Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Brewpubs & Breweries

Maverick Whiskey 115 Broadway St

319 Reviews

$$

115 Broadway St

San Antonio, TX 78205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Baked Brie

$12.00

Charcuterie

$25.00Out of stock

Buffalo Wings

$11.00

w/Tomato Marmalade & Grilled Baguettes

Lemon Pepper Wings

$11.00

Mav Fries

$13.00

Pretzel

$7.00

6 Deviled Eggs

$9.00

12 Deviled Eggs

$15.00

Bruschetta

$6.00

Pub Mix A La Carte

$1.00

Large Plates

Ribeye

$45.00

Italian Melt

$18.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

Fried Chicken

$22.00

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Baked Chicken Breast

$22.00

The Knockoff

$18.00

Grilled Salmon

$35.00Out of stock

Burger

$18.00

Dessert

Whiskey Ice Cream

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cobbler

$10.00

Cocktails

Fire Fiend

$16.00Out of stock

Hook And Ladder

$13.00Out of stock

Special Accomodations

$14.00Out of stock

Prohibition Pie

$15.00Out of stock

The Lockwood

$15.00Out of stock

Lavender Old Fashioned

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Homestead

$18.00

Campfire

$16.00

Equinox

$16.00

Full Moon

$16.00

Harvest

$25.00Out of stock

Yule

$16.00

Twilight

$14.00

Spirit Flight

$15.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Brown Derby

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Gold Rush

$12.00

Fitzgerald

$10.00

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Agave Honeysuckle

$12.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Margarita

$14.00

Paloma

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Vodka Collins

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Martini

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Soda

$3.00

SM Agave Blanco

$12.00

SM Agave Reposado

$14.00

SM Bourbon

$12.00

SM Rye

$15.00

SM Vodka

$12.00

SM Triticale

$15.00

SM Texas Dry Gin

$12.00

SM Light Whiskey

$12.00

SM Wheat

$15.00

Stellina Prosecco

$29.00Out of stock

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00Out of stock

Prophecy Rose

$5.00Out of stock

Vueve Champagne

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00Out of stock

Gin n Tonic

$8.00

Into the Fall

$13.00

Frozen Tequila TOGO

$14.00Out of stock

Frozen Bourbon TOGO

$14.00Out of stock

Barrel Proof

$18.00

Private Reserve

$18.00

Private Reserve Bottle

$75.00

Prophecy Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

Barkeep Special

$10.00

Indian Summer Glass

$10.00

Indian Summer Bottle

$35.00

Tumbleweed Glass

$10.00

Tumbleweed Bottle

$35.00

Gloria Ferrer Glass

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Reposado Old Fashioned

$16.00

Peach Brandy

$14.00

Retail Books

Memoirs of Mary Maverick

$20.00

Adventures of Sam Maverick

$10.00

Maverick

$20.00

Retail Liquor

Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$50.00

2 year

Alamo Whiskey

$75.00

1.5 year

Agave Blanco

$40.00

Barrel Aged

Texas Dry Gin

$45.00

Vodka

$40.00

White Rum

$40.00

Light Whiskey

$40.00

Agave Reposado

$75.00

2 Yr Rye

$75.00

2 Yr Trinticale

$95.00

2 Yr Wheat

$75.00

Barrel Proof

$65.00

Retail Tshirts

Maverick Cumin

$25.00

Maverick White

$25.00

MW Black

$25.00

MW BLACK SATX

$25.00

MW Blue SATX

$25.00

MW Gray SATX

$25.00

MW Green SATX

$25.00

MW Pink

$25.00

MW Pink SATX

$25.00

MW White

$25.00

Unbranded Dark Grey

$25.00

Unbranded Grey

$25.00

Retail Glassware

Belgian 4oz

$9.00

Belgian 10oz

$11.00

Rocks Glass

$12.00

Pint Glass

$10.00

Sam Shot

$10.00

Whiskey Stones

$12.00Out of stock

Whiskey Disk

$16.00

Maverick Bottle

$2.00

Whiskey Glass

$10.00

Retail Ball Cap

Ball Cap Grey

$25.00

Ball Cap Cammo Orange

$25.00

Ball Cap Pink

$25.00

Ball Cap Green

$25.00

Ball Cap Blue

$25.00

Ball Cap Black

$25.00

Ball Cap Black N White

$25.00

Retail Handmade

MW Belt

$125.00

MW Dog Collar

$50.00

MW Flask

$35.00

Alamo Koozie

$25.00

1824 Koozie

$15.00

Texas Koozie

$25.00

Bottle Opener Texas

$25.00

Bottle Opener 1824

$15.00

Retail Misc

MW Keychain

$7.00

MW Koozie

$3.00

MW Patch

$5.00

MW Sticker

$2.50

MW Label

$2.00

Whiskey Barrel

$35.00

Maverick Cards

$3.00

Father's Day Basket

$38.00

Bandanas

$10.00

16oz Sanitizer

$6.00

MW Come And Taste It Flag

$39.95

MW Sunglasses

$6.00

Can

$1.50

MW Bar Key

$6.00

Retail Tour

VIP Tour

$50.00

Private Tour

$25.00

Sam's Tour

$15.00

Ghost Tour

$35.00

Guided Light Tasting

$25.00

Tour Of The Taps

$35.00

Flight Club

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Maverick Whiskey is a small batch craft distillery located in downtown San Antonio. In our historic building from 1917 we have our distillery, micro brewery, tasting room, restaurant, and event space. We make amazing cocktails with our house spirits, and pair it perfectly with our delicious food menu.

Website

Location

115 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Directions

Gallery
Maverick Whiskey image
Maverick Whiskey image
Maverick Whiskey image

Similar restaurants in your area

Prost Haus TX - 231 S Alamo St
orange star4.0 • 34
231 S Alamo St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Lone Star Cafe - lonestar
orange star3.0 • 1,542
237 Losoya St. San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
orange star4.0 • 328
6025 Tezel Rd. #122 San Antonio, TX 78250
View restaurantnext
Gather Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
210 East Aviation Boulevard Universal City, TX 78148
View restaurantnext
259 Brantley's Bistro
orange star4.3 • 545
259 S Main St Boerne, TX 78006
View restaurantnext
The Dooryard SA - 4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108
orange starNo Reviews
4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Pinch Boil House
orange star4.6 • 1,375
124 North Main Street San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Playland Pizza
orange star4.3 • 835
400 E Houston St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Azuca Nuevo Latino - Southtown
orange star4.4 • 700
709 S. Alamo St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Burgerteca
orange star4.1 • 625
403 Blue Star San Antonio, TX 78204
View restaurantnext
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse - and BRAZED Bar
orange star4.0 • 576
909 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
North Central
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston