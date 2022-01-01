Florence restaurants you'll love
Florence's top cuisines
Must-try Florence restaurants
More about Miyabi Jr Express
Miyabi Jr Express
250 N. Beltline Dr., Florence
|Popular items
|Hibachi Steak & Shrimp
|$13.75
Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$8.25
Our famous teriyaki chicken served with fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
|Chicken Bowl
|$7.80
More about Kasai Japan Hibachi and Sushi
Kasai Japan Hibachi and Sushi
2701 David H. Mcleod blvd fc-5, Florence
|Popular items
|HIBACHI STEAK
|$8.50
Steak, Fried Rice, Mushroom, Zucchini and Onion
|STEAK SOBA (Noodle)
|$9.95
Steak, Noodles, Cabbage, Carrot, Mushroom, Zucchini and Onion.
|HIBACHI CHICKEN BOWL
|$6.50
Hibachi Chicken and Rice
More about Southern Hops Brewing Co.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Southern Hops Brewing Co.
911 S Sunset Acres Ln, Florence
|Popular items
|Smokehouse Burger
|$12.00
Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Pub Pimento Cheese, Porter Caramelized Onions, and Southern BBQ Sauce on toasted Brioche.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.00
Sliced Sirloin, Porter Caramelized Onions, Peppers, Cheese on a toasted Hoagie.
|Pee Dee Pretzels
|$7.50
Hand Rolled with your choice of Ale Mustard Aioli, Marinara, or Honey Butter. Add Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese for $3.
More about Victors
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Victors
126 W Evans St, Florence
|Popular items
|Angus Filet 2 Medallions
|$29.00
Steak Entrees come with whipped potatoes, asparagus, and garlic butter.
|Angus Beef Burger
|$12.00
Choice of Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
and French Fries
|She Crab & Shrimp Bisque Bowl
|$12.00
Coastal Blue Crab, Fresh
Shrimp, Cream Sherry