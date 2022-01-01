Lumberton restaurants you'll love
Lumberton's top cuisines
Must-try Lumberton restaurants
More about AJ's Kitchen
AJ's Kitchen
1809 N Pine Street, Lumberton
|Popular items
|Beef & Cheddar Brisket
|$9.99
Pit smoked beef brisket served with cheddar cheese and AJ's zesty BBQ sauce served on an Italian Hoagie roll.
|6 Piece Wings
|$6.99
Sauces: Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Spicy Honey, Sweet Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic. Dry Rubs: Jerk, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Ranch.
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$8.99
Grilled steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella served on an Italian roll
More about ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT
1925 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton
|Popular items
|Chicken Broccoli Stir Fry
|$12.59
Marinated grilled chicken with broccoli cooked in olive oil & served on a bed of rice
|Cheesesteak
|$9.44
super thinly steak with American cheese
|Pizza Fries
|$8.14
Bacon & melted mozzarella cheese With Side ranch dressing
More about The Wing Company Lumberton
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Wing Company Lumberton
4880 Kahn Dr, Lumberton
More about Island Special Vibez Caribbean Restaurant
Island Special Vibez Caribbean Restaurant
2739 W.5TH ST Suite A, Lumberton
More about Legacy Bar & Grill
Legacy Bar & Grill
3555 N Roberts Ave Suite A, Lumberton
More about Cafe Yama - Lumberton
Cafe Yama - Lumberton
3101 Fayetteville Rd., Suite A, Lumberton