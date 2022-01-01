Inman Park restaurants you'll love
Inman Park's top cuisines
Must-try Inman Park restaurants
More about Gu's Dumplings
PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
|$15.40
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$14.30
Warm noodles served in a spicy sauce topped with fresh green onions, fresh seasonal vegetable, and seasoned ground beef. Spice level 1.
|Full Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings
|$15.40
12 of our famous boiled chicken dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
More about Inman Perk Coffee
Inman Perk Coffee
240 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Peachy Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
|Lox Bagel
|$9.00
|Chai
More about Folk Art - Highland
Folk Art - Highland
465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta
|Popular items
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.
|FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED
|$15.99
Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.
|ABLT
|$10.99
a.b.l.t
4 pc apple bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce & mustard seed mayo
Add Two Fried Egg for $1.25
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
99 Krog Street, Atlanta
More about Ticonderoga Club
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ticonderoga Club
99 Krog St NE STE W, Atlanta
|Popular items
|SHRIMP CHIPS
|$3.00
Puffed Shrimp Chips - Lime Salt
|CLUB WINGS (DOZEN)
|$15.00
Choose one of our 3 sauces. BALI STYLE (Soy - Coconut - Thai Chili - Cilantro), SWEET & SOUR (Ginger - LIme - Lemongrass - Scallion), CHILI CRUSH (Chili - Garlic - Scallion - Sesame)
|YANKEE B.E.C.
|$6.00
Bacon - Egg - Cheese - Kaiser Roll