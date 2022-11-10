Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road

768 Reviews

$$

3920 harry wurzbach Rd

San Antonio, TX 78209

Online After Hours Items

Single Burger

Single Burger

$6.00

Our 1/4 lb burger patties are cooked on an open flame and served on a toasted brioche bun with mustard and mayo layered with lettuce, tomato, and red onion and a pickle on the side. Add seasoned fries for $2.

Double Burger

Double Burger

$8.00

Two of our 1/4 lb burger patties are cooked on an open flame and served on a toasted brioche bun with mustard and mayo layered with lettuce, tomato, and red onion and a pickle on the side. Add seasoned fries for $2.

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$7.00

Tortilla chips served with our hot spinach-artichoke dip topped with shaved Parmesan.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Tortilla chips served with our own house-made salsa fresca.

"Loaded" Potato Skins (6)

"Loaded" Potato Skins (6)

$10.00

Six our our loaded potato skins layered with pulled pork, bacon, sour cream, cheddar, and green onions...served with sides of scratch-made BBQ sauce and jalapenos.

Fried Cheese Curds (8 oz)

Fried Cheese Curds (8 oz)

$9.00

8 oz of fried cheese curds served on a bed of spring mix and with a choice of marinara and/or ranch dipping sauce.

5XL Wings

5XL Wings

$10.00

5 jumbo wings (the biggest we could get) tossed in a choice of HOT, BBQ, or PARMESAN GARLIC sauces served with carrots & celery and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

A large portion of our seasoned fries topped with cracked black pepper truffle aioli, bacon, parsley, and Parmesan.

Side of Seasoned Fries

$2.00

Iced Teas & Sodas

Iced Tea / Soda / Lg Milk

$3.15

Canned Sodas

$2.29

Bottled Water

$1.00

Tap Water

Kids Drinks

$1.99

Bottled Apple / Orange

$3.49

Beer

Miller Genuine Draft $4

$4.00

Miller Lite $4

$4.00

Coors Banquet $4

$4.00

Coors Light $4

$4.00

Shiner Bock $4

$4.00

Sam Adams $5

$5.00

Newcastle $5

$5.00

Dos XX $5

$5.00

Blue Moon $5

$5.00

Wine by the Glass

Pinot Grigio, La Villa $7

$7.00

Rose, Cavit $7

$7.00

Prosecco, Lunetta $9

$9.00

Cabernet, Liberty School $9

$9.00

Merlot, 14 Hands $8

$8.00

Pinot Noir, Trinity Oaks $6

$6.00

Wine by the Bottle

Bottle Chardonnay, Mondavi $26

$26.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio, La Villa $26

$26.00

Bottle Rose, Campo Viejo $26

$26.00

Bottle Sparkling, Cava $15

$15.00

Bottle Cabernet, Liberty School $34

$34.00

Bottle Merlot, 14 Hands $30

$30.00

Bottle Pinot Noir, Trinity Oaks $23

$23.00

Wine-Based Cocktails

Mimosa $7

$7.00

Margarita $7

$7.00

Bloody Mary $7

$7.00

Pina Colada $7

$7.00

Frozen Daquiri $7

$7.00

EVENT BAR FOOD MENU

Truffle Fries

$9.00

"Loaded" Potato Skins (5)

$10.00

Fried Cheese Curds (8 oz)

$9.00

Turkey Artichoke Panino (Cash Bar)

$9.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon Croiss Club (Cash Bar)

$9.00

Reuben Sandwich (Cash Bar)

$10.00

Cuban Panino (Cash Bar)

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thank you for ordering from Hearthstone online!

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209

