Columbia restaurants you'll love

Columbia restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Columbia

Columbia's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Columbia restaurants

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia image

 

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia

410 Columbiana Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wrapped in Bacon$12.00
Tender chicken breast wrapped in bacon.
Dozen Cheese Bread$5.00
Brazilian yucca cheese bread.
Grilled Pineapple$6.00
Fire-roasted pineapple coated in a blend of cinnamon and sugar.
More about Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

700 Harden Street, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (1055 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Nachos$16.75
Three house made salsas | Sharp Cheddar | Monterrey Jack | Pickled Jalapeños | Crema | Guacamole | Chimichurri
6 Wings$10.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Tots$7.00
Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt
More about Home Team BBQ
Good Life Cafe image

 

Good Life Cafe

1643 Main Street, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Burger$14.95
Grilled Ruben Wrap$12.00
Buff Sandwich$13.00
More about Good Life Cafe
San Jose Sparkleberry image

 

San Jose Sparkleberry

801 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Bean Dip$5.25
3 Beef Sof Taco$5.99
More about San Jose Sparkleberry
Za's Brick Oven Pizza image

 

Za's Brick Oven Pizza

2930 Devine St, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wood-Fired Wings$15.00
wood-fired chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce (sweet bourbon glaze, classic buffalo, or teriyaki), with choice of dressing on the side (house-made ranch or gorgonzola). Served with fresh celery and carrot sticks
Carolina Carbonara$13.00
angel hair pasta with blackened chicken in a savory bacon reduction cream sauce
Blackened Cajun Pasta with Chicken$13.00
served over angel hair pasta with a garlic parmesan cream sauce, fresh parsley & diced tomatoes
More about Za's Brick Oven Pizza
The Grand on Main image

 

The Grand on Main

1621 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lowcountry Shrimp + Grits$21.00
sauteed shrimp, tasso gravy, Adluh grits, crispy bacon, grilled corn
Goat cheese Lemon Basil Salmon$26.00
salmon filet, goat cheese, peppadews, basil lemon butter, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetable
Buffalo Catfish Bites$15.00
tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch and southern slaw
More about The Grand on Main
Tasty As Fit image

 

Tasty As Fit

3001 Millwood Ave., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PB & J (Blended)$9.50
organic strawberries, organic dark sweet cherries, blueberries, banana, peanut butter, gluten-free rolled oats, coconut milk, cauliflower rice, medjool date, vanilla extract, almond milk
*ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY*
CONTAINS NUTS
Birthday Cake Smoothie$10.50
ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, almond extract, strawberries, vanilla extract, coconut milk, gluten-free oats, almond milk, Sweet Eva's natural rainbow sprinkles (vegan, gluten-free, & soy-free), Medjool date, and almond butter
CONTAINS: almonds & coconut
Buffalo Chickpea Wrap$10.00
Ingredients: Kontos gluten-free wrap (contains soy), lettuce, cucumber, sprouts, chickpeas, carrots, celery, dill, parsley, red pepper, cashew mayo (cashews, grapeseed oil, lemon, garlic, mustard powder), Franks Red Hot Sauce, mixed greens, ranch dressing (cashews, onion powder, garlic powder, chives, dill, sea salt, pepper), raw honey & apple cider vinegar
Contains: Cashews, Honey & Soy
More about Tasty As Fit
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

2009 Devine Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (689 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Fat Hawaiian$17.99
Ham, pineapple, bacon
16" Village Special$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
Rosemary Fries$5.99
Served with warm cheese fondue for dipping.
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Sound Bites Eatery image

 

Sound Bites Eatery

1425 Sumter Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
AVOCADO TOAST$9.00
FRESH AVOCADO, HERBED GOAT CHEESE, SWEETIE PEPPERS, MICRO GREENS, CHOPPED PISTACHIOS, OLIVE OIL ON MULTI-GRAIN TOAST WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
SLAMMIN SALMON$14.00
SMOKED SALMON, AVOCADO, ALMONDS, PICKLED RED ONION, CAPERS, HONEY CITRUS VINAIGRETTE
FIG PIG$12.00
PROSCIUTTO, FONTINA, FIG JAM, GRILLED ON CIABATTA WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
More about Sound Bites Eatery
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen

631 Promenade Place, Columbia

Avg 4.2 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Herb Baked Turkey Wings$14.95
Two herb baked turkey wings in gravy, three sides, and your choice of bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
Fried Whiting Dinner$15.99
Two whiting filets, three sides, and your choice of bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
Baked Meat Loaf$13.00
Two meatloaf in gravy pieces, your choice of three sides, and your choice bread.
More about Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
Carolina Deli image

 

Carolina Deli

2 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (325 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Today's Special$9.53
Monday - Big Greek
Tuesday- RSVP
Wednesday-**CLUB** (recently updated)
Thursday-2 Chicken and Cheese Quesadillas
Friday-1 meat on a Croissant
Comes with Chips and Drink
RSVP$9.99
OUR MOST POPULAR SANDWICH!
Delicious Roast Beef, Oven Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, and Swiss Cheese
Served on an Onion Roll with our own mustard based dip
Big Greek$9.25
Oven Roasted Turkey, Fresh Feta Cheese, Black Olives lettuce and tomato served on a Toasted Pita with Greek Dressing
More about Carolina Deli
Arabesque image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Arabesque

2930 Devine St, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (740 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Appetizer Sampler$13.00
Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel, Grape Leaves, Damascus bread, and Tahini sauce.
Baba Ghanouj$9.00
Roasted Eggplant puree topped with olive oil
Stuffed Grape Leaves$7.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes, parsley.
More about Arabesque
Blue Pizza image

 

Blue Pizza

2123 Greene St, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza 16"$17.00
Build Your Own
Gardenia 16"$20.00
Mozzarella, marinara, spinach, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, olives, & mushrooms
Carnivore Pizza 16"$21.50
Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella, & ground beef
More about Blue Pizza
Fusion Cocina Latina image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fusion Cocina Latina

1945 Decker Blvd suite 6, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lunch Special Ropa Vieja (Shredded Beef)$10.95
Black Beans$2.95
Tacos Fusion 3$9.99
More about Fusion Cocina Latina
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

612 Whaley Street, Columbia

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Freshman Fifteen$17.69
Pepperoni, extra cheese, side of ranch
Garlic Knots$5.19
Hand twisted and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan. Served with house red sauce.
Bone Dip$0.99
For your crust.
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Village Idiot Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Idiot Pizza

4517 Forest Drive, Columbia

Avg 3.7 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Village Special$19.89
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
Wing Basket$13.99
Pound of wings and wing chips served with
celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
Pound of Wings$12.99
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Village Idiot Pizza
Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills image

 

Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills

493 Town Center PlaceSuite 1, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#3. Tonkotsu Ramen$9.00
Yellow noodles in pork based soup with marinated pork,
#7. Vegetable Ramen$8.25
Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with
#2. Miso Ramen$9.00
Yellow noodles in miso based soup with marinated pork,
More about Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills
The Main Course image

 

The Main Course

1624 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guchabang Shrimp$13.00
Poke Bowl$15.00
Chicken Nacho Fries$12.00
More about The Main Course
Bakers Sports pub and grill image

 

Bakers Sports pub and grill

7167 Two Notch Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wing basket$10.50
6wings sauce ranch or blue cheese and a side
Shrimp Quesadilla$11.00
Tortilla stuffed chicken cheese and bacon Served with lettuce tomatoes jalapenos sour cream and salsa
10 wings$13.00
served celery & Ranch or blue cheese
More about Bakers Sports pub and grill
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1410 Colonial Life Blvd W, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1523 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Baked Potato SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
Family Night In for 4$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
More about The Melting Pot
Swansons Deli image

 

Swansons Deli

1332 Main St Suite 107, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bob Special$8.95
Roast Beef, turkey, with melted Swiss, bacon bits, on a toasted hoagie, with a side of homemade Russian dressing
Turkey Pesto$8.95
Turkey, Swiss, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, on a pressed panini bread
Chef salad$8.95
Ham, turkey, cheddar, hard boiled egg, bacon, cucumbers, and tomato on a bed of mixed greens, with dressing on the side
More about Swansons Deli
BurgerIM image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1033 Roberts Branch Parkway, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Family Box$39.99
More about BurgerIM
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

378 Columbiana Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
S&A Seafood image

 

S&A Seafood

1212 Sunset Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flounder (10)$16.75
Whiting Lunch$10.25
Catfish (6)$12.50
More about S&A Seafood
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

2930 Devine Street, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

961 Roberts Branch Parkway, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill
Vetropolitan image

 

Vetropolitan

4561 Hardscrabble Rd Ste. 108, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grits$3.00
Adluh Grits
More about Vetropolitan
BurgerIM - Columbia (NEW) image

 

BurgerIM - Columbia (NEW)

1033 Roberts Branch Parkway, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about BurgerIM - Columbia (NEW)
Smoked image

 

Smoked

1634 Main Street, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Smoked

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Columbia

Quesadillas

Salmon

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Grits

