Metropolis Cafe - 138 north wayne street
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
138 North Wayne Street, Milledgeville GA 31061
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Amici Milledgeville - 101 West Hancock
No Reviews
101 West Hancock Milledgeville, GA 31061
View restaurant