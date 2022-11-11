Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Patrona Bar & Grill

2950 West 5th St

Lumberton, NC 28360

Popular Items

Rice and beans
Sam Special
Lumberton Burrito

Appetizers

La Patrona Dip

$11.00

Cheese dip with chorizo, guacamole and Pico de Gallo served with corn chips.

Chori-Queso Dip

$11.50

Cheese dip with chorizo and Pico de Gallo served with flour tortillas.

AUTHENTIC GUACAMOLE MEXICANO

$11.00

Fresh avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno and lime juice

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.50

Large tortilla cut into three pieces with a side of guacamole and sour cream

BEAN DIP

$8.75

Refried beans with cheese dip

CHEESE DIP

$6.90+

Wings

$8.50+

Boneless or traditional options of plain, spicy buffalo or BBQ with carrots and celery and a side of ranch

Corn on the cob

$4.00

Topped with mayonnaise, cheese and spicy chili.

*APPETIZERS*

Guacamole Dip

$5.50+

Our original creamy avocado dip

Nachos

Nachos Guadalajara

$14.50

Cheese nachos with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and beans topped with pineapple and pickled jalapeños.

Fiesta Nachoss

$15.00

Cheese nachos with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo and shrimp. Topped with onions, tomatoes, zucchini, and guacamole.

Nachos Supremos

$13.00

Cheese nachos with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Nachos al Pastor

$14.00

Cheese nachos with chorizo, grilled chicken, pineapple, Pico de Gallo, and sliced jalapeños.

Nachos Locos

$16.70

Bed of fries with melted cheese and steak topped with Pico de Gallo and sour cream.

Nachos al Carbon

$15.00

Cheese nachos with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp covered with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

Fajita Nachos

$14.50+

Cheese nachos with an option of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp with grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes.

House Nachos

$14.50+

Cheese nachos with an option of grilled chicken, grilled steak, or grilled shrimp.

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Corn Chips with cheese sauce

Bean Nachos

$8.00

Corn chips with cheese sauce and refried beans

Ground Beef and Bean Nachos

$11.00

Corn chips with ground beef, beans and cheese sauce

Ground Beef Nachos

$11.00

Corn chips with ground beef and cheese sauce

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Corn chips with cheese sauce and shredded chicken

A La Carte

Tostada a la carte (1)

$3.00

Topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese.

Chalupa a la carte (1)

$3.00

Topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and cheese.

Chimichanga a la carte (1)

$6.00+

Option of ground beef or shredded chicken covered in cheese sauce.

Burritos a la carte (1)

$6.00+

Option of ground beef, shredded chicken, or refried beans covered in red sauce.

Enchilada a la carte (1)

$3.70+

Option of ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese covered in red sauce.

Quesadilla (1)

$5.00+

Option of ground beef or shredded chicken

Chile Relleno a la carte (1)

$5.00

Filled with cheese

Tamale a la carte (1)

$3.80+

Pork with red sauce Chicken with green sauce

Hard or Soft Taco a la carte (1)

$3.00+

Option of ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce and cheese

Supreme Taco a la carte (1)

$3.50+

With Sour cream and tomatoes

Shrimp Taco a la carte (1)

$5.00

Taco De Lengua a la carte (1)

$4.00

Pulpo (Octopus) a la carte (1)

$5.00

Taco de Carne Asada (steak) a la carte (1)

$3.50

Taco de Pollo (Chicken) a la carte (1)

$3.50

Tacos de pastor a la carte (1)

$4.00

Taco de chorizo a la carte (1)

$4.00

Steak Burrito a la carte

$11.00

Burrito filled with steak, rice and beans, topped with cheese.

Grilled Chicken Burrito a la carte

$11.00

Burrito filled with chicken, rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce.

Shrimp Burrito a la carte

$12.50

Burrito filled with shrimp, rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce.

Kids Menu

Baby Burrito

$6.50

Ground Beef burrito covered with cheese sauce, served with rice

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Grilled shrimp with rice covered in cheese sauce

Baby Quesadilla (rice & frijoles)

$6.50

Cheese quesadilla with rice, and beans. (Grilled Chicken or Steak for extra charge)

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Grilled chicken with rice. Covered in cheese sauce.

Kids Burrito & Enchilada

$6.50

Both ground beef and served in red sauce.

Mia Burger

$7.50

Cheeseburger with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Serve with a side of fries.

Hotdog and fries (Kids)

$5.50

Beef hotdog with French fries

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Traditional Mexican style caramel flan topped with whip cream and sprinkles.

Churro Bites

$6.50

Topped with caramel, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream

Xangos

$7.00

Cheesecake chimichanga covered in cinnamon, caramel drizzle and whipped cream.

Sopapillas

$5.50

Deep fried tortilla covered in cinnamon sugar, topped with caramel, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream. (Vanilla Ice Cream Optional)

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Scoop of deep-fried coated ice cream, in a warm shell. Topped with whip cream, caramel and chocolate drizzle, sprinkles and a cherry.

Sides

Rice

$3.49

Pinto Beans (Frijoles normales)

$3.49

Cheese Rice

$4.50

Fries

$5.75

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Steak

$5.50

Pulpo (Octopus)

$7.00

Nopal (Cactus)

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp

$5.00+

Guacamole dip

$6.00

Salsa machiwi

$3.00

(Spicy)

Salsa Pleve

$3.00

(Spicy)

Chiles toreados

$4.00

(3)

Chiles vallarta

$7.00

(3 stuffed peppers)

Tortillas

$2.00+

Flour (3) or corn (4)

Sour cream

$3.00

Pico de gallo

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Cilantro

$2.00

Cilantro and onion mix

$2.00

Sliced avacado

$4.00

Rice and beans

$4.00

Black Beans

Bell Peppers & Onions

$4.99

Side of Scallops

$9.00

Side of Octopus

$14.00

Chorizo

$4.00

Salsa Krystal

$3.00

Salsa "La Loca"

$3.00

Homemade Pineapple & Habanero sauce.

Extras

Sour Cream

$1.80

Pico de gallo

$2.00

Mushrooms

$2.50

Guacamole Salad

$4.50

Lettuce

$1.00

Fajita Salad

$6.50

Guacamole

$3.00

Small Cheese dip

$2.00

“Tacon” Madres Tacos

Tacos de Carne Asada (Steak)

$14.50

Three tacos, topped with cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and a side of tomatillo sauce.

Tacos de Lengua (Cow Tongue)

$14.00

Three tacos, topped with cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and a side of tomatillo sauce.

Tacos de Pollo Asada (Grilled Chicken)

$13.00

Three tacos, topped with cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and a side of tomatillo sauce.

Tacos de Pastor

$13.50

Three tacos, topped with cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and a side of tomatillo sauce. Grilled pork in specialty marinated sauce.

Tacos de Chorizo

$13.50

Three tacos, topped with cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and a side of tomatillo sauce. Grilled pork sausage in a specialty marinated sauce

Tacos de Carnitas

$13.50

Three tacos, topped with cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and a side of tomatillo sauce. Shredded Pork

Tacos de Tilapia

$14.00

Three tacos, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Served with a special sauce

Tacos de Camarones (Shrimp)

$14.00

Three tacos, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Topped with a special sauce.

Tacos de Pulpo (Octopus)

$16.50

Three tacos, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Topped with a special sauce.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$13.00

Four deep fried corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans and a salad for topping. (salad consists of: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour cream, and guacamole)

Tacos Toxicos

$16.00

Three corn tortillas filled with ribeye, guacamole, and a side of hot sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Tamales Dinner

$13.00+

Two tamales with (option of pork in red sauce or chicken in green sauce.) Served with rice and beans.

Carnitas Dinner

$14.00

Carnitas with jalapeños and onions, topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.

Quesa Birria Tacos

$17.00

Tortas

Torta de Carne Asada (Steak)

$13.70

Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, jalapeños, sour cream, mayonnaise and cheese with a side of hot sauce.

Torta de Lengua (Cow Tongue)

$15.50

Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, jalapeños, sour cream, mayonnaise and cheese with a side of hot sauce.

Torta de Pollo Asada (Grilled Chicken)

$13.50

Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, jalapeños, sour cream, mayonnaise and cheese with a side of hot sauce.

Torta de Pastor

$14.00

Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, jalapeños, sour cream, mayonnaise and cheese with a side of hot sauce.

Torta de Chorizo

$14.00

Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, jalapeños, sour cream, mayonnaise and cheese with a side of hot sauce.

Torta de Carnitas

$14.00

Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, jalapeños, sour cream, mayonnaise and cheese with a side of hot sauce.

Soups and Salads

Chicken rice soup

$9.00+

Chicken & Rice Vegetable Soup

$9.50+

Caldo de Camarones

$14.00+

(Shrimp soup)

Caldo 7 Mares

$17.00+

(Seafood soup)

Jose Salad

$10.00+

Option of grilled chicken or steak, with lettuce, rice, avocado, Pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese and black beans.

Salad 301

$13.00

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, with California vegetables, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and shredded cheese.

Original Taco Salad

$9.50+

In a tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.00+

Option of grilled chicken or steak with grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Grilled shrimp, broccoli and mushrooms, with lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado and shredded cheese and ranch.

La Patrona Taco Salad

$13.00

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Flaming Fajitas

Fajitas La Patrona

$18.90

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, peppers and onions. Served in a grilled pineapple. All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.

Fajitas de Lujo

$17.00+

Grilled Shrimp, Chicken, Steak, Chorizo, Carnitas, peppers, onions and tomatoes. All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.

Fajita Diabla

$16.00+

Grilled Shrimp, chicken, steak, tomatoes, peppers, and onions topped with hot salsa. All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.

Fajita Hawiana

$16.00+

Grilled Shrimp, Steak, and chicken with onions, mushrooms, pineapple and shredded cheese. All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak Fajita

$15.00+

All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.

Chicken Fajita

$14.00+

All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$16.00+

All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.

Fajita Mixta

$14.00+

Grilled chicken and steak, with tomatoes, peppers and onions. All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.

Burritos

Burrito Don Jorge

$13.50

Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, onions, chicken, rice, and beans. Topped with shrimp, chorizo, pineapple and cheese sauce.

Burrito Criminal

$12.00

Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, onions, rice, and beans covered in cheese sauce and hot salsa with sour cream.

Burrito Verde

$12.80

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, onions, rice, and beans covered in green sauce, cheese sauce, sour cream and Pico de Gallo.

Burrito de Espinacas

$9.70

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, rice and beans covered in spinach dip and sour cream.

Lumberton Burrito

$12.00

Comes with grilled steak, and chicken, peppers, onions, rice, beans and French fries. Covered in cheese sauce.

Burrito Loco

$13.70

Flour tortilla filled with steak, grilled chicken, onions, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and salsa de tomatillo covered in cheese sauce

Burrito GUERRERENSE

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, red peppers, onions, zucchini, corn, rice and beans. Covered in cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo, ranchero sauce, and sour cream.

Burrito Mexicano

$12.00

Flour tortilla with pork, grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Covered in red, white and green sauce.

Burrito Fiu Fiu

$11.50

Flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Hot & Spicy Burrito

$13.70

Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, ground beef, rice and beans. Covered in cheese sauce, ranchero sauce, sour cream and pickled jalapenos.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas La Patrona

$14.50

4 Enchiladas, one ground beef, one bean, one shredded chicken, and one cheese all covered in red sauce, tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream.

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.50

3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Suzias

$15.00

3 pork enchiladas covered in salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Espinacas

$14.50

3 grilled chicken enchiladas covered in spinach dip and sour cream. Served with rice.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.50

3 shrimp enchiladas with grilled onions. Covered in cheese sauce and served with rice.

Enchiladas de Lujo

$15.50

3 enchiladas, 1 ground beef covered in ranchero sauce, 1 cheese covered in cheese sauce, 1 shredded chicken covered in salsa verde topped with sour cream and served with rice and beans.

Chimichangas

Chimichanga Mexicana

$13.50

Fried chimichanga filled with pork, grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes covered in cheese sauce with a side of rice, beans, guacamole salad and topped with sour cream

Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.00

Fried chimichanga filled with grilled shrimp and onions, covered in cheese sauce with a side of rice, and guacamole salad and topped with sour cream.

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$11.00

Covered in cheese sauce with a side of rice, beans, and guacamole salad and topped with sour cream.

Shredded chicken Chimichanga

$10.00

Covered in cheese sauce with a side of rice, beans and guacamole salad and topped with sour cream.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla “LA PATRONA”

$13.00

Grilled chicken, chorizo, grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice

Quesadilla Ranchera

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms, and pineapples. Served with rice lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo

Quesadilla Fajita

$13.00+

Grilled Steak or chicken with grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo

Seafood Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp, imitation crab, scallops, onions, spinach, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo

Pizzadilla Familiar (Whole Pizza)

$19.00

Grilled chicken or steak with grilled onions, cilantro, and sour cream with a side of hot sauce.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Platters

Pollo Charro

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with grilled shrimp, onions, and mushrooms topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and tortillas.

Pollo Patron

$13.00

Grilled chicken, chorizo, mushrooms and onions, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de gallo and tortillas.

Pollo Supreme

$13.00

Grilled chicken, onions and mushrooms covered In special sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.

Sam Special

$11.00

Grilled chicken over a bed of rice covered in cheese sauce.

Samuel special

$12.00

Grilled chicken and shrimp over a bed of rice covered in cheese sauce.

Pollo Chilapa

$13.00

Grilled chicken with chorizo and pineapple topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Pollo Colima

$13.00

Grilled chicken, onions, spinach, zucchini and shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

La Patrona Favorita

$14.00

Grilled chicken, steak, poblano peppers, red peppers, onions, cactus and Chile arbol. Served with rice covered in shredded cheese.

North Carolina Special

$15.00

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, pineapple and peppers. Served with rice covered in shredded cheese.

Pollo Asado

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Pollo Con Espinacas

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast with spinach sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Steak

Steak Mexicano

$21.90

Grilled ribeye, jalapeños, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Steak Charro

$23.90

Grilled ribeye, shrimp, mushrooms and onions covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$21.90

Grilled ribeye with jalapeños and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$19.90

Grilled steak topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Steak Americano

$20.50

Grilled ribeye with broccoli and mushrooms. Served with French fries.

Chef El Pleve De Guerrero

$23.90

Grilled ribeye, shrimp, mushrooms, zucchini and onions topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, pleve sauce and tortillas.

Parrillada La Mamalona

$30.00

Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, cactus, corn on the cob, jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, salsa machiwi, salsa pleve and a cheese quesadilla.

Steak Manjar

$23.90

Grilled ribeye with asparagus and crazy fries. Topped with bacon and shredded cheese.

Steak El Mas Chingon

$27.90

Grilled ribeye, chicken breast, shrimp, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pleve sauce, rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak Calentano

$24.90

Grilled ribeye, peppers, onions, tomatoes and zucchini. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Veggie Plates

Veggie A

$12.00

Bean burrito and cheese enchilada both topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Veggie B

$12.00

Bean burrito topped with cheese sauce, one bean chalupa and one cheese quesadilla

Chiles Poblanos

$12.00+

Two poblano peppers stuffed with melted shredded cheese covered in red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$13.00+

Grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini and carrots. Served with rice, beans, fajita salad and tortillas.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00+

Cheese quesadilla filled with grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and a choice of rice or beans.

Veggie Tacos

$12.70

Three corn tortillas filled with grilled peppers, onions, zucchini and corn topped with avocado slices, cilantro and shredded cheese. Served with black beans and a side of salsa verde.

Veggie Enchiladas

$11.00

Two enchiladas filled with grilled red peppers, mushrooms and spinach topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Combos

Combo #1

$12.00+

Enchilada, chalupa and one hard taco. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled steak, chicken or shrimp upcharge)

Combo #2

$12.00+

Two hard tacos served with rice and beans. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp upcharge)

Combo #3

$12.00

One pork tamale and enchilada topped with red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Combo #4

$12.00

One Chile relleno and enchilada topped with red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Combo #5

$12.00+

One burrito, one tamale and one enchilada topped with red sauce. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp upcharge)

Combo #6

$12.00

One tostada, one chalupa and one hard taco. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp upcharge)

Combo #7

$12.00+

One burrito and one enchilada covered in red sauce. Served with rice and beans. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp upcharge)

Combo #8

$12.00+

Two burritos covered in red sauce. Served with rice and beans. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp upcharge)

Combo #9

$12.00+

Two enchiladas covered in red sauce. Served with rice and beans. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp upcharge)

Molcajetes

Molcajete Al Estilo Sinaloa (spicy)

$49.50

Crab legs, shrimp, seafood mix, octopus, tilapia, abalone and mussels. Served with red hot sauce and a side of white rice.

Molcajete Nayarit

$45.70

Crab legs, shrimp, seafood mix, octopus, tilapia, abalone and mussels. Served with red sauce and white rice.

Molcajete Caribe

$48.00

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, pork chop, Chiles Vallarta, onions and cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Molcajete Don Pleve De Guerrero

$35.00

Grilled ribeye, chicken breast, cactus, pork chop, sausage, Chiles Vallarta, onions, green sauce, queso fresco and corn. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Molcajete Cora

$36.50

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, pork chops, cactus, onions, chiles serranos and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Molcajete La Patrona

$38.00

Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, cactus, onions, Serrano peppers, salsa ranchera and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Lunch

Lunch 911

$10.50+

One enchilada (ground beef or shredded chicken). Served with rice and one hard taco.

Lunch Pablito

$10.50

One shredded pork burrito covered in cheese sauce topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice.

Lunch Fajitas

$10.00+

(Option of grilled steak, chicken or shrimp) with grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, fajita salad and tortillas.

Lunch Carnitas Mexicanas

$11.50

Carnitas with jalapeños and onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Three over hard eggs covered in ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.50

Two scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Lunch chimichanga

$11.50+

One fried chimichanga. (Option of: ground beef or shredded chicken.) Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

Lunch fajita quesadilla

$11.50+

(Option of: grilled steak or chicken) with grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Lunch #1

$11.00

Ground beef burrito covered in red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Lunch #2

$11.00

Ground beef enchilada covered in red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Lunch #3

$11.00+

Shredded chicken or ground beef quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.

Huevos Solteros

$11.50

Two eggs with bacon, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Seafood

Piña Rellena

$32.00

Grilled shrimp, scallops, octopus, red and green peppers, mushrooms, cilantro, pineapple and shredded cheese. Served with white rice, salad and fries.

Coco Relleno

$30.00

Grilled shrimp, octopus, scallops, red and green peppers, mushrooms, cilantro and special sauce. Served with white rice, salad and fries.

(Patas de jaiba) Crab legs

$35.00+

(3) Crab legs served with special sauce. (6) Crab legs served with special sauce.

Botana el cochiloco

$16.80

Shrimp (16/20) seasoned with garlic and served with a special hot sauce.

Charola “Linda Guerita”

$120.00+

(3)Crab legs, shrimp, mussels, potatoes, sausage, cucumber, tomatoes, purple onion and baby corn with special sauce.

Camarones al gusto

$13.00+

All served with white rice, salad and fries. *Diabla- Grilled with onions. *Ajo- Grilled with garlic, onions and mushrooms. *Zarandeados- Served with red sauce. *Momias- Served with bacon.

Mojarra al gusto

$17.00+

All served with white rice, salad and fries. *Fried *A la Diabla- Comes with onions and red sauce. *Al Ajo- Comes with garlic, onions and mushrooms.

El mandilon

$65.00

(6) cervezas (a tu gusto) served with botana de camarones, pulpo, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, peanuts and special sauce.

Camarones 701

$17.00

Fried shrimp with red sauce.

Camarones 95-SOUTH

$22.50

Grilled shrimp with chorizo, mushrooms, pineapple and cheese dip. Served with white rice, salad and fries.

Coctel de camaron

$16.00

Shrimp with onion, cilantro, avocado, jalapeño, cucumber and tomatoes. Served in a special juice.

Ceviche de camarones

$15.50

Shrimp cocktail mixed with avocado, jalapeño, onion, tomato and cilantro. Served in lime juice with crackers.

Vuelve a la vida

$24.50

Shrimp, octopus, abalone, cucumber, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes and special sauce.

El chapuzon

$23.00

Shrimp, octopus and abalone with red sauce. Served with tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers.

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.70

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Orange/Strawberry Fanta, Lemonade, Pink Lemonade,

Aqua Fresca

$3.50

Horchata, Fresca, Pina, Cucumber

Coffee

$2.50

DRINK ADDITIONS

$0.99

Souvinears

Cups

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2950 West 5th St, Lumberton, NC 28360

Directions

