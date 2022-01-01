Downtown restaurants you'll love
Downtown's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown restaurants
More about Rosella Coffee & Wine
Rosella Coffee & Wine
203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$8.50
Sourdough, avocado, lemon olive oil, cumin.
|Egg Cloud Sandwich
|$8.50
English muffin, soft scramble egg, prosciutto, white cheddar, spinach, tarragon aioli.
|Turkey & Fontina Sandwich
|$7.50
Oven roasted turkey breast on fresh baked Pullman bread (wheat available) with Fontina cheese, mayo, grain mustard, fig chutney & Boston lettuce
More about Playland
Playland
400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio
|Popular items
|3x3 13"
|$19.00
calabrese cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, pepperoni, coppa, italian sausage, honey drizzle (Spicy)
|Ceasar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
|Guilt Trip 13"
|$19.00
pepperoni, local organic zucchini, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, local honey
More about The St Anthony Hotel
The St Anthony Hotel
300 E Travis Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Green Bean Casserole
|$7.00
baked in creamy mushroom sauce, topped with Sautéed Oyster Mushrooms & Fried Onion Straws
|Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb
|$10.00
Brined for 48 Hours with guajillo chilies, garlic & spices
|Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
|$7.00
Skin on smashed potatoes with sour cream & chives.
More about House of Má
House of Má
135 E Commerce, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Mi Tom Xa Xiu - Egg Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Egg noodles, roasted pork, jumbo shrimp, fresh pork sausage and house stock. Served with cilantro, scallions and lime.
|Gỏi Cuốn - Mushroom & Tofu
|$10.00
HI-Fi mycology mushrooms seared and marinated with leafy greens.
|Phở Gà - Chicken Pho
|$14.00
Low and simmered chicken bone broth with pho noodles, pulled chicken, scallions and herbs. Served woth lime. Thai chilies upon request.
More about Revolución Downtown SA
Revolución Downtown SA
300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Latte
|$5.00
12oz drink. 2oz espresso and 10oz of milk.
|PB & Jelly Acai Bowl
|$10.75
Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberries, peanut butter, and housemade cashew milk topped with: banana, strawberry. blueberry, and hemp granola
|ACA Blue
|$5.50
Made with Blue Majik ✨to help with stress, fight inflammation and reduce oxidative stress + Ceremonial Grade Matcha to increase energy and support the immune system ⚡️
* Available hot or iced + with your choice of milk or alternative non dairy milk including our homemade raw almond milk* //🌊ACA Blue 🌱//
🌊Hecho con Blue Majik ✨para ayudar combatir el estrés y la inflamación + Té Verde Matcha Ceremonial para aumentar la energía y fortalecer el sistema inmunológico ⚡️
More about Bunz
Bunz
122 east houston street, san antonio
|Popular items
|Mercedez Bunz
|$10.95
House Beef, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Poblano Pepper, Egg and Bacon
|Show bunz
|$10.95
House Beef, Arugula, Tomato, Pear, Mayo, Blue Cheese and Caramelized onions
|Cheek Burger
|$10.95
House Beef, Boursin Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Bacon and Caramelized Onions
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo
|$11.99
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
Comes with Fries & Drink
|1 lb Brisket
|$25.00
One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
|1/2 lb Brisket
|$13.00
One half pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
More about Pinch Boil House
SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pinch Boil House
124 North Main Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|The Vegan One Bowl
|$9.95
Fried Tofu glazed in our "Honey" Sriracha sauce, Avocado, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber & Jalapeños.
|Dirty Bird BOWL
|$8.95
Korean Buffalo Fried Chicken, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeño Peppers & Umami Mayo
|Chicken Banh Mi BOWL
|$8.75
Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber, topped with Sriracha & Umami Mayo
More about The Esquire Tavern
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chili Salt Fries
|$6.00
|Esquire Cheeseburger
|$13.00
|Tenderloin Steak
|$36.00
More about Burgerteca
SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Burgerteca
403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chicken Chipotle Burger
|$9.25
Grilled marinated chicken breast, chipotle lime mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion & avocado crema.
|Oaxaca Burger
|$9.75
Beef patty, mole negro, black beans, pickled red onions, avocado & queso fresco.
|Al Pastor Burger
|$9.75
Beef patty with Al Pastor seasoning, grilled pineapple, tomatillo ketchup, manchego cheese, onion, cabbage & cilantro.
More about Southtown Pizzeria
Southtown Pizzeria
728 S Presa St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Calamari Fritta
|$13.00
A generous portion of tender squid, lightly coated & served with a side of fra diavolo sauce & lemon wedges
|Cheescake
|$9.00
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call to speak about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
|Meat Lasagna
|$18.50
Pasta sheets layered with ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & fresh tomato sauce
More about Playland Pizza
PIZZA
Playland Pizza
400 E Houston St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|#2
|$6.50
double, american, special sauce, lettuce, sweet onion slice, pickles
|Pizza Pie
|$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, pecorino, olive oil,
|White Pie
|$20.00
ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, kale, pecorino, calabrian honey (NO MODIFICATIONS)
More about Schilo's Deli
Schilo's Deli
424 E Commerce St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Bacon Lettuce Tomato
|$7.95
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato grilled on your choice of white or wheat
|Pretzels
|$8.50
2 Large Baked pretzels with our hot mustard