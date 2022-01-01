Florence restaurants you'll love

Florence restaurants
Toast
  • Florence

Florence's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Must-try Florence restaurants

Miyabi Jr Express image

 

Miyabi Jr Express

250 N. Beltline Dr., Florence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp$13.75
Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
Teriyaki Chicken$8.25
Our famous teriyaki chicken served with fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
Chicken Bowl$7.80
More about Miyabi Jr Express
Kasai Japan Hibachi and Sushi image

 

Kasai Japan Hibachi and Sushi

2701 David H. Mcleod blvd fc-5, Florence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HIBACHI STEAK$8.50
Steak, Fried Rice, Mushroom, Zucchini and Onion
STEAK SOBA (Noodle)$9.95
Steak, Noodles, Cabbage, Carrot, Mushroom, Zucchini and Onion.
HIBACHI CHICKEN BOWL$6.50
Hibachi Chicken and Rice
More about Kasai Japan Hibachi and Sushi
Southern Hops Brewing Co. image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Southern Hops Brewing Co.

911 S Sunset Acres Ln, Florence

Avg 4.3 (576 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokehouse Burger$12.00
Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Pub Pimento Cheese, Porter Caramelized Onions, and Southern BBQ Sauce on toasted Brioche.
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Sliced Sirloin, Porter Caramelized Onions, Peppers, Cheese on a toasted Hoagie.
Pee Dee Pretzels$7.50
Hand Rolled with your choice of Ale Mustard Aioli, Marinara, or Honey Butter. Add Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese for $3.
More about Southern Hops Brewing Co.
Victors image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Victors

126 W Evans St, Florence

Avg 4.4 (686 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Filet 2 Medallions$29.00
Steak Entrees come with whipped potatoes, asparagus, and garlic butter.
Angus Beef Burger$12.00
Choice of Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
and French Fries
She Crab & Shrimp Bisque Bowl$12.00
Coastal Blue Crab, Fresh
Shrimp, Cream Sherry
More about Victors
Restaurant banner

 

Creekside

1115 S IRBY ST, FLORENCE

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Creekside

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Florence

Teriyaki Chicken

Steak Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki

Hibachi Steaks

