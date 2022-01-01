Augusta restaurants you'll love
Augusta's top cuisines
Must-try Augusta restaurants
More about The Southern Salad
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN
The Southern Salad
1008 Broad Street, Augusta
|Popular items
|The Austin Cobb
|$10.95
TSS blend | cherry tomatoes | raw corn | red onion | shredded cheddar | crispy tortillas | avocado | pita chips | lime + chipotle vinaigrette
|Poke Bowl
|$13.50
yellow fin tuna | avocado | onion | cucumber | soy marinade | kale | seaweed | spicy mayo on cilantro white rice
|Triple B
|$10.25
brown rice | roasted brussels + butternut squash | granny smith apple | avocado | bacon | sunflower seeds + bbq ranch
More about Victoria's Mexican Restaurant
Victoria's Mexican Restaurant
3714 Mike Padgett HWY, AUGUSTA
|Popular items
|Pollo a la Crema
|$12.96
Juicy and tender grill chicken strips. Topped with our delicious and creamy white sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. (Add spicy chipotle sauce optional)
|Quesadilla Fiesta
|$13.50
Two 10” floor tortillas filled with shredded melted cheese and steak or grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
|Fajitas For-One
Fajitas are cooked with your choice of meat and sautéed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and zucchini. And served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole and tortillas.
More about Fat Man's Cafe
Fat Man's Cafe
1450 Greene Street, Augusta
|Popular items
|Soul Supreme
|$10.98
The Café Chef with extra goodness: honey roasted nuts, raisins, and bacon
|The Club
|$9.98
All-natural turkey & ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, mayo, tomato, three slices of wheat bread stacked and sliced
|Jus Veggies
|$8.58
Pick 4 sides with a roll or cornbread.
More about Craft & Vine
PIZZA • TAPAS
Craft & Vine
1204 Broad, Augusta
|Popular items
|Burrata Pesto
|$16.00
|Boss
|$15.00
|Spicy
|$15.00
More about Funnel Cake Lounge
Funnel Cake Lounge
212 S Belair Rd STE 194, Martinez
|Popular items
|Funnel Cake
|$6.00
Build your own funnel cake any way you want! The options are endless!
|Beef Empanada
|$1.00
|Beef & Cheese Empanada
|$1.00
More about Farmhaus Burgers
Farmhaus Burgers
1204 A Broad Street, Augusta
|Popular items
|#1 Haus
|$8.50
Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, grilled onions, and whole grain mustard
|Side Fried Pickles
|$3.50
*made with eggs and wheat flour*
|#6 Farmstyle
|$10.25
Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, heirloom smoked bacon, Duke's mayo, and a sunny-side-up local farm egg
More about Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
3051 Washington Rd, Augusta
|Popular items
|Combo Basket
|$9.69
Our most popular 7pc shrimp basket and a drink. Comes with homemade cocktail and tartar sauce.
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
7 Flaky Fried Shrimp w/Fries
|Mama's Fried Chicken Fingers
|$10.99
Our flaky fried chicken fingers served with fries. Comes with our homemade Honey Mustard dipping sauce.
More about Frog & the Hen
FRENCH FRIES
Frog & the Hen
466 Flowing Wells Rd, Augusta
|Popular items
|Hen Egg Roll
|$8.00
Pulled chicken, collards, Sea Island red peas, Titan Farms peach sauce
|Cheddar Biscuits
|$6.00
4 Scratch buttermilk, cheddar biscuits w/ sorghum butter
|ROAST QTR Chicken - 2 Sides
Roasted half chicken with 1 side, add jus if you like!
More about Farmhaus Burgers
Farmhaus Burgers
466 Flowing Wells Rd, Martinez
|Popular items
|#2 New Mexico
|$9.50
Two beef patties served with pepperjack cheese, Hatch green chilies, lettuce, and Duke's mayo
|#6 Farmstyle
|$10.25
Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, heirloom smoked bacon, Duke's mayo, and a sunny-side-up local farm egg
|#1 Haus
|$8.50
Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, grilled onions, and whole grain mustard
More about Tacocat / Pho-Ramen'L
Tacocat / Pho-Ramen'L
990 Broad Street, Augusta
More about Taste Wine Room
Taste Wine Room
879 Broad St, Augusta
More about Soul City Pizza
Soul City Pizza
1855 Central Ave, Augusta
More about Wife Saver North Leg Rd
Wife Saver North Leg Rd
1501 North Leg Road, Augusta