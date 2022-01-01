Milledgeville restaurants you'll love

Milledgeville restaurants
Toast
  • Milledgeville

Milledgeville's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Must-try Milledgeville restaurants

The Local Yolkal Cafe image

 

The Local Yolkal Cafe

117 West Hancock St Suite A, Milledgeville

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Capital$10.89
3 eggs cooked to order, 2 buttermilk pancakes, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage link or patty, and a choice of white or wheat toast or a biscuit
Veggie Omlt$11.19
Mushrooms, spinach, onion, tomato, bell pepper, and choice of cheddar, pepperjack, provolone, swiss or feta
One Egg Plate$7.99
1 egg cooked to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage link or patty, and choice of white or wheat toast or biscuit
Buffington's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffington's

120 W Hancock St, Milledgeville

Avg 4.2 (1081 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ranch
Queso Fries$5.39
Bowl of Bob Marley$5.99
Main pic

 

Shrimp Boat

911 S Elbert St, Milledgeville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Legends Seafood & Grill

3021 Columbia St, Milledgeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
