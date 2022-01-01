San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants you'll love
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity's top cuisines
Must-try San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants
More about The Brown Bag SA
SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag SA
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Combo for Two
|$22.00
Select your choice of two sandwiches, two soups or desserts, and two 20oz Pepsi Beverages.
|HAM AND CHEESE
|$6.59
Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo and mustard on wheat
|SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT
|$7.99
Turkey, Avocado, Melted PepperJack Cheese, Homemade Southwest Sauce with Chopped Bacon and Barbecue Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Sweet Jalapeño Bun.
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
|Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
|BYO Omelet
|$13.99
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria
Mattenga's Pizzeria
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Lg Garden Salad
|$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, crunchy carrots and cucumbers. Croutons.
|Bread Sticks
|$3.99
Warm & garlicky bread sticks served with our House Marinara Sauce.
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$5.99
Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|The Turbacca
|$10.19
Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, and melted Swiss with tomatoes and honey mustard.
|Alicias Club
|$10.19
Our #1 seller! Turkey, tomatoes, avocado spread, lettuce, and mozzarella with honey-dijon on a flaky croissant.
|Build Your Own
|$9.69
A custom sandwich made just the way you like it!
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|1/2 Rosemary Chicken
|$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
|Grilled Chicken & Veggies
|$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
|Full Caesar Salad
|$7.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
More about The Melting Pot
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
14855 Blanco Road, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Cheese & Chocolate for 6
|$100.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
|Cheese & Chocolate for 4
|$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
|Flaming Turtle SM
|$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
More about Two Bros. BBQ Market
PIZZA • BBQ
Two Bros. BBQ Market
12656 West Ave, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chicken Thighs ea
|$3.50
Juicy chicken thighs, smoked over Texas oak and sold by the each. Served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
|BBQ Beans
House-made BBQ Beans with peaches and bacon for sweet and salty signature flavor. *Gluten Free
|Smoked Sausage ea
|$3.00
Slow-smoked sausage links, sold by the each. Served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
More about Revolución Broadway
Revolución Broadway
7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema
|$3.50
Vegan
|PB & Jelly Acai Bowl
|$10.75
Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberries, peanut butter, and housemade cashew milk topped with: banana, strawberry. blueberry, and hemp granola
|Office Breakfast Smoothie
|$10.50
Banana, oats, cold brew coffee, almond butter, maca, maple syrup, and hemp milk.
More about El Bucanero - Embassy
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
El Bucanero - Embassy
13802 EMBASSY ROW, SAN ANTONIO
More about The Big Bib Lanark
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Big Bib Lanark
104 Lanark Dr, San Antonio