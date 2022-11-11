La Patrona Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
2950 West 5th St
Lumberton, NC 28360
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
La Patrona Dip
Cheese dip with chorizo, guacamole and Pico de Gallo served with corn chips.
Chori-Queso Dip
Cheese dip with chorizo and Pico de Gallo served with flour tortillas.
AUTHENTIC GUACAMOLE MEXICANO
Fresh avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno and lime juice
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Large tortilla cut into three pieces with a side of guacamole and sour cream
BEAN DIP
Refried beans with cheese dip
CHEESE DIP
Wings
Boneless or traditional options of plain, spicy buffalo or BBQ with carrots and celery and a side of ranch
Corn on the cob
Topped with mayonnaise, cheese and spicy chili.
*APPETIZERS*
Guacamole Dip
Our original creamy avocado dip
Nachos
Nachos Guadalajara
Cheese nachos with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and beans topped with pineapple and pickled jalapeños.
Fiesta Nachoss
Cheese nachos with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo and shrimp. Topped with onions, tomatoes, zucchini, and guacamole.
Nachos Supremos
Cheese nachos with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Nachos al Pastor
Cheese nachos with chorizo, grilled chicken, pineapple, Pico de Gallo, and sliced jalapeños.
Nachos Locos
Bed of fries with melted cheese and steak topped with Pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Nachos al Carbon
Cheese nachos with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp covered with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Fajita Nachos
Cheese nachos with an option of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp with grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes.
House Nachos
Cheese nachos with an option of grilled chicken, grilled steak, or grilled shrimp.
Cheese Nachos
Corn Chips with cheese sauce
Bean Nachos
Corn chips with cheese sauce and refried beans
Ground Beef and Bean Nachos
Corn chips with ground beef, beans and cheese sauce
Ground Beef Nachos
Corn chips with ground beef and cheese sauce
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Corn chips with cheese sauce and shredded chicken
A La Carte
Tostada a la carte (1)
Topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese.
Chalupa a la carte (1)
Topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and cheese.
Chimichanga a la carte (1)
Option of ground beef or shredded chicken covered in cheese sauce.
Burritos a la carte (1)
Option of ground beef, shredded chicken, or refried beans covered in red sauce.
Enchilada a la carte (1)
Option of ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese covered in red sauce.
Quesadilla (1)
Option of ground beef or shredded chicken
Chile Relleno a la carte (1)
Filled with cheese
Tamale a la carte (1)
Pork with red sauce Chicken with green sauce
Hard or Soft Taco a la carte (1)
Option of ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce and cheese
Supreme Taco a la carte (1)
With Sour cream and tomatoes
Shrimp Taco a la carte (1)
Taco De Lengua a la carte (1)
Pulpo (Octopus) a la carte (1)
Taco de Carne Asada (steak) a la carte (1)
Taco de Pollo (Chicken) a la carte (1)
Tacos de pastor a la carte (1)
Taco de chorizo a la carte (1)
Steak Burrito a la carte
Burrito filled with steak, rice and beans, topped with cheese.
Grilled Chicken Burrito a la carte
Burrito filled with chicken, rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce.
Shrimp Burrito a la carte
Burrito filled with shrimp, rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce.
Kids Menu
Baby Burrito
Ground Beef burrito covered with cheese sauce, served with rice
Kids Grilled Shrimp
Grilled shrimp with rice covered in cheese sauce
Baby Quesadilla (rice & frijoles)
Cheese quesadilla with rice, and beans. (Grilled Chicken or Steak for extra charge)
Kids Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken with rice. Covered in cheese sauce.
Kids Burrito & Enchilada
Both ground beef and served in red sauce.
Mia Burger
Cheeseburger with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Serve with a side of fries.
Hotdog and fries (Kids)
Beef hotdog with French fries
Desserts
Flan
Traditional Mexican style caramel flan topped with whip cream and sprinkles.
Churro Bites
Topped with caramel, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream
Xangos
Cheesecake chimichanga covered in cinnamon, caramel drizzle and whipped cream.
Sopapillas
Deep fried tortilla covered in cinnamon sugar, topped with caramel, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream. (Vanilla Ice Cream Optional)
Fried Ice Cream
Scoop of deep-fried coated ice cream, in a warm shell. Topped with whip cream, caramel and chocolate drizzle, sprinkles and a cherry.
Sides
Rice
Pinto Beans (Frijoles normales)
Cheese Rice
Fries
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Steak
Pulpo (Octopus)
Nopal (Cactus)
Grilled Shrimp
Guacamole dip
Salsa machiwi
(Spicy)
Salsa Pleve
(Spicy)
Chiles toreados
(3)
Chiles vallarta
(3 stuffed peppers)
Tortillas
Flour (3) or corn (4)
Sour cream
Pico de gallo
Broccoli
Cilantro
Cilantro and onion mix
Sliced avacado
Rice and beans
Black Beans
Bell Peppers & Onions
Side of Scallops
Side of Octopus
Chorizo
Salsa Krystal
Salsa "La Loca"
Homemade Pineapple & Habanero sauce.
Extras
“Tacon” Madres Tacos
Tacos de Carne Asada (Steak)
Three tacos, topped with cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and a side of tomatillo sauce.
Tacos de Lengua (Cow Tongue)
Three tacos, topped with cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and a side of tomatillo sauce.
Tacos de Pollo Asada (Grilled Chicken)
Three tacos, topped with cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and a side of tomatillo sauce.
Tacos de Pastor
Three tacos, topped with cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and a side of tomatillo sauce. Grilled pork in specialty marinated sauce.
Tacos de Chorizo
Three tacos, topped with cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and a side of tomatillo sauce. Grilled pork sausage in a specialty marinated sauce
Tacos de Carnitas
Three tacos, topped with cilantro, and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and a side of tomatillo sauce. Shredded Pork
Tacos de Tilapia
Three tacos, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Served with a special sauce
Tacos de Camarones (Shrimp)
Three tacos, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Topped with a special sauce.
Tacos de Pulpo (Octopus)
Three tacos, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Topped with a special sauce.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four deep fried corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans and a salad for topping. (salad consists of: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour cream, and guacamole)
Tacos Toxicos
Three corn tortillas filled with ribeye, guacamole, and a side of hot sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Tamales Dinner
Two tamales with (option of pork in red sauce or chicken in green sauce.) Served with rice and beans.
Carnitas Dinner
Carnitas with jalapeños and onions, topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.
Quesa Birria Tacos
Tortas
Torta de Carne Asada (Steak)
Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, jalapeños, sour cream, mayonnaise and cheese with a side of hot sauce.
Torta de Lengua (Cow Tongue)
Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, jalapeños, sour cream, mayonnaise and cheese with a side of hot sauce.
Torta de Pollo Asada (Grilled Chicken)
Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, jalapeños, sour cream, mayonnaise and cheese with a side of hot sauce.
Torta de Pastor
Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, jalapeños, sour cream, mayonnaise and cheese with a side of hot sauce.
Torta de Chorizo
Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, jalapeños, sour cream, mayonnaise and cheese with a side of hot sauce.
Torta de Carnitas
Filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, jalapeños, sour cream, mayonnaise and cheese with a side of hot sauce.
Soups and Salads
Chicken rice soup
Chicken & Rice Vegetable Soup
Caldo de Camarones
(Shrimp soup)
Caldo 7 Mares
(Seafood soup)
Jose Salad
Option of grilled chicken or steak, with lettuce, rice, avocado, Pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese and black beans.
Salad 301
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, with California vegetables, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and shredded cheese.
Original Taco Salad
In a tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Fajita Taco Salad
Option of grilled chicken or steak with grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, broccoli and mushrooms, with lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado and shredded cheese and ranch.
La Patrona Taco Salad
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Flaming Fajitas
Fajitas La Patrona
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, peppers and onions. Served in a grilled pineapple. All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajitas de Lujo
Grilled Shrimp, Chicken, Steak, Chorizo, Carnitas, peppers, onions and tomatoes. All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajita Diabla
Grilled Shrimp, chicken, steak, tomatoes, peppers, and onions topped with hot salsa. All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajita Hawiana
Grilled Shrimp, Steak, and chicken with onions, mushrooms, pineapple and shredded cheese. All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.
Steak Fajita
All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.
Chicken Fajita
All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajita Mixta
Grilled chicken and steak, with tomatoes, peppers and onions. All Fajitas served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans and tortillas.
Burritos
Burrito Don Jorge
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, onions, chicken, rice, and beans. Topped with shrimp, chorizo, pineapple and cheese sauce.
Burrito Criminal
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, onions, rice, and beans covered in cheese sauce and hot salsa with sour cream.
Burrito Verde
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, onions, rice, and beans covered in green sauce, cheese sauce, sour cream and Pico de Gallo.
Burrito de Espinacas
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, rice and beans covered in spinach dip and sour cream.
Lumberton Burrito
Comes with grilled steak, and chicken, peppers, onions, rice, beans and French fries. Covered in cheese sauce.
Burrito Loco
Flour tortilla filled with steak, grilled chicken, onions, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and salsa de tomatillo covered in cheese sauce
Burrito GUERRERENSE
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, red peppers, onions, zucchini, corn, rice and beans. Covered in cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo, ranchero sauce, and sour cream.
Burrito Mexicano
Flour tortilla with pork, grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Covered in red, white and green sauce.
Burrito Fiu Fiu
Flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Hot & Spicy Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, ground beef, rice and beans. Covered in cheese sauce, ranchero sauce, sour cream and pickled jalapenos.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas La Patrona
4 Enchiladas, one ground beef, one bean, one shredded chicken, and one cheese all covered in red sauce, tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream.
Enchiladas Verdes
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suzias
3 pork enchiladas covered in salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Espinacas
3 grilled chicken enchiladas covered in spinach dip and sour cream. Served with rice.
Shrimp Enchiladas
3 shrimp enchiladas with grilled onions. Covered in cheese sauce and served with rice.
Enchiladas de Lujo
3 enchiladas, 1 ground beef covered in ranchero sauce, 1 cheese covered in cheese sauce, 1 shredded chicken covered in salsa verde topped with sour cream and served with rice and beans.
Chimichangas
Chimichanga Mexicana
Fried chimichanga filled with pork, grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes covered in cheese sauce with a side of rice, beans, guacamole salad and topped with sour cream
Shrimp Chimichanga
Fried chimichanga filled with grilled shrimp and onions, covered in cheese sauce with a side of rice, and guacamole salad and topped with sour cream.
Ground Beef Chimichanga
Covered in cheese sauce with a side of rice, beans, and guacamole salad and topped with sour cream.
Shredded chicken Chimichanga
Covered in cheese sauce with a side of rice, beans and guacamole salad and topped with sour cream.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla “LA PATRONA”
Grilled chicken, chorizo, grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice
Quesadilla Ranchera
Grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms, and pineapples. Served with rice lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
Quesadilla Fajita
Grilled Steak or chicken with grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
Seafood Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp, imitation crab, scallops, onions, spinach, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
Pizzadilla Familiar (Whole Pizza)
Grilled chicken or steak with grilled onions, cilantro, and sour cream with a side of hot sauce.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Chicken Platters
Pollo Charro
Grilled chicken breast with grilled shrimp, onions, and mushrooms topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and tortillas.
Pollo Patron
Grilled chicken, chorizo, mushrooms and onions, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de gallo and tortillas.
Pollo Supreme
Grilled chicken, onions and mushrooms covered In special sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
Sam Special
Grilled chicken over a bed of rice covered in cheese sauce.
Samuel special
Grilled chicken and shrimp over a bed of rice covered in cheese sauce.
Pollo Chilapa
Grilled chicken with chorizo and pineapple topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Pollo Colima
Grilled chicken, onions, spinach, zucchini and shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
La Patrona Favorita
Grilled chicken, steak, poblano peppers, red peppers, onions, cactus and Chile arbol. Served with rice covered in shredded cheese.
North Carolina Special
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, pineapple and peppers. Served with rice covered in shredded cheese.
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Pollo Con Espinacas
Grilled chicken breast with spinach sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Steak
Steak Mexicano
Grilled ribeye, jalapeños, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Steak Charro
Grilled ribeye, shrimp, mushrooms and onions covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Grilled ribeye with jalapeños and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Grilled steak topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Steak Americano
Grilled ribeye with broccoli and mushrooms. Served with French fries.
Chef El Pleve De Guerrero
Grilled ribeye, shrimp, mushrooms, zucchini and onions topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, pleve sauce and tortillas.
Parrillada La Mamalona
Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, cactus, corn on the cob, jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, salsa machiwi, salsa pleve and a cheese quesadilla.
Steak Manjar
Grilled ribeye with asparagus and crazy fries. Topped with bacon and shredded cheese.
Steak El Mas Chingon
Grilled ribeye, chicken breast, shrimp, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pleve sauce, rice, beans and tortillas.
Steak Calentano
Grilled ribeye, peppers, onions, tomatoes and zucchini. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Veggie Plates
Veggie A
Bean burrito and cheese enchilada both topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Veggie B
Bean burrito topped with cheese sauce, one bean chalupa and one cheese quesadilla
Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with melted shredded cheese covered in red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini and carrots. Served with rice, beans, fajita salad and tortillas.
Veggie Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla filled with grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and a choice of rice or beans.
Veggie Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled peppers, onions, zucchini and corn topped with avocado slices, cilantro and shredded cheese. Served with black beans and a side of salsa verde.
Veggie Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with grilled red peppers, mushrooms and spinach topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Combos
Combo #1
Enchilada, chalupa and one hard taco. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled steak, chicken or shrimp upcharge)
Combo #2
Two hard tacos served with rice and beans. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp upcharge)
Combo #3
One pork tamale and enchilada topped with red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Combo #4
One Chile relleno and enchilada topped with red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Combo #5
One burrito, one tamale and one enchilada topped with red sauce. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp upcharge)
Combo #6
One tostada, one chalupa and one hard taco. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp upcharge)
Combo #7
One burrito and one enchilada covered in red sauce. Served with rice and beans. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp upcharge)
Combo #8
Two burritos covered in red sauce. Served with rice and beans. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp upcharge)
Combo #9
Two enchiladas covered in red sauce. Served with rice and beans. (Comes with shredded chicken or beef. (Grilled Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp upcharge)
Molcajetes
Molcajete Al Estilo Sinaloa (spicy)
Crab legs, shrimp, seafood mix, octopus, tilapia, abalone and mussels. Served with red hot sauce and a side of white rice.
Molcajete Nayarit
Crab legs, shrimp, seafood mix, octopus, tilapia, abalone and mussels. Served with red sauce and white rice.
Molcajete Caribe
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, pork chop, Chiles Vallarta, onions and cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Molcajete Don Pleve De Guerrero
Grilled ribeye, chicken breast, cactus, pork chop, sausage, Chiles Vallarta, onions, green sauce, queso fresco and corn. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Molcajete Cora
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, pork chops, cactus, onions, chiles serranos and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Molcajete La Patrona
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, cactus, onions, Serrano peppers, salsa ranchera and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Lunch
Lunch 911
One enchilada (ground beef or shredded chicken). Served with rice and one hard taco.
Lunch Pablito
One shredded pork burrito covered in cheese sauce topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice.
Lunch Fajitas
(Option of grilled steak, chicken or shrimp) with grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, fajita salad and tortillas.
Lunch Carnitas Mexicanas
Carnitas with jalapeños and onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Three over hard eggs covered in ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Lunch chimichanga
One fried chimichanga. (Option of: ground beef or shredded chicken.) Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Lunch fajita quesadilla
(Option of: grilled steak or chicken) with grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Lunch #1
Ground beef burrito covered in red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch #2
Ground beef enchilada covered in red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch #3
Shredded chicken or ground beef quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.
Huevos Solteros
Two eggs with bacon, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Seafood
Piña Rellena
Grilled shrimp, scallops, octopus, red and green peppers, mushrooms, cilantro, pineapple and shredded cheese. Served with white rice, salad and fries.
Coco Relleno
Grilled shrimp, octopus, scallops, red and green peppers, mushrooms, cilantro and special sauce. Served with white rice, salad and fries.
(Patas de jaiba) Crab legs
(3) Crab legs served with special sauce. (6) Crab legs served with special sauce.
Botana el cochiloco
Shrimp (16/20) seasoned with garlic and served with a special hot sauce.
Charola “Linda Guerita”
(3)Crab legs, shrimp, mussels, potatoes, sausage, cucumber, tomatoes, purple onion and baby corn with special sauce.
Camarones al gusto
All served with white rice, salad and fries. *Diabla- Grilled with onions. *Ajo- Grilled with garlic, onions and mushrooms. *Zarandeados- Served with red sauce. *Momias- Served with bacon.
Mojarra al gusto
All served with white rice, salad and fries. *Fried *A la Diabla- Comes with onions and red sauce. *Al Ajo- Comes with garlic, onions and mushrooms.
El mandilon
(6) cervezas (a tu gusto) served with botana de camarones, pulpo, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, peanuts and special sauce.
Camarones 701
Fried shrimp with red sauce.
Camarones 95-SOUTH
Grilled shrimp with chorizo, mushrooms, pineapple and cheese dip. Served with white rice, salad and fries.
Coctel de camaron
Shrimp with onion, cilantro, avocado, jalapeño, cucumber and tomatoes. Served in a special juice.
Ceviche de camarones
Shrimp cocktail mixed with avocado, jalapeño, onion, tomato and cilantro. Served in lime juice with crackers.
Vuelve a la vida
Shrimp, octopus, abalone, cucumber, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes and special sauce.
El chapuzon
Shrimp, octopus and abalone with red sauce. Served with tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers.
Drinks
Souvinears
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2950 West 5th St, Lumberton, NC 28360