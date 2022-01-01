Augusta restaurants you'll love

Augusta restaurants
Toast
  • Augusta

Augusta's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Augusta restaurants

The Southern Salad image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN

The Southern Salad

1008 Broad Street, Augusta

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Austin Cobb$10.95
TSS blend | cherry tomatoes | raw corn | red onion | shredded cheddar | crispy tortillas | avocado | pita chips | lime + chipotle vinaigrette
Poke Bowl$13.50
yellow fin tuna | avocado | onion | cucumber | soy marinade | kale | seaweed | spicy mayo on cilantro white rice
Triple B$10.25
brown rice | roasted brussels + butternut squash | granny smith apple | avocado | bacon | sunflower seeds + bbq ranch
Victoria's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Victoria's Mexican Restaurant

3714 Mike Padgett HWY, AUGUSTA

Avg 3.9 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo a la Crema$12.96
Juicy and tender grill chicken strips. Topped with our delicious and creamy white sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. (Add spicy chipotle sauce optional)
Quesadilla Fiesta$13.50
Two 10” floor tortillas filled with shredded melted cheese and steak or grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajitas For-One
Fajitas are cooked with your choice of meat and sautéed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and zucchini. And served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole and tortillas.
Fat Man's Cafe image

 

Fat Man's Cafe

1450 Greene Street, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soul Supreme$10.98
The Café Chef with extra goodness: honey roasted nuts, raisins, and bacon
The Club$9.98
All-natural turkey & ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, mayo, tomato, three slices of wheat bread stacked and sliced
Jus Veggies$8.58
Pick 4 sides with a roll or cornbread.
Craft & Vine image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Craft & Vine

1204 Broad, Augusta

Avg 4.7 (912 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrata Pesto$16.00
Boss$15.00
Spicy$15.00
Funnel Cake Lounge image

 

Funnel Cake Lounge

212 S Belair Rd STE 194, Martinez

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Funnel Cake$6.00
Build your own funnel cake any way you want! The options are endless!
Beef Empanada$1.00
Beef & Cheese Empanada$1.00
Farmhaus Burgers image

 

Farmhaus Burgers

1204 A Broad Street, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Haus$8.50
Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, grilled onions, and whole grain mustard
Side Fried Pickles$3.50
*made with eggs and wheat flour*
#6 Farmstyle$10.25
Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, heirloom smoked bacon, Duke's mayo, and a sunny-side-up local farm egg
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta

3051 Washington Rd, Augusta

Avg 4.3 (2527 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Basket$9.69
Our most popular 7pc shrimp basket and a drink. Comes with homemade cocktail and tartar sauce.
Fried Shrimp Basket$11.99
7 Flaky Fried Shrimp w/Fries
Mama's Fried Chicken Fingers$10.99
Our flaky fried chicken fingers served with fries. Comes with our homemade Honey Mustard dipping sauce.
Frog & the Hen image

FRENCH FRIES

Frog & the Hen

466 Flowing Wells Rd, Augusta

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hen Egg Roll$8.00
Pulled chicken, collards, Sea Island red peas, Titan Farms peach sauce
Cheddar Biscuits$6.00
4 Scratch buttermilk, cheddar biscuits w/ sorghum butter
ROAST QTR Chicken - 2 Sides
Roasted half chicken with 1 side, add jus if you like!
Farmhaus Burgers image

 

Farmhaus Burgers

466 Flowing Wells Rd, Martinez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#2 New Mexico$9.50
Two beef patties served with pepperjack cheese, Hatch green chilies, lettuce, and Duke's mayo
#6 Farmstyle$10.25
Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, heirloom smoked bacon, Duke's mayo, and a sunny-side-up local farm egg
#1 Haus$8.50
Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, grilled onions, and whole grain mustard
Nacho Mama’s image

 

Nacho Mama’s

976 broad st, augusta

Avg 4.6 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Frog Hollow Tavern image

 

Frog Hollow Tavern

1282 Broad St, Augusta

Avg 4.8 (6254 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Cordially Invited

716 Broad st, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Tacocat / Pho-Ramen'L

990 Broad Street, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taste Wine Room image

 

Taste Wine Room

879 Broad St, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Soul City Pizza

1855 Central Ave, Augusta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Wife Saver North Leg Rd

1501 North Leg Road, Augusta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Augusta

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Fries

