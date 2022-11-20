Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Local Yolkal Cafe

940 Reviews

$$

117 West Hancock St Suite A

Milledgeville, GA 31061

Popular Items

Classic EB
BYO Omelette
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.09

1 egg cooked to order, choice of bread and cheese

Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$3.59

Choice of meat and choice of bread

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$4.29

1 egg cooked to order, choice of meat, and a choice of bread

Eggs Benedicts

Classic EB

$9.59+

English muffin topped with Canadian style bacon, poached egg and creamy hollandaise

Beauregard

$9.99+

Fresh buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage patty, 2 eggs cooked to order, topped with homemade sausage gravy

Crab Cake EB

$12.39+

English muffin topped with homemade low country style crab cake, poached egg and creamy hollandaise

Omelettes

BYO Omelette

$8.49

Choice of cheddar, pepperjack, provolone, swiss or feta

Western Omlt

$11.59

Ham, onions, bell pepper and choice of cheddar, pepperjack, provolone, swiss or feta

Veggie Omlt

$12.59

Mushrooms, spinach, onion, tomato, bell pepper, and choice of cheddar, pepperjack, provolone, swiss or feta

Quiche Omlt

$12.59

Creamed spinach and artichoke, ham, onions, mushrooms, and choice of cheddar, pepperjack, provolone, swiss or feta

Pancakes and Waffles

Pancakes

$7.79+

Buttermilk pancakes

Waffle

$9.79

Belgian Waffle

French Toast

$9.49

2 Pieces of thick Texas Toast dipped in our handmade creamy custard and grilled golden brown

CinnBun FT

$11.49

Large gourmet cinnamon roll dipped in our handmade creamy custard and grilled golden brown and topped with cream cheese icing

Stuffed FT

$11.49

2 Pieces of thick Texas Toast stuffed with cream cheese, fresh strawberries and blueberries and dipped in our handmade creamy custard and grilled golden brown

Breakfast Classics

One Egg Plate

$8.79

1 egg cooked to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage link or patty, and choice of white or wheat toast or biscuit

Two Egg Plate

$9.79

2 eggs cooked to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage link or patty, and choice of white or wheat toast or biscuit

Three Egg Plate

$10.79

3 eggs cooked to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage link or patty, and choice of white or wheat toast or biscuit

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.59+

2 buttermilk biscuits covered in homemade sausage gravy and choice of grits or hashbrowns

Ctry Fried Steak

$14.59

8 oz. steak breaded and fried golden brown, covered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs cooked to order, choice of grits or hashbrowns and choice of white or wheat toast or a biscuit

Capital

$12.79

3 eggs cooked to order, 2 buttermilk pancakes, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sausage link or patty, and a choice of white or wheat toast or a biscuit

Starters (Copy)

Beignets

$7.99

Delicious hazelnut spread wrapped in a deep-fried nugget of sweetened dough

Corn Nuggets

$6.79

Deep fried with a creamy corn filling served with syrup

Pork Belly Bites

$7.99

Delicious smoked pieces tossed in maple syrup

Salads (Copy)

Cobb Salad

$10.59

Ham, turkey, onion, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and crouton with choice of dressing

Chicken Cobb

$12.59

Chicken (grilled, fried, or blackened), tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and crouton with choice of dressing

Shrimp Cobb

$13.59

Shrimp (grilled, fried, or blackened), tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and crouton with choice of dressing

Main Street Salad

$10.59

Fresh baby spinach, bacon, onion, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries and feta cheese with a raspberry walnut vinaigrette

Deli (Copy)

Chix Salad Sand

$10.49

Grilled chicken breast with red grapes, crunchy celery, mayo, and a sweet honey kiss

XL BLT

$9.89

Generous bed of green leaf lettuce, thick sliced ripened tomatoes with a half-pound of hickory smoked bacon

Club Sand

$10.59

Ham, turkey, and bacon with your choice of cheese served on your choice of artisan style organic white or wheat bread

Reuben

$11.79

Thinly sliced turkey, baby swiss, Bavarian sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on marble sourdough rye bread

Grill (Copy)

Grilled Cheese

$8.79

Wonderful blend of provolone, swiss, pimiento cheese served on your choice of artisan style organic white or wheat bread

Philly Sandwich

$11.89

Thinly sliced roast beef, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms smothered in melted provolone cheese served on a soft grilled hoagie roll with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Fingers

$10.29

Hand-breaded fried white meat tenders served with your choice of dippin' sauce

Classic Burger

$11.79

1/2 lb fresh hand formed patty on a sesame seed bun served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Brunch Burger

$15.29

1/2 lb fresh hand formed patty topped with hash browns, pork belly and an over-medium egg on a sesame seed bun served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Fish Sandwich

$11.89

Large 7 oz filet fried golden brown served with shoestring fries and coleslaw

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$11.89

Juicy tender chicken fried golden brown tossed in buffalo sauce topped with provolone cheese on butter grilled Texas toast with your choice of ranch or blue cheese

Shrimp Poboy

$11.89

No Alcohol

Fountain, Coffee, Tea

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Choc. Milk

$2.79

Large Juice

$3.99

V8

$3.59

Grapefruit

$2.59

Large Milk

$3.79
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

117 West Hancock St Suite A, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Directions

