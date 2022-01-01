Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burgers
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Downtown restaurants

Rosella Coffee & Wine image

 

Rosella Coffee & Wine

203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$8.50
Sourdough, avocado, lemon olive oil, cumin.
Egg Cloud Sandwich$8.50
English muffin, soft scramble egg, prosciutto, white cheddar, spinach, tarragon aioli.
Turkey & Fontina Sandwich$7.50
Oven roasted turkey breast on fresh baked Pullman bread (wheat available) with Fontina cheese, mayo, grain mustard, fig chutney & Boston lettuce
More about Rosella Coffee & Wine
Playland image

 

Playland

400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3x3 13"$19.00
calabrese cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, pepperoni, coppa, italian sausage, honey drizzle (Spicy)
Ceasar Salad$12.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
Guilt Trip 13"$19.00
pepperoni, local organic zucchini, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, local honey
More about Playland
The St Anthony Hotel image

 

The St Anthony Hotel

300 E Travis Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Bean Casserole$7.00
baked in creamy mushroom sauce, topped with Sautéed Oyster Mushrooms & Fried Onion Straws
Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb$10.00
Brined for 48 Hours with guajillo chilies, garlic & spices
Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes$7.00
Skin on smashed potatoes with sour cream & chives.
More about The St Anthony Hotel
House of Má image

 

House of Má

135 E Commerce, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mi Tom Xa Xiu - Egg Noodle Soup$15.00
Egg noodles, roasted pork, jumbo shrimp, fresh pork sausage and house stock. Served with cilantro, scallions and lime.
Gỏi Cuốn - Mushroom & Tofu$10.00
HI-Fi mycology mushrooms seared and marinated with leafy greens.
Phở Gà - Chicken Pho$14.00
Low and simmered chicken bone broth with pho noodles, pulled chicken, scallions and herbs. Served woth lime. Thai chilies upon request.
More about House of Má
Revolución Downtown SA image

 

Revolución Downtown SA

300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$5.00
12oz drink. 2oz espresso and 10oz of milk.
PB & Jelly Acai Bowl$10.75
Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberries, peanut butter, and housemade cashew milk topped with: banana, strawberry. blueberry, and hemp granola
ACA Blue$5.50
Made with Blue Majik ✨to help with stress, fight inflammation and reduce oxidative stress + Ceremonial Grade Matcha to increase energy and support the immune system ⚡️
* Available hot or iced + with your choice of milk or alternative non dairy milk including our homemade raw almond milk* //🌊ACA Blue 🌱//
🌊Hecho con Blue Majik ✨para ayudar combatir el estrés y la inflamación + Té Verde Matcha Ceremonial para aumentar la energía y fortalecer el sistema inmunológico ⚡️
More about Revolución Downtown SA
Bunz image

 

Bunz

122 east houston street, san antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mercedez Bunz$10.95
House Beef, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Poblano Pepper, Egg and Bacon
Show bunz$10.95
House Beef, Arugula, Tomato, Pear, Mayo, Blue Cheese and Caramelized onions
Cheek Burger$10.95
House Beef, Boursin Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Bacon and Caramelized Onions
More about Bunz
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo$11.99
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
Comes with Fries & Drink
1 lb Brisket$25.00
One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
1/2 lb Brisket$13.00
One half pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
Pinch Boil House image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pinch Boil House

124 North Main Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1375 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Vegan One Bowl$9.95
Fried Tofu glazed in our "Honey" Sriracha sauce, Avocado, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber & Jalapeños.
Dirty Bird BOWL$8.95
Korean Buffalo Fried Chicken, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeño Peppers & Umami Mayo
Chicken Banh Mi BOWL$8.75
Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber, topped with Sriracha & Umami Mayo
More about Pinch Boil House
The Esquire Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Esquire Tavern

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Salt Fries$6.00
Esquire Cheeseburger$13.00
Tenderloin Steak$36.00
More about The Esquire Tavern
Burgerteca image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Burgerteca

403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.1 (625 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Chipotle Burger$9.25
Grilled marinated chicken breast, chipotle lime mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion & avocado crema.
Oaxaca Burger$9.75
Beef patty, mole negro, black beans, pickled red onions, avocado & queso fresco.
Al Pastor Burger$9.75
Beef patty with Al Pastor seasoning, grilled pineapple, tomatillo ketchup, manchego cheese, onion, cabbage & cilantro.
More about Burgerteca
Southtown Pizzeria image

 

Southtown Pizzeria

728 S Presa St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari Fritta$13.00
A generous portion of tender squid, lightly coated & served with a side of fra diavolo sauce & lemon wedges
Cheescake$9.00
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call to speak about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Meat Lasagna$18.50
Pasta sheets layered with ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & fresh tomato sauce
More about Southtown Pizzeria
Playland Pizza image

PIZZA

Playland Pizza

400 E Houston St, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#2$6.50
double, american, special sauce, lettuce, sweet onion slice, pickles
Pizza Pie$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, pecorino, olive oil,
White Pie$20.00
ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, kale, pecorino, calabrian honey (NO MODIFICATIONS)
More about Playland Pizza
Schilo's Deli image

 

Schilo's Deli

424 E Commerce St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Lettuce Tomato$7.95
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato grilled on your choice of white or wheat
Pretzels$8.50
2 Large Baked pretzels with our hot mustard
More about Schilo's Deli
Hugman's Oasis image

 

Hugman's Oasis

135 E Commerce, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hugman's Oasis
The Fruteria image

 

The Fruteria

1401 S Flores St,Ste 102, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Fruteria
Maverick Whiskey image

STEAKS

Maverick Whiskey

115 Broadway St, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
Takeout
More about Maverick Whiskey
Bar Loretta image

 

Bar Loretta

320 Beauregard St, San Antonio

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar Loretta
Lone Star Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lone Star Cafe

237 Losoya St., San Antonio

Avg 3 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
More about Lone Star Cafe
Rebelle at The St. Anthony Hotel

300 E Travis St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rebelle at The St. Anthony Hotel

