Lumberton restaurants you'll love

Must-try Lumberton restaurants

AJ's Kitchen image

 

AJ's Kitchen

1809 N Pine Street, Lumberton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef & Cheddar Brisket$9.99
Pit smoked beef brisket served with cheddar cheese and AJ's zesty BBQ sauce served on an Italian Hoagie roll.
6 Piece Wings$6.99
Sauces: Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Spicy Honey, Sweet Teriyaki, Parmesan Garlic. Dry Rubs: Jerk, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Ranch.
Philly Cheese Steak$8.99
Grilled steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella served on an Italian roll
More about AJ's Kitchen
ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT

1925 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton

Avg 4.3 (686 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Broccoli Stir Fry$12.59
Marinated grilled chicken with broccoli cooked in olive oil & served on a bed of rice
Cheesesteak$9.44
super thinly steak with American cheese
Pizza Fries$8.14
Bacon & melted mozzarella cheese With Side ranch dressing
More about ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Restaurant banner

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Wing Company Lumberton

4880 Kahn Dr, Lumberton

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Wing Company Lumberton
Island Special Vibez Caribbean Restaurant image

 

Island Special Vibez Caribbean Restaurant

2739 W.5TH ST Suite A, Lumberton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Island Special Vibez Caribbean Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Legacy Bar & Grill

3555 N Roberts Ave Suite A, Lumberton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Legacy Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Yama - Lumberton

3101 Fayetteville Rd., Suite A, Lumberton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cafe Yama - Lumberton
