The Fruteria Fruteria

review star

No reviews yet

1401 S Flores St,Ste 102

San Antonio, TX 78204

Order Again

DINNER MENU

Totopos y Salsa

$7.00

Guacamole con frutas

$11.00

Fundido de Frutas

$11.00

Quesadilla de Tinga

$10.00

Quesadilla de Mushroom

$10.00

Pork Mole Amarillo

$14.00

Chicharron de Ribeye

$21.00

Ceviche de la Casa

$19.00

Queso Fresco, Strawberry Mezcal Jam, Queso Enchilado Crusted in Pepita, Honeycomb, Chicharron de Queso and Guacamole.

Shrimp Aguachile

$18.00

Manzana Salad

$9.00

Asada Tacos

$14.00

Large Mexican Cheese Crisp.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Tinga Tostada

$9.00

Seared Ribeye, Tomato, Onion, Cactus, Panela Cheese and Jalapeño.

Pork Tostada

$9.00

Mole verde enchiladas

$12.00

Torta Especial

$11.00

Papas Bravas

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH Papas Bravas

$4.00

HH Fruit Cup

$4.00

HH Veggie Gordita

$5.00

HH Chorizo Gordita

$5.00

HH Taco

$5.00

POSTRES

Corn-brulee

$9.00

Cajeta, Chocolate and Mezcal Berry Compote.

Mole Cake

$9.00

Pumpkin Seed, Cacao, Tahini, Vanilla Bean Helado and Powedered Honey.

Mexican Cookies

$9.00

Pan de Muerto

$11.00

SIDES

2 oz Guac

$2.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Arbol

$2.00

Side Macha

$2.00

Side Verde

$2.00

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Side Tostada

$1.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Paleta Sandia

$3.00

Steak

$5.00

Bean & Cheese Taco

$5.00

3 Shrimp

$5.00

Ck Tinga

$2.00

Dorado Jalapeno

$1.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Ice Cream

SPECIALS

Chef's Special

$10.00

Pork y Mole Quesa

$11.00

Small Catrina

$15.00

Large Catrina

$30.00

Altar Kit

$25.00

$40 Single Dinner

$36.95

$80 Couple Dinner

$73.90

Fiesta Medal

$10.00

$50 Tequila Dinner

$46.18

Restaurant Week

$55.00

Course 1

Course 2

Cpurse 3

Tamales Chicken Salsa Verde

$12.00

Tamales Puerco en Chile Rojo

$12.00

Tamales Black Bean & Queso Fresco

$12.00

Tequila Dinner

Cazadores Dinner June-6

$50.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH Sweet Heat

$8.00

HH Marg Rocks

$7.00

HH Marg Frozen

$7.00

HH Fresa

$8.00

HH Pina

$8.00

HH Pepinos

$8.00

HH 6 Chilies

$8.00

HH Sandia Marg

$8.00

HH Cantarito Tequila

$8.00

HH Cantarito Mezcal

$8.00

HH Jimador Flight

$15.00

HH Infusion Flight

$12.00

HH Modelo Draft

$5.00

HH Negro Draft

$5.00

HH Los Muertos

$5.00

HH Tecate

$5.00

HH Tecate Light

$5.00

HH Pacifico

$5.00

HH Negra Modelo

$5.00

HH Dos XX

$5.00

HH Corona

$5.00

HH Victoria

$5.00

HH MIch Ultra

$5.00

HH Bud Light

$5.00

HH Coors Light

$5.00

HH Miller Lite

$5.00

HH Tempranillo

$6.00

HH Albarino

$6.00

HH Champagne

$6.00

HH DOUBLE SHOT

$4.00

COCKTAILS

Birthday Martini

$6.00

Coronita Marg

$13.00

Cranberry Cosmo

$10.00

Classic Rocks

$10.00

Classic Frozen

$10.00

Pina Mezcal Margarita

$11.00

Fresa Margarita

$11.00

6 Chilies Margarita

$11.00

Los Pepinos Margarita

$11.00

Sandia Margarita

$11.00

La Mula

$11.00

Lady Lavanda

$12.00

La Sofisticada

$12.00

Mexican Old Fashioned

$12.00

Carajillo

$11.00

Caipiripiña

$11.00

Moji-Mex

$10.00

El Cenizo

$11.00

The Fruteria Sangria

$11.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Paloma

$10.00

Infused Shot

$7.00

Infusion Flight

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Double Barrel Margarita

$11.00

Cantarito Tequila

$11.00

Cantarito Mezcal

$11.00

La Rocha <3

$12.00

One and One

$9.00

Coquito

$10.00

BEER

Modelo Especial - Draft

$8.00

Negra Modelo - Draft

$8.00

Viva Los Muertos

$8.00

$2 Michelada

$2.00

DoD Modelo Can

$5.00

Tecate - Btl

$6.00

Tecate Light - Btl

$6.00

Corona - Btl

$6.00

Pacifico - Btl

$6.00

Victoria - Btl

$6.00

Dos XX - Btl

$6.00

Miller Lite - Btl

$6.00

Coors Light - Btl

$6.00

Bud Light - Btl

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

$2 Michelada

$2.00

SA Pale Ale

$6.00

NA BEVERAGES

AGUA FRESCAS

$4.00

SODA

$4.00

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

FRENCH PRESS

$5.00

Patron Mangonada

Patron B.O. Paloma

TEQUILA Y MEZCAL

1800 Blanco

$9.00

1921 Blanco

$10.00

7 Leguas Blanco

$11.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$14.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00

Cascahuin Blanco

$13.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$25.00

Codigo Blanco

$12.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Deleon Diamante Blanco

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$9.00

El Jimador Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$13.00

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

LALO Blanco

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Plantino Blanco

$13.00

Maestro Dobel Blanco

$10.00

Partida Blanco

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$10.00

Margarita

$3.00

Lobos

$11.00

7 Leguas

$12.00

1800 Repo

$10.00

1921 Repo

$12.00

Casa Noble Repo

$12.00

Chef Johnny's Herradura Double Barrel Repo

$12.00

Clase Azul Repo

$30.00

Corralejo Repo

$10.00

Deleon Repo

$35.00

Don Julio Repo

$13.00

Dulce Vida Repo

$12.00

El Jimador Repo

$9.00

Espolon Repo

$10.00

Fortaleza Repo

$14.00

Herradura Repo

$14.00

Maestro Dobel Repo

$12.00

Partida Repo

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$12.00

Margarita

$3.00

Patron Repo

$11.00

Lobos

$13.00

La Gritona

$11.00

7 leguas Anejo

$13.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$14.00

Corralejo Anejo

$13.00

Cincoro

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Espolon Anejo

$13.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Partida Anejo

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Sherry Casket

$15.00

Ttres Generaciones Anejo

$13.00

Margarita

$3.00

Casa Noble Extra Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Real

$50.00

Herradura Suprema

$50.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva

$30.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$20.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$30.00

Tequila Partida Elegante

Herradura Legend

$20.00

Tears of Llorona

$30.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$40.00

Gran Centenario

$15.00

Patron Gran Piedra

$60.00

Maestro 50 Extra Anejo

$25.00

Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo

$30.00

1800 Milenario

$35.00

Legendary del Milagro

$30.00

Margarita

$3.00

Delirio Joven

$12.00

Fidencio Clasico

$9.00

Fidencio Pechuga

$22.00

Lajita Reposado

$12.00

Montelobos Joven

$10.00

Alipus San Baltazar

$12.00

Alipus San Juan

$12.00

Real Minero Espadin

$20.00

Real Minero Pechuga

$20.00

Rey Compero Espadin

$12.00

Rey Compero Tobala

$25.00

Vago Elote

$15.00

Vago Espadin

$16.00

Xicaru Joven

$10.00

Margarita

$3.00

Gem & Bolt

$10.00

LIQUOR

Tito's Vodka

$10.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Smirinoff

$9.00

Absolute

$9.00

Bottle Lalo

$37.22

MARTINI

$2.00

Botanist Gin

$11.00

Drumshambo Gunpowder

$12.00

Empress 1908 Gin

$13.00

Hendricks Gin

$12.00

Leopold Bro's

$11.00

St. George

$11.00

Artisan Gin

$9.00

MARTINI

$2.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Brugal

$9.00

Don Q Crystal Rum

$8.00

Flor de Cana Rum

$9.00

Vsop Rhum

$12.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Malibu

$10.00

Abasolo

$11.00

Angel's Envy Whiskey

$11.00

Balcones Blue Corn

$20.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Chivas

$12.00

Crown

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Maker's Mark Whiskey

$11.00

McCallan Rare Casket

$40.00

Stranahans

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Old Fashion

$2.00

FLIGHTS

Bandera Flight

$12.00

Blancos Tequila Flights

$20.00

Progresivo Tequila Flights

$30.00

Mis Favoritos Tequila Flights

$50.00

Exclusivo Tequila Flights

$60.00

GLASS OF WINE

Katas Tempranillo

$10.00

Katas Albarino

$10.00

Zardettos

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Cork Fee

$50.00

RED WINE

Austin Hope Cab

$50.00

BV Napa Cab

$62.00

Decoy Cab

$40.00

Scarlet Vine Cab

$38.00

Complicated PN

$42.00

Elouan PN

$40.00

Hartford PN

$63.00

Halter Ranch Blend

$41.00

Areyna Malbec

$30.00

Joel Gott Zin

$40.00

WHITE WINE

Bonterra Chard

$25.00

Sonoma Cuter Chard

$40.00

Cuvaison Suav B

$37.00

Mautua Sauv B

$27.00

Norton sauv B

$33.00

Messina Angel Ries

$33.00

Schram Blanc de Blanc

$63.00

PINK WINE

Bieler P&F Rose

$30.00

Daou Rose

$37.00

Mumm Napa Brut

$34.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1401 S Flores St,Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78204

Directions

Gallery
The Fruteria image

