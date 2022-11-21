The Esquire Tavern imageView gallery

The Esquire Tavern

4,165 Reviews

$$

155 E Commerce St

San Antonio, TX 78205

Order Again

Popular Items

Bison Burger
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House Salad

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$9.00
Chalupitas

$9.00

$9.00
Chili Salt Fries

$6.00

$6.00

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Beef Empanada

$13.00

TX Brisket Fries

$16.00

Pork Fries

$16.00Out of stock

Spot On Charge

$0.01

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$12.00

$12.00
Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.00

$12.00

Verde Goddess Salad

$13.00

Cup Of Soup

$6.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

$14.00

BLT Sandwich

$11.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Tavern Fried Chicken

$14.00

Brisket Melt

$18.00

Burgers

Bison Burger

$17.00

$17.00
Esquire Cheeseburger

$16.00

$16.00

Plates

Fried Seafood Platter

$20.00

$20.00

Steak Frites

$38.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$28.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Bangers & Mash

$19.00

Tenderloin

$32.00

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried Apple Pie

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Big Red

$2.50

Bottled Water

$0.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Employee Beverage

$1.00

Esquire Ginger Beer

$4.00

Esquire Limonada

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

St. Arnold Root Beer

$4.00

Still Water

$3.50

Tea-Iced

$2.50

Employee Coffee

$2.50

Sides

SD Pickled Vegies

$4.00

SD Salad

$6.00

SD Roasted Vegies

$5.00

SD Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

SD Baked Potato

$6.00

SD Grits

$5.00

SD Fries

$6.00

To Go

Frozen Margarita To Go

$10.00

$10.00
Moscow Mule To Go

$9.00

$9.00
Pimms Cup To Go

$9.00

$9.00
Rocks Margarita To Go

$10.00

$10.00
Fancy Pineapple Daiquiri To Go

$10.00

$10.00
Toki Highball To Go

$9.00

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

The Esquire Tavern opened in 1933 to celebrate the end of Prohibition and has been a beloved San Antonio watering hole ever since, with a short hiatus from 2006 to 2011. The Esquire is back as the quintessential downtown bar: dark, cool, redolent with history, and serving cold, cold beer, swanky cocktails, and excellent food.

Website

Location

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Directions

Gallery
The Esquire Tavern image
The Esquire Tavern image

