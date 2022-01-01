San Antonio restaurants you'll love
San Antonio's top cuisines
Must-try San Antonio restaurants
SANDWICHES
Niki's Cafe Restaurant
6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Tortilla Soup
chicken stock soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, tortilla chips, white cheese, and served with a side of rice.
|Pirata
|$3.99
Carne Asada Ala mexicana served on a toasted tortilla with beans and cheese
|Gordita (Beef or Chicken)
|$2.99
Homemade gordita filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio
|Popular items
|SPICY & SAVORY [OPTIONS] 香辣
|$15.00
ginger, garlic, scallions, hua jiao, chili, chili oil
|CHICKEN LO MEIN 鸡炒面
|$11.00
cabbage, carrots, mu’er, bean sprouts, scallions
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE 鸡炒饭
|$11.00
eggs, bean sprouts, yacai, cabbage, carrots, peas, scallions
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Wontons 抄手
|$10.00
pork, ginger, garlic, scallions, sesame oil, baby bok choy
[original or spicy broth]
|Crispy Dumplings 饺子
|$8.00
chicken or pork, napa cabbage, ginger, scallions, SH chili vinaigrette
|Garlicky Cold Noodles 四川凉面
|$10.00
garlic, ginger, soy, Chinkiang vinegar, bean sprouts,
toasted chili, SH chili oil, scallions, hua jiao
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Torta de Jamón
|$12.50
House made bolillo filled with smashed pinto beans, shredded lettuce, slices tomato, avocado, griddled vegan housemade seitan ham, and veganaise. Served with plaintain chips and salsa
|Bean And Cheeze Pupusa
|$4.75
Gluten free but cooked on shared griddle with gluten products
|Strawberry Toaster
|$5.50
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Country Sausage & Egg Taco
|$2.59
|Fideo w/Whole Beans & Picadillo
|$7.99
|Bacon & Egg Taco
|$2.29
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Fried Okra
|$4.59
|Sides
|Family Fish N Shrimp
|$36.99
Specht's Texas
112 W Specht Road, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.95
|Spechts Salmon
|$18.95
|CHK AVO Club
|$12.95
Sweet Paris
15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Turkey, Grapes & Brie
|$10.50
turkey, french brie, red grapes, spring mix, walnuts, & dijon vinaigrette
|Croque Madame
|$10.50
scrambled eggs, gruyère cheese, smoked ham, & béchamel sauce
|La Canadienne
|$10.75
poutine cheese, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, & maple syrup
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Seafood
3015 S Presa St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|20 Piece Fish
|$35.99
|Fish N Shrimp Plate
|$11.29
|Regular Fishburger
|$3.69
Maverick Texas Brasserie
710 S St Mary's St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|PDJ - Dinner
|$32.00
Monday - Chicek Chasseur * Tuesday - Pot-au-Feu * Wednesday - Coq au Vin * Thusday - Beef Bourguignon * Friday - Porchetta * Sautrday - Pork confit * Sunday - Duck Confit
|Chocolate Tart
|$10.00
|Culinaria - Dessert
Rosella Coffee & Wine
203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$8.50
Sourdough, avocado, lemon olive oil, cumin.
|Egg Cloud Sandwich
|$8.50
English muffin, soft scramble egg, prosciutto, white cheddar, spinach, tarragon aioli.
|Turkey & Fontina Sandwich
|$7.50
Oven roasted turkey breast on fresh baked Pullman bread (wheat available) with Fontina cheese, mayo, grain mustard, fig chutney & Boston lettuce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Popular items
|Sweet Iced Tea
|$2.59
|Bean & Cheese & Bacon Taco
|$2.49
|Potato & Egg Taco
|$1.89
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Popular items
|Chips & Queso
|$5.95
hand-cut chips with Orderup queso
|Beanburger
|$7.95
hand-pressed fresh ground-beef patty, chipotle mayo, pico, black beans, queso, tortilla chips
|CH2 Cookie
|$3.25
from scratch chocolate chip cookies baked daily @ Orderup
Candlelight Pourhouse
107 Kings Court, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Candlelight Breakfast*
|$12.50
3 eggs cooked to order, home-style potatoes, whole wheat toast, and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
|French Toast
|$6.25
Challah bread topped with powdered sugar
|Eggs Benedict*
|$12.50
Two poached eggs on a toasted english muffin with your choice of: bacon, ham, salmon, or sausage. All topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, garnished with green onions, and served with our seasonal fruit. Salmon benedict is also garnished with capers.
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani
|$15.99
Spiced Boneless chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
|Samosa Chaat
|$6.99
Probably the most famous Indian snack. It consists of fried pastry stuffed with savory filling of spiced boiled potatoes and peas. VEGAN OPTION - PLS INDICATE NO BUTTER
|Masala Egg Puff
|$2.99
Flaky puff pastry. Boiled Egg sautéed with Spiced Seasoning and baked to perfection. NOTE: If we are SOLD OUT on Puff you have requested, we will replace with 2 Vegetable samosas
BBQ
Smoke Shack BBQ
3714 Broadway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Quart
|$10.00
Feeds 4-6
|Shack Mac
|$5.00
Mac and Cheese piled high with extra brisket and our house made BBQ sauce.
|Regular
|$2.50
Feeds 1
Playland
400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Guilt Trip 13"
|$19.00
pepperoni, local organic zucchini, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, local honey
|Is There a Problem Here
|$19.00
ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, italian sausage, kale, calabrian honey
|3x3 13"
|$19.00
calabrese cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, pepperoni, coppa, italian sausage, honey drizzle (Spicy)
Kineapple
312 Pearl Pkwy #6108, San Antonio
|Popular items
|KINEAPPLE EXPRESS SMOOTHIE
|$9.50
Coconut Milk, OJ, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Turmeric, Ginger, Grass-fed Vanilla Whey Protein
|GEORGIA ON MY MIND SMOOTHIE
|$9.00
Almond Milk, OJ, Banana, Peaches, Spinach, Spirulina, Mint
|MATCHA MADE FOR HEAVEN SMOOTHIE
|$9.00
Almond Milk, Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Banana, Pineapple, Spinach, Collagen
The Slice Pizzeria
7121 West, US Hwy 90, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Build your own Pizza
|$7.99
Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings for $1 each
|8 Wings
|$9.99
Ranch Dipping Sauce for 8 Piece 2, 16 Wings 3, 24 Wings 4 and 50 Wings 6 (Additional Sauce for $0.50)
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$3.99
An order of 6 mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce on side.
NOODLES
Thai Taste
5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.00
Stir-fried rice, with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, cashews, and green onions.
|Egg Rolls (5)
|$5.50
Vegan style, deep-fried egg rolls, stuffed with black mushrooms, clear bean thread noodles, carrots, and cabbage. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
Thailand’s world famous rice noodles, stir-fried with egg, tofu, green onions, and bean sprouts.
Broadway 5050
5050 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|The Royal
|$11.00
American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce,
Tomato, Pickle, Onion
|Philly
|$10.00
Shaved Rib-eye, Onions, Bell Peppers
& House Queso. Add Mushrooms for $0.50
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$14.00
American , Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato,
Pickle, Onion, 4 Slices of Bacon
The St Anthony Hotel
300 E Travis Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Green Bean Casserole
|$7.00
baked in creamy mushroom sauce, topped with Sautéed Oyster Mushrooms & Fried Onion Straws
|Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb
|$10.00
Brined for 48 Hours with guajillo chilies, garlic & spices
|Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
|$7.00
Skin on smashed potatoes with sour cream & chives.
SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag SA
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|HOT REUBEN
|$7.99
Hot Pastrami, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Homemade 1000 Island on Rye Bread or Marble.
|Single Combo
|$11.00
Select your choice of a sandwich, soup or dessert, and 20oz Pepsi Beverage.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$7.99
Grilled - Philly Beef, Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, Provolone on a 6 inch sub roll
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
|Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
|BYO Omelet
|$13.99
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$12.50
A filling 1/4 lb portion of our hand cut brisket cut to your specification. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
|Pork Rib Rack
|$29.99
FALL OFF THE BONE!
One cut up rack of MOIST medium pork spare ribs.
Serves 4-6 people.
Comes with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
|Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo
|$11.99
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
Comes with Fries & Drink
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery
555 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Breakfast on a Bun
|$13.00
Breakfast Sandwich on a Bun with Aioli and Breakfast Potatoes
|VIP - Party Bus Ride Service, Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party. PUT YOUR ADDRESS IN THE NOTES!
|$150.00
|Gold - Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party
|$120.00
Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Phat Kaphrao Pork Fried Rice
|$16.00
Thai basil, pickled chilies, topped with a fried farm egg
|Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken
|$12.00
White pepper and five spice salt, served with thai basil ranch (gluten friendly)
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
|$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
House of Má
135 E Commerce, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Mi Tom Xa Xiu - Egg Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Egg noodles, roasted pork, jumbo shrimp, fresh pork sausage and house stock. Served with cilantro, scallions and lime.
|Gỏi Cuốn - Mushroom & Tofu
|$10.00
HI-Fi mycology mushrooms seared and marinated with leafy greens.
|Phở Gà - Chicken Pho
|$14.00
Low and simmered chicken bone broth with pho noodles, pulled chicken, scallions and herbs. Served woth lime. Thai chilies upon request.
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Sopa de Fideo
|$9.95
Vermicelli pasta in a light and flavorful tomato broth, sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro. (whole beans or picadillo optional)
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$13.95
Two chicken filled enchiladas topped with a white wine cream sauce and a dab of creama fresca.
|Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo y Elote
|$13.95
Two chiken filled enchiladas topped with tomatillo corn sauce, monterey jack cheese and crema fresca.
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$6.25
House battered mushrooms fried to crispy perfection. Includes spicy ranch
|Pepperoni Pizza
You guessed it, good ol' fashioned pepperoni pizza!
|Mad Mushroom Burger
|$11.25
House made patty topped with grilled mushrooms, onions & mozzarella