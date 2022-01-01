Locust Grove restaurants you'll love
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
4858 Bill Gardner Pkwy, Locust Grove
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Egg Rolls
|$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
|Volcano Roll
|$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove
4918 BILL GARDNER PARKWAY, LOCUST GROVE
|**STEAK BURRITO**
|$10.75
|Steak Taco
|$5.25
|Lrg Queso
|$4.99
Patunia's Food Truck
3248 HIGHWAY 155, LOCUST GROVE
|Vegan Brat w/Side
|$12.00
One slow-cooked Vegan Brat on a toasted hoagie roll covered in house-made garlic aioli, sauteed red and green peppers, served with seasoned french fries. Sub vegan mac n cheese or fried brussels for an additional charge.
|"Beef" Empanada - (VG)
|$3.00
Made from scratch smoked paprika crust filled with seasoned, marinated "beef" filling, red and green peppers - baked or fried.
|The Best Grilled Cheese (VG)
|$10.00
Marinated and roasted chick'n, veggie bacon, cheddar, swiss, provolone and avocado - grilled.