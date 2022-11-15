Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Asian Fusion
Breakfast & Brunch

Whiskey Bird // Little Bird To-Go

34 Reviews

$$

1409 N Highland Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Frozen

Frose

Frose

$10.00

rose + pink guava slushie

Quart Frose

Quart Frose

$24.00

rose + pink guava slushie

Spiked Chai

$12.00

alcoholic slushie w/ bourbon, amaretto, cream of coconut, almond milk, chai tea, and maple syrup

Quart Spiked Chai

$26.00

alcoholic slushie w/ bourbon, amaretto, cream of coconut, almond milk, chai tea, and maple syrup

Cocktails

LB Classic Old Fashioned BTL

$21.00

8oz henry mckenna bourbon, demerara syrup, bitters. Stir with ice and strain on to a large ice ball or simply serve on the rocks. Makes 3+ drinks

LB Manhattan BTL

$21.00

8oz rittenhouse rye, carpano antica, bitters. Stir with ice and strain into a coupe or simply serve on the rocks. Makes 3+ drinks

LB Negroni BTL

$21.00

8oz ford's london dry gin, campari, carpano antica sweet vermouth. Stir with ice and strain onto a large ice ball or simply serve on the rocks. Makes 3+ drinks

LB Botanist Old Fashioned BTL

$21.00

8oz ford's london dry gin, elderflower, bitters. Stir with ice and strain onto a large ice ball or simply serve on the rocks. Makes 3+ drinks

LB Spicy Mexico City BTL

$21.00

8oz jalapeno infused blanco tequila, house made lime cordial, lime juice. Stir with ice and strain into a coupe or simply serve on the rocks with salt. Makes 3+ drinks

LB Gimlet BTL

$21.00

8oz tito's vodka, house made lime cordial, fresh lime. Stir with ice and strain into a coupe or simply serve on the rocks. Makes 3+ drinks

LB Japanese Godfather BTL

$23.00

8oz nobushi japanese whiskey with a splash of amaretto. Stir with ice and strain on to a large ice ball or simply serve on the rocks. Makes 3+ drinks

Wine

BTL Diver Sparkling Rose

BTL Diver Sparkling Rose

$19.00

California sparkling rose

BTL Sedosa Rose

BTL Sedosa Rose

$17.00Out of stock

organic Spanish rose

BTL Klein Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00Out of stock

south african sauvignon blanc

BTL Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay

$25.00Out of stock

Sonoma County Chardonnay

BTL Rickshaw Pinot Noir

$25.00Out of stock

California Pinot Noir

BTL 642 Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00Out of stock

Super Tuscan Italian cabernet blend

Lucky Dog Sake "juice box"

Lucky Dog Sake "juice box"

$10.00Out of stock

A fun afternoon or evening drink while on a stroll or before dinner. This Japanese Sake is soft and light, creamy and smooth, not overly sweet or dry, plenty of flavor and character

Beer

Hitachino Nest Red Rice

Hitachino Nest Red Rice

$8.00

Japanese Red Rice beer

Hitachino Nest White Ale

Hitachino Nest White Ale

$8.00

Japanese White Ale

Creature Comforts Tropicalia IPA Can

$3.75

Creature Comforts Automatic Pale Ale Can

$3.75

Sapporo Lager 16oz Can

$3.75

Sapporo Lager Light Bottle

$3.75

Arches Mexican Empire Can

$3.75

Non - Alcoholic

Coke

Coke

$2.75

8 oz coke in glass bottle

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75

8 oz diet coke in glass bottle

Sprite

Sprite

$2.75

8 oz sprite in a glass bottle

S. Pelligrino Sparkling Water (500 mL)

S. Pelligrino Sparkling Water (500 mL)

$2.75

Bottled San Pelligrino sparkling water

Acqua Panna Still Water (500 mL)

Acqua Panna Still Water (500 mL)

$2.75

Acqua Panna bottled still water

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Perc iced coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Perc coffee

Cold Brew

$3.00

perc cold brew

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craveable bowls, salads and snacks that hit the spots you didn’t know existed without breaking the bank.

Website

Location

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Directions

Gallery
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird image
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird image
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird image

Map
