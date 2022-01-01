San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants you'll love

Go
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • San Antonio
  • /
  • San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try San Antonio International Airport Vicinity restaurants

The Brown Bag SA image

SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag SA

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo for Two$22.00
Select your choice of two sandwiches, two soups or desserts, and two 20oz Pepsi Beverages.
HAM AND CHEESE$6.59
Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo and mustard on wheat
SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT$7.99
Turkey, Avocado, Melted PepperJack Cheese, Homemade Southwest Sauce with Chopped Bacon and Barbecue Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Sweet Jalapeño Bun.
More about The Brown Bag SA
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
BYO Omelet$13.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
Mattenga's Pizzeria image

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg Garden Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, crunchy carrots and cucumbers. Croutons.
Bread Sticks$3.99
Warm & garlicky bread sticks served with our House Marinara Sauce.
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.99
Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center image

SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Turbacca$10.19
Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, and melted Swiss with tomatoes and honey mustard.
Alicias Club$10.19
Our #1 seller! Turkey, tomatoes, avocado spread, lettuce, and mozzarella with honey-dijon on a flaky croissant.
Build Your Own$9.69
A custom sandwich made just the way you like it!
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Rosemary Chicken$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Grilled Chicken & Veggies$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Full Caesar Salad$7.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

14855 Blanco Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1960 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese & Chocolate for 6$100.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Cheese & Chocolate for 4$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Flaming Turtle SM$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
More about The Melting Pot
Two Bros. BBQ Market image

PIZZA • BBQ

Two Bros. BBQ Market

12656 West Ave, San Antonio

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Thighs ea$3.50
Juicy chicken thighs, smoked over Texas oak and sold by the each. Served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
BBQ Beans
House-made BBQ Beans with peaches and bacon for sweet and salty signature flavor. *Gluten Free
Smoked Sausage ea$3.00
Slow-smoked sausage links, sold by the each. Served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
More about Two Bros. BBQ Market
Revolución Broadway image

 

Revolución Broadway

7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema$3.50
Vegan
PB & Jelly Acai Bowl$10.75
Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberries, peanut butter, and housemade cashew milk topped with: banana, strawberry. blueberry, and hemp granola
Office Breakfast Smoothie$10.50
Banana, oats, cold brew coffee, almond butter, maca, maple syrup, and hemp milk.
More about Revolución Broadway
Green Beans Coffee image

 

Green Beans Coffee

9710 Airport Blvd. #FC4, San Antonio

Avg 3.8 (183 reviews)
Takeout
More about Green Beans Coffee
El Bucanero - Embassy image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

El Bucanero - Embassy

13802 EMBASSY ROW, SAN ANTONIO

Avg 4.3 (1411 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Bucanero - Embassy
El Bucanero image

SEAFOOD

El Bucanero

16505 BLANCO RD, SAN ANTONIO

Avg 4.5 (2382 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Bucanero
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Big Bib Lanark

104 Lanark Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (2362 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Big Bib Lanark
Restaurant banner

GRILL • STEAKS

Evil Olive

2950 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (1103 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Evil Olive
Restaurant banner

 

The Big Bib

na, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Big Bib

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Cookies

Map

More near San Antonio International Airport Vicinity to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

King William

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston