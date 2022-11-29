Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gather Brewing Company

210 East Aviation Boulevard

Universal City, TX 78148

Popular Items

Gather Smashburger
Pepperoni Pizza
Crispy Chicken Tenders

SMALL PLATES & SHAREABLES

German Soft Pretzel

$11.00

Uwe's Bakery Soft Pretzel + Dips: Gather Beer Cheese, Sweet Onion Mustard, Whiskey Caramel

Gather Fries

$5.00

Served with your choice of 2 of our house-made dips: Gather Sauce, Gochujang Mayo, Garlic Truffle Aioli, Sun-Dried Tomato and Bacon Aioli

Loaded Kimchi Fries

$12.00

Braised Korean Brisket, House-made Kimchi, Pickled Ginger, Cilantro, Gather Beer Cheese, Gochujang Mayo

Wings

$13.00

Crispy Brussels

$9.00

Balsamic and Pomegranate reduction, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Arils, Texas Pecans

Lettuce Wraps

$9.00

Lettuce, Korean Sweet Potato Noodles, Kimchi Slaw, Sunomono Pickles, Pickled Daikon, Gochujang Mayo, Korean Sticky Sauce

Bao Buns

$13.00

ENTREES

Brisket Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Gather Smashburger

$13.00+

Two 1/4 lb organic grass-fed beef smash patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, Gather Sauce on a toasted Brioche Served with side of Gather Fries

Boar Burger

$16.00

Whiskey Caramel Glazed, house ground pork and bacon smash patty, 1/4 pound beef smash patty, cheddar cheese, porter caramelized onions, millionaire bacon, hot cherry peppers, Gather Sauce, grilled brioche, Gather Fries

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hand-Breaded, Pickle-Brined Chicken, Side of Gather Fries and Gather Sauce

Korean Brisket Tacos

$13.00

3 Organic blue corn tortillas, slow cooked braised Korean Kimchi slaw, Sunomono Pickled Cucumbers, fresh cilantro, Gochujang Mayo

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Pickled brined chicken breast, pickles Gather Sauce, grilled brioche, Gather Fries

Korean Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pickle brined chicken breast, Gochujang glaze, Kimchi slaw, Sunomono pickled cucumbers, cilantro, grilled brioche, Gather Fries, ranch on side

White Pizza

$15.00

12" Hand-Tossed Pizza Crust, Garlic-Ricotta Béchamel, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

12" Hand-Tossed Pizza Crust, House Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Spicy Brisket Pizza

$17.00

12" Hand-Tossed Pizza Crust, Korean BBQ Sauce, Korean Brisket, House Pickled Red Onion, Sunomono Pickled Cucumber, Queso Fresco, Mozzarella Cheese Sub 10" GF Cauliflower Crust + $2

Korean Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.00

12" Hand-Tossed Pizza Crust, Korean-Style Chicken, Bacon, Kimchi Ranch, Gochuginger Glaze, Green Onion

Specialty Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

GATHER KIDS

6" personal pizza topped with in house marinara and shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Little Gather Smashburger

$6.00

Cheddar Cheese, 1/4 Pound Beef Patty. Grilled Brioche, Side of Gather Fries Add: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Cheddar Cheese, Toasted White Bread, Side of Gather Fries

Chick'n Strips

$6.00

Kid's Pizza

$6.00

6" Pizza crust, Shredded Mozzarella, House Pizza Sauce Add: Pepperoni

DESSERT

Belgian Waffle a la Mode

$10.00

Choice of Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream. Candied Bacon, Toasted Pecans, Whiskey Caramel Drizzle, Chantilly Cream.

Waffle Dippers

$8.00

Nov. Waffle

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.00

Donut special

$6.00

N/A Beverage

Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Root Bexar

$3.00

Lemoncito

$3.00

Texacola

$3.00

Orange-Vanilla Soda

$3.25

Raspberry Soda

$3.25

Blueberry Soda

$3.25

Blackberry Soda

$3.25

Kombucha

$6.00

Element Kombucha: CBD Summer Vibes

Cold Brew

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Employee Half Cold Brew

$2.25

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Co Co

$2.50

Hard Cider

Lavender Honey Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Shirts

Basic Tee

$20.00

Pocket Tee

$20.00

Unisex Red Tank

$15.00+

Ladies White Tank

$15.00+

Ladies V-Neck

$20.00

Ladies Green Crop Top

$16.00+

Hoodie

$45.00

Ladies Sweater

$45.00

Hats

Outdoor Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$28.00
Camo Flat Bill

Camo Flat Bill

$32.00

Camo Flat Bill with hand-stitched PVC patch

Embroidered Hat

$22.00

Drinkware

Mug

$15.00

Teku

$12.00

Pint

$9.00

Growler

$28.00

Coffee Mug

$8.00

5oz Glass

$5.00

Misc

Steel Toe Coffee

$17.00

White Sticker

$1.00

Black Sticker

$1.00

Red Sticker

$1.00

Stacked Logo Black Sticker

$1.00

LG White Sticker

$3.00

Clear/white Sticker

$3.00

Silver Pin

$6.00

Copper Pin

$6.00

Bandanas

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Beer is better together

Location

210 East Aviation Boulevard, Universal City, TX 78148

