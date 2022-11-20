- Home
The Local Yolkal Cafe
940 Reviews
$$
117 West Hancock St Suite A
Milledgeville, GA 31061
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
Eggs Benedicts
Classic EB
English muffin topped with Canadian style bacon, poached egg and creamy hollandaise
Beauregard
Fresh buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage patty, 2 eggs cooked to order, topped with homemade sausage gravy
Crab Cake EB
English muffin topped with homemade low country style crab cake, poached egg and creamy hollandaise
Omelettes
BYO Omelette
Choice of cheddar, pepperjack, provolone, swiss or feta
Western Omlt
Ham, onions, bell pepper and choice of cheddar, pepperjack, provolone, swiss or feta
Veggie Omlt
Mushrooms, spinach, onion, tomato, bell pepper, and choice of cheddar, pepperjack, provolone, swiss or feta
Quiche Omlt
Creamed spinach and artichoke, ham, onions, mushrooms, and choice of cheddar, pepperjack, provolone, swiss or feta
Pancakes and Waffles
Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes
Waffle
Belgian Waffle
French Toast
2 Pieces of thick Texas Toast dipped in our handmade creamy custard and grilled golden brown
CinnBun FT
Large gourmet cinnamon roll dipped in our handmade creamy custard and grilled golden brown and topped with cream cheese icing
Stuffed FT
2 Pieces of thick Texas Toast stuffed with cream cheese, fresh strawberries and blueberries and dipped in our handmade creamy custard and grilled golden brown
Breakfast Classics
One Egg Plate
1 egg cooked to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage link or patty, and choice of white or wheat toast or biscuit
Two Egg Plate
2 eggs cooked to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage link or patty, and choice of white or wheat toast or biscuit
Three Egg Plate
3 eggs cooked to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage link or patty, and choice of white or wheat toast or biscuit
Biscuits and Gravy
2 buttermilk biscuits covered in homemade sausage gravy and choice of grits or hashbrowns
Ctry Fried Steak
8 oz. steak breaded and fried golden brown, covered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs cooked to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns and choice of white or wheat toast or a biscuit
Capital
3 eggs cooked to order, 2 buttermilk pancakes, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage link or patty, and a choice of white or wheat toast or a biscuit
Starters (Copy)
Salads (Copy)
Cobb Salad
Ham, turkey, onion, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and crouton with choice of dressing
Chicken Cobb
Chicken (grilled, fried, or blackened), tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and crouton with choice of dressing
Shrimp Cobb
Shrimp (grilled, fried, or blackened), tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and crouton with choice of dressing
Main Street Salad
Fresh baby spinach, bacon, onion, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries and feta cheese with a raspberry walnut vinaigrette
Deli (Copy)
Chix Salad Sand
Grilled chicken breast with red grapes, crunchy celery, mayo, and a sweet honey kiss
XL BLT
Generous bed of green leaf lettuce, thick sliced ripened tomatoes with a half-pound of hickory smoked bacon
Club Sand
Ham, turkey, and bacon with your choice of cheese served on your choice of artisan style organic white or wheat bread
Reuben
Thinly sliced turkey, baby swiss, Bavarian sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on marble sourdough rye bread
Grill (Copy)
Grilled Cheese
Wonderful blend of provolone, swiss, pimiento cheese served on your choice of artisan style organic white or wheat bread
Philly Sandwich
Thinly sliced roast beef, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms smothered in melted provolone cheese served on a soft grilled hoagie roll with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Fingers
Hand-breaded fried white meat tenders served with your choice of dippin' sauce
Classic Burger
1/2 lb fresh hand formed patty on a sesame seed bun served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Brunch Burger
1/2 lb fresh hand formed patty topped with hash browns, pork belly and an over-medium egg on a sesame seed bun served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Fish Sandwich
Large 7 oz filet fried golden brown served with shoestring fries and coleslaw
Buffalo Chicken Melt
Juicy tender chicken fried golden brown tossed in buffalo sauce topped with provolone cheese on butter grilled Texas toast with your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Shrimp Poboy
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
117 West Hancock St Suite A, Milledgeville, GA 31061