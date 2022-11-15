American
Asian Fusion
Breakfast & Brunch
Whiskey Bird // Little Bird To-Go
34 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craveable bowls, salads and snacks that hit the spots you didn’t know existed without breaking the bank.
Location
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New Realm Brewing Company - Atlanta
No Reviews
550 Somerset Terrace Northeast Unit 101 Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurant