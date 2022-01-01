Inman Park restaurants you'll love

Inman Park restaurants
Toast

Inman Park's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Southern
Must-try Inman Park restaurants

Gu's Dumplings image

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (13860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings$15.40
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Dan Dan Noodles$14.30
Warm noodles served in a spicy sauce topped with fresh green onions, fresh seasonal vegetable, and seasoned ground beef. Spice level 1.
Full Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings$15.40
12 of our famous boiled chicken dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
More about Gu's Dumplings
Inman Perk Coffee image

 

Inman Perk Coffee

240 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Peachy Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Lox Bagel$9.00
Chai
More about Inman Perk Coffee
Folk Art - Highland image

 

Folk Art - Highland

465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.
FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED$15.99
Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.
ABLT$10.99
a.b.l.t
4 pc apple bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce & mustard seed mayo
Add Two Fried Egg for $1.25
More about Folk Art - Highland
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

99 Krog Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (981 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Ticonderoga Club image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ticonderoga Club

99 Krog St NE STE W, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SHRIMP CHIPS$3.00
Puffed Shrimp Chips - Lime Salt
CLUB WINGS (DOZEN)$15.00
Choose one of our 3 sauces. BALI STYLE (Soy - Coconut - Thai Chili - Cilantro), SWEET & SOUR (Ginger - LIme - Lemongrass - Scallion), CHILI CRUSH (Chili - Garlic - Scallion - Sesame)
YANKEE B.E.C.$6.00
Bacon - Egg - Cheese - Kaiser Roll
More about Ticonderoga Club
