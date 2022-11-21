Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Farmhaus Burgers - Broad Street

review star

No reviews yet

1204 A Broad Street

Augusta, GA 30901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Beef
Side Fries w/ Salt & Pepper
BYO Turkey

Build Your Burger

BYO Beef

$8.00

BYO Chicken

$8.25

BYO Turkey

$8.25

BYO Single Patty Burger

$5.25

BYO Veggie Patty

$8.25

Haus Burgers

#1 Haus

$9.50

Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, grilled onions, and whole grain mustard

#2 New Mexico

$10.50

Two beef patties served with pepperjack cheese, Hatch green chilies, lettuce, and Duke's mayo

#3 Garten

$8.00

Organic Sea Island red pea veggie patty served with lettuce, Haus pickled onions, and roasted garlic aioli

#4 Wild Turkey

$9.00

Ground turkey patty served with avocado, lettuce, tomato, Haus pickled onions, and Sriracha mayo

#5 B&B

$13.00

Two beef patties served with Point Reyes' Blue Cheese, heirloom smoked bacon, grilled onions, and Duke's mayo

#6 Farmstyle

$11.75

Two beef patties served with smoked Gouda cheese, heirloom smoked bacon, Duke's mayo, and a sunny-side-up local farm egg

#7 Chili Cheese

$10.50

Two beef patties served with pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapeños, Haus red bean beef chili, and a buttermilk onion ring

Special Venison Burger

$13.75

1/3 lb. all-natural Venison patty with whole grain mustard, sauteed port wine crimini mushrooms & Gruyere cheese on a sourdough roll.

Farmhaus Salads

Original Salad

$6.75

Leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Cheddar cheese

Chopped Burger Steak Salad

$10.25

Angus beef, Point Reyes' blue cheese, tomato, grilled onion

Cobb Salad

$13.00

All-natural grilled chicken breast, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, heirloom smoked bacon, hard-boiled farm egg, Point Reyes' blue cheese

Grilled Cheese

BLTC

$6.00

Heirloom smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, Cheddar cheese, and roasted garlic aioli

Boss Hog

$8.25

Pimento cheese, slow roasted pork belly confit, Haus bacon jam

Early Bird

$7.00

Smoked Gouda cheese, fried local farm egg, heirloom smoked bacon, Duke's mayo

O.G.C.

$4.75

Choice of One Cheese and Free Goods.

Yankee

$8.75

One beef patty, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms

Yard Bird & Wings

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$9.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and American cheese

BBQ Chix Sandwich

$10.00

Served with Smokehouse 220 barbeque sauce, pickles, creamy Napa cabbage slaw, and a buttermilk onion ring

Wings

$10.95

Dogs N’ Such

Classic Grilled Dog

$6.00

All beef hot dog with choice of Free Goods.

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.50

All beef hot dog topped with Haus Red Bean Beef Chili and choice of Smoked Gouda or Cheddar Cheese.

Slaw Dog

$7.00

All beef hot dog topped with Creamy Napa Cabbage Slaw.

Haus Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

Served plain with white American cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids Grilled Hot Dog

$8.50

Fries & Sides

Side Fries w/ Salt & Pepper

$3.00

Side Fries No Seasoning

$3.00

Side GF Fries

$3.00

Side Fries w/ Feta Sauce

$3.50

Side Fries w/ Chili / Cheddar Cheese

$4.50

Side Cup - Chili

$4.00

Side Cup - Slaw

$3.00

Side Fried Jalapeños

$4.00

*made with eggs and wheat flour*

Side Fried Pickles

$4.00

*made with eggs and wheat flour*

Side Fries w/ Chili & Gouda

$4.50

Side Large Chili

$6.00

Side Mini Farm Salad

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

*made with eggs, dairy, and gluten*

Side Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00Out of stock

*made with eggs and wheat flour*

Fountain /Drinks

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Cheerwine

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Milk

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Reed’s Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgil’s Cream Soda

$4.00

Smart Water

$3.50

Water

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Shakes / Floats

Vanilla Shake

$4.25

Chocolate Shake

$4.25

Oreo Shake

$4.25

Root Beer Float

$4.25

Cheerwine Float

$4.25

Cream Soda Float

$4.25

Snickerdoodle Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Other Sweets

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Retail

Koozie

$3.00

Hat

$15.00

T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1204 A Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Directions

Gallery
Farmhaus Burgers image
Farmhaus Burgers image
Farmhaus Burgers image
Farmhaus Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Farmhaus Burgers - Flowing Wells
orange starNo Reviews
466 Flowing Wells Rd Martinez, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Augusta

Frog Hollow Tavern
orange star4.8 • 6,254
1282 Broad St Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
orange star4.3 • 2,527
3051 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Oliviana
orange star4.2 • 1,370
399 Highland Ave Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
orange star4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Craft & Vine
orange star4.7 • 912
1204 Broad Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama’s - 976 Broad St.
orange star4.6 • 547
976 broad st augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Augusta
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston