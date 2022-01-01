Macon restaurants you'll love

Macon restaurants
Toast
  • Macon

Macon's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Greek
Must-try Macon restaurants

SANDWICHES

Oliver's Corner Bistro

496 Second Street, Macon

Avg 4.7 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
Chicken salad (contains pecans, scallions, cranberries), lettuce and tomato, served on a toasted croissant. Comes with a side.
Honey Bourbon Glazed Salmon$18.00
Grilled salmon filet over bed of orzo pasta salad, vegetable of day, topped with honey bourbon glaze. We typically cook Salmon to Medium unless otherwise requested.
Superfood Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, sunflower seeds, edamame, strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese. Dressing: pickled ginger dressing by default on the side. (We include 2 containers of dressing for entree-sized take-out salads.)
Macon Bacon

225 Willie Smokey Glover Drive, Luther Williams Field, Macon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boiled Peanuts (Copy)$3.00
AYCE Sahlen's Hot Dog
Sahlen's Hot Dog (Copy)$4.00
SEAFOOD

Kudzu Seafood Company

512 Poplar St, Macon

Avg 5 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jam Pups$6.95
(Jambalaya Hushpuppies) Shrimp & sausage jambalaya balls rolled in cheddar panko and deep fried- served with remoulade sauce
Mexican Taco$9.49
2 or 3 tacos- grilled grouper or shrimp, cilantro-lime slaw, black bean corn salsa, remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Fried Shrimp Basket$10.95
8 Large Shrimp breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
VIBEZ

401A Cherry Street, Macon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mama's Lamb Chops$24.00
Kali's Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Eggs$3.00
Tic Toc Room

408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Macon-Bibb

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab and Collard Greens$10.00
Three Day Marinated Pork Chop$28.00
Crab Cakes$12.00
LBV: Italian Kitchen

347 Cotton Ave, Macon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna - Macon

5577 Thomaston Road, Macon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mozz Ballz$8.99
Pizza Dough stuffed with Pizza Cheese. Deep Fried.
LRG Titans Special Pizza$23.95
MED Greek Salad$9.25
PITA Mediterranean Street Food

1625 Bass rd, Macon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Greek Gyro$11.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
Signature Gyro$11.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Greek Fries$5.95
Seasoned fries, crumbled feta, topped with tahini and garnish
Rock N Roll Sushi

5801 Zebulon Road, Macon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Solo$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Eel roll$8.35
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Ginger Salad$2.95
Chopped romaine with a sweet, refreshing
ginger-sesame dressing.
Neilisa's Late Nite Munchies

3747 Napier Ave, Macon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Bar

4646 Forsyth Rd, Macon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
