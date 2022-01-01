Macon restaurants you'll love
More about Oliver's Corner Bistro
SANDWICHES
Oliver's Corner Bistro
496 Second Street, Macon
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.00
Chicken salad (contains pecans, scallions, cranberries), lettuce and tomato, served on a toasted croissant. Comes with a side.
|Honey Bourbon Glazed Salmon
|$18.00
Grilled salmon filet over bed of orzo pasta salad, vegetable of day, topped with honey bourbon glaze. We typically cook Salmon to Medium unless otherwise requested.
|Superfood Salad
|$9.00
Mixed greens, sunflower seeds, edamame, strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese. Dressing: pickled ginger dressing by default on the side. (We include 2 containers of dressing for entree-sized take-out salads.)
More about Macon Bacon
Macon Bacon
225 Willie Smokey Glover Drive, Luther Williams Field, Macon
|Popular items
|Boiled Peanuts (Copy)
|$3.00
|AYCE Sahlen's Hot Dog
|Sahlen's Hot Dog (Copy)
|$4.00
More about Kudzu Seafood Company
SEAFOOD
Kudzu Seafood Company
512 Poplar St, Macon
|Popular items
|Jam Pups
|$6.95
(Jambalaya Hushpuppies) Shrimp & sausage jambalaya balls rolled in cheddar panko and deep fried- served with remoulade sauce
|Mexican Taco
|$9.49
2 or 3 tacos- grilled grouper or shrimp, cilantro-lime slaw, black bean corn salsa, remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$10.95
8 Large Shrimp breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
More about VIBEZ
VIBEZ
401A Cherry Street, Macon
|Popular items
|Mama's Lamb Chops
|$24.00
|Kali's Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
|Eggs
|$3.00
More about Tic Toc Room
Tic Toc Room
408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Macon-Bibb
|Popular items
|Crab and Collard Greens
|$10.00
|Three Day Marinated Pork Chop
|$28.00
|Crab Cakes
|$12.00
More about Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna - Macon
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna - Macon
5577 Thomaston Road, Macon
|Popular items
|Mozz Ballz
|$8.99
Pizza Dough stuffed with Pizza Cheese. Deep Fried.
|LRG Titans Special Pizza
|$23.95
|MED Greek Salad
|$9.25
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
1625 Bass rd, Macon
|Popular items
|Big Greek Gyro
|$11.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
|Signature Gyro
|$11.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
|Greek Fries
|$5.95
Seasoned fries, crumbled feta, topped with tahini and garnish
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
5801 Zebulon Road, Macon
|Popular items
|Chicken Solo
|$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Eel roll
|$8.35
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Ginger Salad
|$2.95
Chopped romaine with a sweet, refreshing
ginger-sesame dressing.
More about Neilisa's Late Nite Munchies
Neilisa's Late Nite Munchies
3747 Napier Ave, Macon
More about El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Bar
El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Bar
4646 Forsyth Rd, Macon