Columbia restaurants you'll love
Columbia's top cuisines
Must-try Columbia restaurants
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia
410 Columbiana Drive, Columbia
|Popular items
|Chicken Wrapped in Bacon
|$12.00
Tender chicken breast wrapped in bacon.
|Dozen Cheese Bread
|$5.00
Brazilian yucca cheese bread.
|Grilled Pineapple
|$6.00
Fire-roasted pineapple coated in a blend of cinnamon and sugar.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
700 Harden Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|BBQ Nachos
|$16.75
Three house made salsas | Sharp Cheddar | Monterrey Jack | Pickled Jalapeños | Crema | Guacamole | Chimichurri
|6 Wings
|$10.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
|Tots
|$7.00
Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt
Good Life Cafe
1643 Main Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Burger
|$14.95
|Grilled Ruben Wrap
|$12.00
|Buff Sandwich
|$13.00
San Jose Sparkleberry
801 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|Bean Dip
|$5.25
|3 Beef Sof Taco
|$5.99
Za's Brick Oven Pizza
2930 Devine St, Columbia
|Popular items
|Wood-Fired Wings
|$15.00
wood-fired chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce (sweet bourbon glaze, classic buffalo, or teriyaki), with choice of dressing on the side (house-made ranch or gorgonzola). Served with fresh celery and carrot sticks
|Carolina Carbonara
|$13.00
angel hair pasta with blackened chicken in a savory bacon reduction cream sauce
|Blackened Cajun Pasta with Chicken
|$13.00
served over angel hair pasta with a garlic parmesan cream sauce, fresh parsley & diced tomatoes
The Grand on Main
1621 Main Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|Lowcountry Shrimp + Grits
|$21.00
sauteed shrimp, tasso gravy, Adluh grits, crispy bacon, grilled corn
|Goat cheese Lemon Basil Salmon
|$26.00
salmon filet, goat cheese, peppadews, basil lemon butter, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetable
|Buffalo Catfish Bites
|$15.00
tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch and southern slaw
Tasty As Fit
3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia
|Popular items
|PB & J (Blended)
|$9.50
organic strawberries, organic dark sweet cherries, blueberries, banana, peanut butter, gluten-free rolled oats, coconut milk, cauliflower rice, medjool date, vanilla extract, almond milk
*ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY*
CONTAINS NUTS
|Birthday Cake Smoothie
|$10.50
ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, almond extract, strawberries, vanilla extract, coconut milk, gluten-free oats, almond milk, Sweet Eva's natural rainbow sprinkles (vegan, gluten-free, & soy-free), Medjool date, and almond butter
CONTAINS: almonds & coconut
|Buffalo Chickpea Wrap
|$10.00
Ingredients: Kontos gluten-free wrap (contains soy), lettuce, cucumber, sprouts, chickpeas, carrots, celery, dill, parsley, red pepper, cashew mayo (cashews, grapeseed oil, lemon, garlic, mustard powder), Franks Red Hot Sauce, mixed greens, ranch dressing (cashews, onion powder, garlic powder, chives, dill, sea salt, pepper), raw honey & apple cider vinegar
Contains: Cashews, Honey & Soy
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
2009 Devine Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|16" Fat Hawaiian
|$17.99
Ham, pineapple, bacon
|16" Village Special
|$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
|Rosemary Fries
|$5.99
Served with warm cheese fondue for dipping.
Sound Bites Eatery
1425 Sumter Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$9.00
FRESH AVOCADO, HERBED GOAT CHEESE, SWEETIE PEPPERS, MICRO GREENS, CHOPPED PISTACHIOS, OLIVE OIL ON MULTI-GRAIN TOAST WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
|SLAMMIN SALMON
|$14.00
SMOKED SALMON, AVOCADO, ALMONDS, PICKLED RED ONION, CAPERS, HONEY CITRUS VINAIGRETTE
|FIG PIG
|$12.00
PROSCIUTTO, FONTINA, FIG JAM, GRILLED ON CIABATTA WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
631 Promenade Place, Columbia
|Popular items
|Herb Baked Turkey Wings
|$14.95
Two herb baked turkey wings in gravy, three sides, and your choice of bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
|Fried Whiting Dinner
|$15.99
Two whiting filets, three sides, and your choice of bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
|Baked Meat Loaf
|$13.00
Two meatloaf in gravy pieces, your choice of three sides, and your choice bread.
Carolina Deli
2 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia
|Popular items
|Today's Special
|$9.53
Monday - Big Greek
Tuesday- RSVP
Wednesday-**CLUB** (recently updated)
Thursday-2 Chicken and Cheese Quesadillas
Friday-1 meat on a Croissant
Comes with Chips and Drink
|RSVP
|$9.99
OUR MOST POPULAR SANDWICH!
Delicious Roast Beef, Oven Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, and Swiss Cheese
Served on an Onion Roll with our own mustard based dip
|Big Greek
|$9.25
Oven Roasted Turkey, Fresh Feta Cheese, Black Olives lettuce and tomato served on a Toasted Pita with Greek Dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Arabesque
2930 Devine St, Columbia
|Popular items
|Appetizer Sampler
|$13.00
Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel, Grape Leaves, Damascus bread, and Tahini sauce.
|Baba Ghanouj
|$9.00
Roasted Eggplant puree topped with olive oil
|Stuffed Grape Leaves
|$7.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes, parsley.
Blue Pizza
2123 Greene St, Columbia
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza 16"
|$17.00
Build Your Own
|Gardenia 16"
|$20.00
Mozzarella, marinara, spinach, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, olives, & mushrooms
|Carnivore Pizza 16"
|$21.50
Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella, & ground beef
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fusion Cocina Latina
1945 Decker Blvd suite 6, Columbia
|Popular items
|Lunch Special Ropa Vieja (Shredded Beef)
|$10.95
|Black Beans
|$2.95
|Tacos Fusion 3
|$9.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia
|Popular items
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
612 Whaley Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|16" Freshman Fifteen
|$17.69
Pepperoni, extra cheese, side of ranch
|Garlic Knots
|$5.19
Hand twisted and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan. Served with house red sauce.
|Bone Dip
|$0.99
For your crust.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Idiot Pizza
4517 Forest Drive, Columbia
|Popular items
|16" Village Special
|$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
|Wing Basket
|$13.99
Pound of wings and wing chips served with
celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
|Pound of Wings
|$12.99
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills
493 Town Center PlaceSuite 1, Columbia
|Popular items
|#3. Tonkotsu Ramen
|$9.00
Yellow noodles in pork based soup with marinated pork,
|#7. Vegetable Ramen
|$8.25
Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with
|#2. Miso Ramen
|$9.00
Yellow noodles in miso based soup with marinated pork,
The Main Course
1624 Main Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|Guchabang Shrimp
|$13.00
|Poke Bowl
|$15.00
|Chicken Nacho Fries
|$12.00
Bakers Sports pub and grill
7167 Two Notch Road, Columbia
|Popular items
|Wing basket
|$10.50
6wings sauce ranch or blue cheese and a side
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.00
Tortilla stuffed chicken cheese and bacon Served with lettuce tomatoes jalapenos sour cream and salsa
|10 wings
|$13.00
served celery & Ranch or blue cheese
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W, Columbia
|Popular items
|Loaded Baked Potato SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
|Chocolate Fondue Wafers
|$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
|Family Night In for 4
|$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
Swansons Deli
1332 Main St Suite 107, Columbia
|Popular items
|Bob Special
|$8.95
Roast Beef, turkey, with melted Swiss, bacon bits, on a toasted hoagie, with a side of homemade Russian dressing
|Turkey Pesto
|$8.95
Turkey, Swiss, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, on a pressed panini bread
|Chef salad
|$8.95
Ham, turkey, cheddar, hard boiled egg, bacon, cucumbers, and tomato on a bed of mixed greens, with dressing on the side
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
1033 Roberts Branch Parkway, Columbia
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
|Family Box
|$39.99
Stoner's Pizza Joint
378 Columbiana Drive, Columbia
|Popular items
|Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
|10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
S&A Seafood
1212 Sunset Dr., Columbia
|Popular items
|Flounder (10)
|$16.75
|Whiting Lunch
|$10.25
|Catfish (6)
|$12.50
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
2930 Devine Street, Columbia
|Popular items
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
961 Roberts Branch Parkway, Columbia
|Popular items
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
Vetropolitan
4561 Hardscrabble Rd Ste. 108, Columbia
|Popular items
|Grits
|$3.00
Adluh Grits
- 2