Locust Grove restaurants you'll love

Must-try Locust Grove restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

4858 Bill Gardner Pkwy, Locust Grove

Avg 4.6 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Egg Rolls$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
Volcano Roll$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove image

 

Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove

4918 BILL GARDNER PARKWAY, LOCUST GROVE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
**STEAK BURRITO**$10.75
Steak Taco$5.25
Lrg Queso$4.99
More about Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove
Patunia's Food Truck image

 

Patunia's Food Truck

3248 HIGHWAY 155, LOCUST GROVE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Brat w/Side$12.00
One slow-cooked Vegan Brat on a toasted hoagie roll covered in house-made garlic aioli, sauteed red and green peppers, served with seasoned french fries. Sub vegan mac n cheese or fried brussels for an additional charge.
"Beef" Empanada - (VG)$3.00
Made from scratch smoked paprika crust filled with seasoned, marinated "beef" filling, red and green peppers - baked or fried.
The Best Grilled Cheese (VG)$10.00
Marinated and roasted chick'n, veggie bacon, cheddar, swiss, provolone and avocado - grilled.
More about Patunia's Food Truck
The French Market and Tavern image

 

The French Market and Tavern

3840 Hwy 42, Locust Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The French Market and Tavern
