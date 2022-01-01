San Antonio restaurants you'll love

San Antonio restaurants
Toast
  • San Antonio

San Antonio's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try San Antonio restaurants

Niki's Cafe Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Niki's Cafe Restaurant

6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.7 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tortilla Soup
chicken stock soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, tortilla chips, white cheese, and served with a side of rice.
Pirata$3.99
Carne Asada Ala mexicana served on a toasted tortilla with beans and cheese
Gordita (Beef or Chicken)$2.99
Homemade gordita filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
More about Niki's Cafe Restaurant
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image

 

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SPICY & SAVORY [OPTIONS] 香辣$15.00
ginger, garlic, scallions, hua jiao, chili, chili oil
CHICKEN LO MEIN 鸡炒面$11.00
cabbage, carrots, mu’er, bean sprouts, scallions
CHICKEN FRIED RICE 鸡炒饭$11.00
eggs, bean sprouts, yacai, cabbage, carrots, peas, scallions
More about DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
Sichuan House image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sichuan House

3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wontons 抄手$10.00
pork, ginger, garlic, scallions, sesame oil, baby bok choy
[original or spicy broth]
Crispy Dumplings 饺子$8.00
chicken or pork, napa cabbage, ginger, scallions, SH chili vinaigrette
Garlicky Cold Noodles 四川凉面$10.00
garlic, ginger, soy, Chinkiang vinegar, bean sprouts,
toasted chili, SH chili oil, scallions, hua jiao
More about Sichuan House
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal image

 

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Torta de Jamón$12.50
House made bolillo filled with smashed pinto beans, shredded lettuce, slices tomato, avocado, griddled vegan housemade seitan ham, and veganaise. Served with plaintain chips and salsa
Bean And Cheeze Pupusa$4.75
Gluten free but cooked on shared griddle with gluten products
Strawberry Toaster$5.50
More about Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Country Sausage & Egg Taco$2.59
Fideo w/Whole Beans & Picadillo$7.99
Bacon & Egg Taco$2.29
More about Tommy's Restaurant
J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Okra$4.59
Sides
Family Fish N Shrimp$36.99
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
Specht's Texas image

 

Specht's Texas

112 W Specht Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$16.95
Spechts Salmon$18.95
CHK AVO Club$12.95
More about Specht's Texas
Sweet Paris image

 

Sweet Paris

15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey, Grapes & Brie$10.50
turkey, french brie, red grapes, spring mix, walnuts, & dijon vinaigrette
Croque Madame$10.50
scrambled eggs, gruyère cheese, smoked ham, & béchamel sauce
La Canadienne$10.75
poutine cheese, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, & maple syrup
More about Sweet Paris
J Anthony’s Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Seafood

3015 S Presa St, San Antonio

Avg 4 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20 Piece Fish$35.99
Fish N Shrimp Plate$11.29
Regular Fishburger$3.69
More about J Anthony’s Seafood
Maverick Texas Brasserie image

 

Maverick Texas Brasserie

710 S St Mary's St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PDJ - Dinner$32.00
Monday - Chicek Chasseur * Tuesday - Pot-au-Feu * Wednesday - Coq au Vin * Thusday - Beef Bourguignon * Friday - Porchetta * Sautrday - Pork confit * Sunday - Duck Confit
Chocolate Tart$10.00
Culinaria - Dessert
More about Maverick Texas Brasserie
Rosella Coffee & Wine image

 

Rosella Coffee & Wine

203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$8.50
Sourdough, avocado, lemon olive oil, cumin.
Egg Cloud Sandwich$8.50
English muffin, soft scramble egg, prosciutto, white cheddar, spinach, tarragon aioli.
Turkey & Fontina Sandwich$7.50
Oven roasted turkey breast on fresh baked Pullman bread (wheat available) with Fontina cheese, mayo, grain mustard, fig chutney & Boston lettuce
More about Rosella Coffee & Wine
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Iced Tea$2.59
Bean & Cheese & Bacon Taco$2.49
Potato & Egg Taco$1.89
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Orderup image

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Queso$5.95
hand-cut chips with Orderup queso
Beanburger$7.95
hand-pressed fresh ground-beef patty, chipotle mayo, pico, black beans, queso, tortilla chips
CH2 Cookie$3.25
from scratch chocolate chip cookies baked daily @ Orderup
More about Orderup
Candlelight Pourhouse image

 

Candlelight Pourhouse

107 Kings Court, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Candlelight Breakfast*$12.50
3 eggs cooked to order, home-style potatoes, whole wheat toast, and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
French Toast$6.25
Challah bread topped with powdered sugar
Eggs Benedict*$12.50
Two poached eggs on a toasted english muffin with your choice of: bacon, ham, salmon, or sausage. All topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, garnished with green onions, and served with our seasonal fruit. Salmon benedict is also garnished with capers.
More about Candlelight Pourhouse
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio image

 

Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani$15.99
Spiced Boneless chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
Samosa Chaat$6.99
Probably the most famous Indian snack. It consists of fried pastry stuffed with savory filling of spiced boiled potatoes and peas. VEGAN OPTION - PLS INDICATE NO BUTTER
Masala Egg Puff$2.99
Flaky puff pastry. Boiled Egg sautéed with Spiced Seasoning and baked to perfection. NOTE: If we are SOLD OUT on Puff you have requested, we will replace with 2 Vegetable samosas
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
Smoke Shack image

BBQ

Smoke Shack BBQ

3714 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quart$10.00
Feeds 4-6
Shack Mac$5.00
Mac and Cheese piled high with extra brisket and our house made BBQ sauce.
Regular$2.50
Feeds 1
More about Smoke Shack BBQ
Playland image

 

Playland

400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guilt Trip 13"$19.00
pepperoni, local organic zucchini, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, local honey
Is There a Problem Here$19.00
ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, italian sausage, kale, calabrian honey
3x3 13"$19.00
calabrese cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, pepperoni, coppa, italian sausage, honey drizzle (Spicy)
More about Playland
Kineapple image

 

Kineapple

312 Pearl Pkwy #6108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KINEAPPLE EXPRESS SMOOTHIE$9.50
Coconut Milk, OJ, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Turmeric, Ginger, Grass-fed Vanilla Whey Protein
GEORGIA ON MY MIND SMOOTHIE$9.00
Almond Milk, OJ, Banana, Peaches, Spinach, Spirulina, Mint
MATCHA MADE FOR HEAVEN SMOOTHIE$9.00
Almond Milk, Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Banana, Pineapple, Spinach, Collagen
More about Kineapple
The Slice Pizzeria image

 

The Slice Pizzeria

7121 West, US Hwy 90, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build your own Pizza$7.99
Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings for $1 each
8 Wings$9.99
Ranch Dipping Sauce for 8 Piece 2, 16 Wings 3, 24 Wings 4 and 50 Wings 6 (Additional Sauce for $0.50)
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$3.99
An order of 6 mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce on side.
More about The Slice Pizzeria
Thai Taste image

NOODLES

Thai Taste

5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (758 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Stir-fried rice, with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, cashews, and green onions.
Egg Rolls (5)$5.50
Vegan style, deep-fried egg rolls, stuffed with black mushrooms, clear bean thread noodles, carrots, and cabbage. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
Pad Thai$12.00
Thailand’s world famous rice noodles, stir-fried with egg, tofu, green onions, and bean sprouts.
More about Thai Taste
Broadway 5050 image

 

Broadway 5050

5050 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Royal$11.00
American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce,
Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Philly$10.00
Shaved Rib-eye, Onions, Bell Peppers
& House Queso. Add Mushrooms for $0.50
Bacon Cheese Burger$14.00
American , Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato,
Pickle, Onion, 4 Slices of Bacon
More about Broadway 5050
The St Anthony Hotel image

 

The St Anthony Hotel

300 E Travis Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Bean Casserole$7.00
baked in creamy mushroom sauce, topped with Sautéed Oyster Mushrooms & Fried Onion Straws
Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb$10.00
Brined for 48 Hours with guajillo chilies, garlic & spices
Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes$7.00
Skin on smashed potatoes with sour cream & chives.
More about The St Anthony Hotel
The Brown Bag SA image

SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag SA

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HOT REUBEN$7.99
Hot Pastrami, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Homemade 1000 Island on Rye Bread or Marble.
Single Combo$11.00
Select your choice of a sandwich, soup or dessert, and 20oz Pepsi Beverage.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$7.99
Grilled - Philly Beef, Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, Provolone on a 6 inch sub roll
More about The Brown Bag SA
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
BYO Omelet$13.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Plate$12.50
A filling 1/4 lb portion of our hand cut brisket cut to your specification. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Pork Rib Rack$29.99
FALL OFF THE BONE!
One cut up rack of MOIST medium pork spare ribs.
Serves 4-6 people.
Comes with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo$11.99
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
Comes with Fries & Drink
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery image

 

Meadow Neighborhood Eatery

555 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast on a Bun$13.00
Breakfast Sandwich on a Bun with Aioli and Breakfast Potatoes
VIP - Party Bus Ride Service, Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party. PUT YOUR ADDRESS IN THE NOTES!$150.00
Gold - Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party$120.00
More about Meadow Neighborhood Eatery
Best Quality Daughter image

 

Best Quality Daughter

602 Avenue A, San Antonio

Avg 5 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Phat Kaphrao Pork Fried Rice$16.00
Thai basil, pickled chilies, topped with a fried farm egg
Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken$12.00
White pepper and five spice salt, served with thai basil ranch (gluten friendly)
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
More about Best Quality Daughter
House of Má image

 

House of Má

135 E Commerce, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mi Tom Xa Xiu - Egg Noodle Soup$15.00
Egg noodles, roasted pork, jumbo shrimp, fresh pork sausage and house stock. Served with cilantro, scallions and lime.
Gỏi Cuốn - Mushroom & Tofu$10.00
HI-Fi mycology mushrooms seared and marinated with leafy greens.
Phở Gà - Chicken Pho$14.00
Low and simmered chicken bone broth with pho noodles, pulled chicken, scallions and herbs. Served woth lime. Thai chilies upon request.
More about House of Má
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina image

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sopa de Fideo$9.95
Vermicelli pasta in a light and flavorful tomato broth, sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro. (whole beans or picadillo optional)
Enchiladas Suizas$13.95
Two chicken filled enchiladas topped with a white wine cream sauce and a dab of creama fresca.
Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo y Elote$13.95
Two chiken filled enchiladas topped with tomatillo corn sauce, monterey jack cheese and crema fresca.
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Mad Pecker Brewing Co. image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$6.25
House battered mushrooms fried to crispy perfection. Includes spicy ranch
Pepperoni Pizza
You guessed it, good ol' fashioned pepperoni pizza!
Mad Mushroom Burger$11.25
House made patty topped with grilled mushrooms, onions & mozzarella
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

