Gu's Dumplings Krog Street Market

13,860 Reviews

$$

99 Krog St NE Suite M

Atlanta, GA 30307

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
General Tso's Chicken
Handmade Sweet and Spicy Thick Noodles

Combos

Gu's Lunch Special

Gu's Lunch Special

$27.50

Chicken Fried Rice and half order of Pork Dumplings.

Krog Street Lunch Special

Krog Street Lunch Special

$22.00

Szechuan Spicy Popcorn Chicken and half order of Pork Dumplings.

Vegan Lunch Special

Vegan Lunch Special

$20.90

Full Order of Veggie Dumplings and side of Spring Rolls. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Hungry Gu's Dinner for Two

Hungry Gu's Dinner for Two

$70.40

Full Order Pork Dumplings, Spicy Crispy Beef, Stir-Fried String Beans, and Chicken Fried Rice.

Krog Street Dinner Combo

Krog Street Dinner Combo

$57.20

Full Order Pork Dumplings, Kung Pao Chicken, Stir-Fried String Beans, 2 Orders of White Rice. Kung Pao Chicken contains peanuts.

Vegan Dinner Combo

Vegan Dinner Combo

$55.00

Full Order Veggie Dumplings, Stir-Fried String Beans, Spicy Dried Eggplant, and Spring Rolls. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Dumplings

Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings

Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings

$11.00

6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.

Half Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings

Half Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings

$11.00

6 of our famous boiled chicken dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.

Half Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings

Half Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings

$11.00

6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings

Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings

$16.50

12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.

Full Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings

Full Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings

$16.50

12 of our famous boiled chicken dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.

Full Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings

Full Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings

$16.50

12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$15.40

Warm noodles served in a spicy sauce topped with fresh green onions, fresh seasonal vegetable, and seasoned ground beef. Spice level 1.

Spicy Dried Beef Noodles

Spicy Dried Beef Noodles

$15.40

Warm noodles tossed with hot chili peppers, chopped peanuts, spicy ground beef, robust minced garlic, fresh seasonal vegetable, and fresh cilantro. Contains peanuts. Spice level 3.

Handmade Sweet and Spicy Thick Noodles

Handmade Sweet and Spicy Thick Noodles

$16.50

Handmade thick chewy noodles with homemade sweet sauce and chili oil; sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. One of the most famous street foods in Chengdu. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Chengdu Cold Noodles

Chengdu Cold Noodles

$15.40

Cold noodles tossed in a homemade sweet and spicy sauce with robust minced garlic and bean sprouts; sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Meats

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$16.50

White rice sauteed with juicy cubes of chicken, peas, carrots and scrambled eggs.

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$19.80

Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1. White rice not included.

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$19.80

Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1. White rice not included.

Chicken with Broccoli and Cilantro

Chicken with Broccoli and Cilantro

$19.80

Delicious lightly breaded fried chicken stir-fried with dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder, crunchy broccoli and fresh cilantro. Spice level 1. White rice not included.

Chongqing Spicy Chicken

Chongqing Spicy Chicken

$19.80

Flash fried spicy chicken nuggets sautéed with sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns, and fresh green onions. Spice level 3. White rice not included.

Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers

Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers

$19.80

Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, roasted peanuts and assorted chili peppers. Contains peanuts. Spice level 4. White rice not included.

Szechuan Chicken Po'Boy

Szechuan Chicken Po'Boy

$14.30

Delicious lightly breaded fried chicken stir-fried with numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder, chili powder, and fresh cilantro placed in an 8-inch hoagie roll. Served with a side of our homemade spicy coleslaw. Spice level 1.

Spicy Crispy Beef

Spicy Crispy Beef

$20.90

Crispy fried beef stir-fried with sliced robust garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh cilantro, numbing Szechuan peppercorn and dried red chili peppers. Spice level 1. White rice not included.

Ma Po Tofu

Ma Po Tofu

$17.60

Silky tofu, ground beef, and Chinese leeks sautéed in a homemade spicy black bean paste sauce; sprinkled with numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder. Spice level 2. White rice not included.

Veggie

Spicy Dried Eggplant

Spicy Dried Eggplant

$17.60

Battered sticks of crispy eggplant stir-fried with sliced garlic, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and fresh cilantro. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 2. White rice not included.

Stir-fried Broccoli

$14.30

Stir-fried broccoli with dried chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Stir-fried Chinese Cabbage

$14.30

Stir-fried cabbage with dried chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Stir-fried String Beans

Stir-fried String Beans

$16.50

String beans stir-fried with little bits of marinated pickled Chinese cabbage, minced garlic, and green onions. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. White rice not included.

Szechuan Tofu Po'Boy

Szechuan Tofu Po'Boy

$13.20

Delicious lightly breaded fried tofu stir-fried with numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder, chili powder, and fresh cilantro placed in an 8-inch hoagie roll. Served with a side of our homemade spicy coleslaw. Vegetarian friendly. Spice level 1.

Sides

White Rice

White Rice

$2.20

Steamed jasmine rice. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$4.40

Two vegetable spring rolls, served with our homemade sweet sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Egg Drop Soup

$7.70

Egg drop soup flavored with salt and pepper. Vegetarian friendly.

Hot and Sour Soup

Hot and Sour Soup

$7.70

Vinegar, soy sauce, eggs, and pepper based vegetarian soup with crunchy bamboo shoots, silky tofu and black mushrooms. Vegetarian friendly. Spice level 1.

Szechuan Spicy Popcorn Chicken

Szechuan Spicy Popcorn Chicken

$11.00

Lightly breaded and deep fried chicken dusted with Chef Gu's special spice rub. Served with a choice of spicy mayo, honey mustard, or ketchup. Spice level 1.

Szechuan French Fries

Szechuan French Fries

$11.00

Battered sticks of crispy potato stir-fried with minced garlic, dried red chili peppers, ground cumin, and fresh cilantro. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 2.

Side of Veggie

$8.80

A choice of stir-fried broccoli or stir-fried cabbage with dried chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Small Coleslaw

$4.40

Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.

Large Coleslaw

$7.70

Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.

No Utensils Needed

Drinks

Soda

$3.85

SmartWater

$3.85

San Pellegrino

$3.85

Mexico Coke

$3.85
Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$6.60

Homemade bubble black tea, with or without tapioca bubbles. Vegetarian friendly, contains dairy.

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.60

Homemade bubble jasmine green tea, with or without tapioca bubbles. Vegetarian friendly, contains dairy.

Peach Tea

$3.85

Mango Orange Juice

$3.85

Blackberry Juice

$3.85

Lychee Juice

$3.85

Original Ginger Ale

$3.85

Blood Orange Ginger Ale

$3.85

Sauce

Side Dumpling Sauce

$2.20

A side of our homemade award winning dumpling sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Side Chili Oil

$2.20

A side of our homemade chili oil. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Spicy Mayo

$2.20

A side of our homemade spicy mayo (mayonnaise and chili peppers). Vegetarian friendly.

Honey Mustard

$2.20

A side of our homemade honey mustard (mayonnaise, honey, and mustard). Vegetarian friendly.

Ketchup

A side of our ketchup. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Bottle Amazing Sauce

$12.10

A bottle of our homemade award winning dumpling sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Bottle Chili Oil

$12.10

A bottl of our homemade chili oil. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Spring Roll Sauce

$0.55

A side of our homemade sweet sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Lunch

Kung Pao Chicken Lunch Combo

Kung Pao Chicken Lunch Combo

$15.40

Lunch portion of Kung Pao Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1.

General Tso's Chicken Lunch Combo

$15.40

Lunch portion of General Tso's Chicken, rice and vegetable of the day. Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1.

Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers Lunch Combo

$15.40

Lunch portion of Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers, rice and vegetable of the day. Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, roasted peanuts and assorted chili peppers. Contains peanuts. Spice level 4.

Stir-Fried String Beans Lunch Combo

Stir-Fried String Beans Lunch Combo

$14.30

Lunch portion of stir-fried string beans, rice and vegetable of the day. String beans stir-fried with little bits of marinated pickled Chinese cabbage, minced garlic, and green onions. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta, GA 30307

Directions

Gu's Dumplings image
Gu's Dumplings image

