Cake in Augusta

Augusta restaurants
Augusta restaurants that serve cake

Victoria's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Victoria's Mexican Restaurant

3714 Mike Padgett HWY, AUGUSTA

Avg 3.9 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Cake Chimichanga$6.95
Our rico-suave cheese cake is wrapped with a flour tortilla, deep fried and covered with cinnamon, sugar and served with vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream, caramel, strawberry and chocolate syrup.
More about Victoria's Mexican Restaurant
Fat Man's Cafe image

 

Fat Man's Cafe

1450 Greene Street, Augusta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$2.98
Cyndi’s Homemade Cakes & Pies$3.58
Always rotating deliciousness. Call the café to find out what selections are.
More about Fat Man's Cafe
Item pic

 

Funnel Cake Lounge

212 S Belair Rd STE 194, Martinez

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cake Boss
Birthday Cake Batter, Powdered Sugar, Birthday Cake Ice Cream, Whip Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles, Red Marshmallow Drizzle, & Blue Marshmallow Drizzle
Chicken & Funnel Cake
Powdered Sugar, Maple Syrup, & Fried Chicken Tenders
Funnel Cake$6.00
Build your own funnel cake any way you want! The options are endless!
More about Funnel Cake Lounge
Banner pic

 

Wife Saver North Leg Rd

1510 North Leg Road, Augusta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Slice of Cake$2.25
More about Wife Saver North Leg Rd
Frog & the Hen image

FRENCH FRIES

Frog & the Hen

466 Flowing Wells Rd, Augusta

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$3.50
Blackberry Lemon Chiffon Cake$6.00
More about Frog & the Hen

