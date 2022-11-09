Gu's Dumplings Krog Street Market
13,860 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta, GA 30307
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kevin Rathbun Steak - 154 Krog Street Northeast
No Reviews
154 Krog Street Northeast Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant