood

1927 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie$4.00
Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
Rib-Eye Beef$4.50
Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad
Chips & Queso$6.00
More about Yumbii - Brookwood
Urban Wok image

 

Urban Wok

705 Town Blvd NE, Brookhaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whole Wheat Yakisoba Noodles
Yakisoba is a thin wheat flour noodle.
Udon Noodles
Udon is a thick wheat flour noodle
6 Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.00
Six of our delicious organic Vegetable Spring Rolls served w/ your choice of our tasty signature sauces.
More about Urban Wok
Radial Cafe image

 

Radial Cafe

1530 Dekalb Avenue, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Pancakes Full stack$7.99
Wheat Toast$0.89
Delia’s Chicken Sausage$2.79
More about Radial Cafe
JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center image

SMOOTHIES

JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center

239 Walker st SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ju-Berry Bowl
acai berry, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, flax seeds, granola
Ju-Beet It
Apple, Beets, Carrots, Lemon, Ginger
Ju-Smoothie
Pineapple, Strawberry, Banana, Apple
More about JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Strudel$4.25
Classic Austrian Apple Strudel. A blend of apples, raisins and spices, all enveloped in a puff pastry and decorated with glazed sliced apples.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Cappuccino$4.50
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Graffiti Atlanta image

 

Graffiti Atlanta

349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast$16.95
Sweet cream cheese filled French toast with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Choice of eggs, bacon, or turkey sausage and wheat or white toast.
10 pc Wings$12.99
10 wings served with one of your favorite sauces:
Naked, Mild, Hot, Honey Hot, Honey Hennessy, BBQ and Sweet Chili Graffiti Sauce.
Dressing: Blue Cheese or Ranch
Lil Mexico Quesadilla (Not Available during Sat/Sun Brunch)$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, peppers and onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Graffiti Atlanta
The Little Farmhouse Cafe image

 

The Little Farmhouse Cafe

3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Burger$14.00
Farmers Breakfast$14.00
Fried Chicken Biscuit$6.00
More about The Little Farmhouse Cafe
BQE Restaurant and Lounge image

 

BQE Restaurant and Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
bqe wings$14.00
Cheesesteak eggrolls$8.00
Red velvet chicken and waffles$16.00
More about BQE Restaurant and Lounge
Talat Market image

 

Talat Market

112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yum Khao Tod$16.00
CRISPY RICE SALAD- little gem lettuce, purple daikon, sweet potato, red chili jam, peanut, shallot, fish sauce, cilantro, ginger, mint
PESCATARIAN, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE
POSSIBLE NUT & SHELLFISH ALLERGEN FROM FRYER
Khri Puff$10.00
CURRY PUFF- ground pork, Japanese sweet potato, curry powder, garlic, carrot & daikon relish, cilantro, shallot, sweet chili sauce
DAIRY FREE, SHELLFISH FREE
POSSIBLE NUT & SHELLFISH ALLERGEN FROM FRYER
Khao Niew$3.00
STICKY RICE
More about Talat Market

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Atlanta

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Grits

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston