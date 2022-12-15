Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
The Fruteria Fruteria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1401 S Flores St,Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ROSARIO'S MEXICAN CAFE Y CANTINA
No Reviews
722 South Saint Mary's Street San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse - and BRAZED Bar
4.0 • 576
909 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurant