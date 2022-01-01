Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Bantam and Biddy Ansley

review star

No reviews yet

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Entree (GF)
Chicken Tenders Appetizer (GF)
Southern Cobb (GF)

SNACKS & SOUP

Vegetarian Chili (V)

Vegetarian Chili (V)

$6.00+

with scallions, sour cream & cheddar.

Organic Black Bean Soup (GF)

Organic Black Bean Soup (GF)

$5.00+

with tabasco cream (GF)

Brunswick Stew (GF)

Brunswick Stew (GF)

$6.00+

Classic Brunswick stew, served with a GF jalapeño cornbread.

Jumbo Crispy Wings (GF)

Jumbo Crispy Wings (GF)

$8.95+

Spicy Green Tabasco wings garnished with crispy shallot. (GF)

Deviled Eggs (V&GF)

Deviled Eggs (V&GF)

$5.00

with smoked paprika. (V&GF)

Chicken Tenders Appetizer (GF)

Chicken Tenders Appetizer (GF)

$5.50+

Choose sweet chipotle or regular! Comes with choice of sauce. (GF) (Spicy contains coconut sugar)

Fried Green Tomatoes (V&GF)

Fried Green Tomatoes (V&GF)

$8.00

with herbed goat cheese (V&GF)

Pimento Cheese (V&GF)

Pimento Cheese (V&GF)

$8.50

with veggies and Gluten Free Crackers (Vegetarian & GF)

Chicken Nachos (GF)

Chicken Nachos (GF)

$12.00

roasted or fried chicken, chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, scallions & sour cream (GF)

OVEN ROASTED

1/4 Chicken (GF)

$13.25

Mix of dark and white meat, choice of 2 sides, choice of sauce. Includes our GF jalapeño cornbread.

1/2 Chicken (GF)

$15.95

Mix of dark and white meat, choice of 2 sides, choice of sauce, with our GF jalapeño cornbread.

Whole Chicken (GF)

$12.00

Whole roasted chicken, a la carte.

ENTREES

Meatloaf (GF)

Meatloaf (GF)

$16.50

8 oz. meatloaf with tomato sauce, choice of 2 sides. Served with our GF jalapeño cornbread.

Veggie Plate (GF)

Veggie Plate (GF)

$14.95

Choice of 4 sides. Includes our GF jalapeño cornbread.

Chicken Tender Entree (GF)

Chicken Tender Entree (GF)

$16.50

5 tenders (choice of spicy or regular), 2 sides, choice of sauce. Includes our GF jalapeño cornbread.

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$16.00

Roast chicken, potatoes, carrots, celery, onion and garlic in a rich chicken broth. Served with a cheddar biscuit topper.

Sauteed Salmon (GF)

Sauteed Salmon (GF)

$16.95

5 oz. salmon filet, dill mustard sauce, 2 sides. Served with our GF jalapeño cornbread.

a la carte Salmon (GF)

$8.95

5 oz filet, a la carte

Shrimp Basket (GF)

Shrimp Basket (GF)

$15.25

6 Gulf Shrimp (choice of spicy or regular), creole mayo sauce, 2 sides. Served with lemon and our GF jalapeño cornbread.

BREAKFAST ALL DAY

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

Our signature cheddar waffle topped with 3 chicken tenders, served with 100% maple syrup, & honey butter.

Banana Bread Waffle

Banana Bread Waffle

$12.50

Our signature waffle, fresh bananas, pecans, dusted with powdered sugar. 100% maple syrup & honey butter.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

3 buttermilk pancakes, honey butter, 100% maple syrup.

Southern Breakfast

Southern Breakfast

$14.95

3 eggs your way, bacon, fried okra, pimento cheese & creamed grits, served with jalapeño cornbread.

Cheddar Waffle

Cheddar Waffle

$12.00

Signature cheddar waffle with honey butter & 100% maple syrup.

Southern Deluxe

Southern Deluxe

$18.00

The Southern Breakfast...but raise you two buttermilk pancakes.

SANDWICHES

lettuce, tomato, bacon in whole wheat wrap
Royale w/ Cheese

Royale w/ Cheese

$12.75

fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, & bacon on our cheddar biscuit. Choice of one side.

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.50

Chopped chicken mixed with bacon, herbs, shallot, & mayo, with lettuce & tomato, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap. Choice of one side.

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$15.25

lettuce, tomato, pickles, choice of mayo, on jalapeño cheddar or potato bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

lettuce, bread & butter pickles, mayo on jalapeño cheddar or potato bun. Choice of one side.

SALADS

Big Greek Salad (V&GF)

Big Greek Salad (V&GF)

$10.50

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, feta, cucumber, oregano. Choice of dressing. (V&GF)

Power House (V&GF)

Power House (V&GF)

$10.50

mixed greens, hard-boiled egg, broccoli, tomato, watermelon radish, sunflower sprouts, organic almonds. Choice of dressing. (V&GF)

Organic Spinach Salad (V&GF)

Organic Spinach Salad (V&GF)

$10.50

organic spinach, sunflower seeds, quinoa, apples, herbed goat cheese, & sunflower sprouts. Choice of dressing. (We recommend our house-made carrot ginger!) (V&GF)

Southern Cobb (GF)

Southern Cobb (GF)

$10.50

mixed greens with chopped bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, & pecans. (GF)

SIDES

Broccoli Jalapeño Slaw (GF)

$3.75
Cheddar Biscuit

Cheddar Biscuit

$2.00

Our house-made, cheddar & buttermilk biscuit.

Cheddar Mashed Potatoes (GF)

Cheddar Mashed Potatoes (GF)

$3.75

Home-made mash with cheddar cheese & scallions.

Cheese Grits (GF)

Cheese Grits (GF)

$4.00
Creamed Grits (GF)

Creamed Grits (GF)

$3.75
Creamy Mac & Cheese (GF)

Creamy Mac & Cheese (GF)

$3.75

Yes, it's now gluten free!!

Fried Brussel Sprouts (GF)

Fried Brussel Sprouts (GF)

$3.75

Fried Okra & Jalapeños (GF)

$3.75

Served with creole mayo dipping sauce

Hand-Cut Fries(GF)

Hand-Cut Fries(GF)

$3.75
Kale Caesar Salad (GF)

Kale Caesar Salad (GF)

$3.75

Crunchy kale and caesar dressing.

Pickled Beets & Goat Cheese (GF)

Pickled Beets & Goat Cheese (GF)

$3.75

Pickled beets topped with herbed goat cheese.

Sauteed Spinach & Garlic (GF)

Sauteed Spinach & Garlic (GF)

$3.75
Side Cornbread (GF)

Side Cornbread (GF)

$1.50

2 jalapeno cornbread muffins with honey butter

Side GF Udi's Toast

$2.50

Side MultiGrain Toast

$1.50
Side Salad (GF)

Side Salad (GF)

$3.75

Side salad with cherry tomato, cucumber and watermelon radish. Choice of dressing.

Side White Toast

$1.50
Spicy Collard Greens (GF&V)

Spicy Collard Greens (GF&V)

$3.75

Lightly spicy, with no meat for all you veggie lovers out there.

Spinach and Quinoa Salad (GF)

Spinach and Quinoa Salad (GF)

$3.75

Served with carrot ginger dressing.

Sweet Potato Fries (GF)

Sweet Potato Fries (GF)

$3.75

You know them, you love them.

FAMILY MEALS

Feeds 4-6. Includes garden salad with choice of dressing, 3 family-style sides, choice of bread, and half gallon drink. **Drinks can not be substituted for an extra side**

Family Meal

$58.00

Serves 3-5. Includes garden salad with choice of dressing, 3 family-style sides, choice of bread, and half gallon drink.

LITTLE CLUCKER'S

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Fried chicken breast on a potato bun. Choice of drink and one side.

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken breast, cheddar cheese in a whole wheat wrap. Choice of drink.

Chicken Mac & Cheese (GF)

$8.00

Our cream GF Mac & cheese with chopped chicken tenders. Choice of drink.

Kids Tenders (GF)

$8.00

3 GF chicken tenders, served with BBQ, choice of side and drink.

Kids Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Choice of fried or roasted chicken, cheddar cheese on flour tortillas. Choice of one side and drink.

Kids Veggie Plate

$8.00

Choice of 3 sides and a drink.

DRINKS

Mountain Valley Bottled Water (STILL)

Mountain Valley Bottled Water (STILL)

$6.50

Mountain Valley Bottled Water (SPARKLING)

$6.50

Blue Corn Tea

$5.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

House-Made Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Spicy Strawberry Jalapeno Soda

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Wild Berry Limeade

$3.50

Honest Kids Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Whole Milk

$2.50

Green Monster

$6.25Out of stock

Apple Zing

$6.25

Grapefruit Juice

$6.25

Orange Juice

$6.25

EXTRAS

B&B Carrot Ginger Vinaigrette (8oz)

$6.00

B&B Wasabi Honey (8oz)

$6.00

Gluten Free Cookie

$2.50

Side GF Udis Toast

$2.50

Side MultiGrain Toast

$1.50

Side White Toast

$1.50

Xtra Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Xtra BBQ

$0.50

Xtra Beer Must

$0.50

Xtra Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Xtra Blue Chz Crumbles

$0.50

Xtra Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Xtra Carrot Ginger Vinaigrette (2oz)

$0.50

Xtra Creole Mayo

$0.50

Xtra Hatch Chile Salsa Verde

$1.00

A seasonal delicacy, made in-house!

Xtra Ketchup

Xtra Mayo

$0.50

Xtra Piri Piri

$0.50

Xtra Ranch

$0.50

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.50

Xtra Wasabi Honey (2oz)

$0.50

BODEGA

Bantam & Biddy Wasabi Honey (8 oz)

$6.00

Bantam Pimento Cheese (1 Pint, GF&V)

$10.00

Bantam & Biddy Carrot Ginger Dressing (8 oz)

$6.00

Bantam Chicken Salad (1 Pint, GF)

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

Gallery
Bantam and Biddy image
Bantam and Biddy image

Similar restaurants in your area

R. Thomas Deluxe Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1812 Peachtree St NW Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Bird // Little Bird To-Go
orange star4.5 • 34
1409 N Highland Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Toast On Lenox
orange starNo Reviews
2770 Lenox Road NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Folk Art - Highland
orange starNo Reviews
465 N Highland Avenue Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
The Brewhouse Cafe - 401 Moreland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
401 Moreland Ave Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Muchacho - West Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1145 Hemphill Avenue Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston