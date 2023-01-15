Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries

Baklovah Bakery & Sweets

1,427 Reviews

$

9329 Wurzbach Road Ste 104

San Antonio, TX 78240

Order Again

Coffee Drinks

Americano (Large)

$5.00

Americano (Small)

$3.00

Cappaccino (Small)

$4.00

Cappuccino (Large)

$6.00

Espresso

$2.00

Latte

$4.00

Turkish Coffee

$3.00

Chi Latte (Small)

$4.00

Chi Latte (Large)

$6.00

Dirty Chi Latte (Small)

$5.00

Dirty Chi Latte (Large)

$7.00

Macchiacto

$2.00

Tea's

Tea Pot (Small)

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Chi Lattee

$4.00

Tea Pot (Medium)

$5.00

Tea Pot (Large)

$7.00

Soda's

Canned Soda

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Bottled Sprite

$2.25

Water

Bottled Water (Small)

$1.50

Bottled Water (Large)

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Sparkling Water (Big)

$4.99

Sparkling Water (Small)

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Manakish

Beef

$6.00

Beef w/ Cheese

$7.00

Cheese

$6.00

Cheese w/ Zaatar

$7.00

Zaatar

$3.00

Lebneh

$4.00

Lebneh w/ Cheese

$5.00

Lebneh w/ Honey

$5.00

Lebneh w/ Zaatar

$5.00

Lebneh w/ Spinach

$5.00

Veggie Pizza

$5.00

Mazah Plate (Small)

$3.00

Mazah Plate (Large)

$6.00

Spinach

$6.00

Mezze

Small

$4.00

Large

$6.00

Mixed Sweets

Mixed Sweets

$12.99

Halawat al Jibn

$14.99

Warbat

Warbat

$1.50

By the Sheet

Crunchy Knafeh Full

$120.00

Crunchy Knafeh Half

$60.00

Warbat Full

$120.00

Warbet Half

$60.00

Birdsnest Full

$180.00

Birdsnest Half

$90.00

Pistachio Full

$170.00

Basbousa Full

$170.00

Walnut Full

$160.00

Cashew Full

$150.00

Rolled Full

$130.00

Rolled Half

$65.00

Soft Knafeh Full

$120.00

Soft Knafeh Half

$60.00

Desserts

Large Desserts

$6.00

Mini Desserts

$2.49

Gelato

Gelato (Single Serving)

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Love is our main ingredient...

Location

9329 Wurzbach Road Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78240

Directions

Gallery
Baklovah Bakery & Sweets image
Baklovah Bakery & Sweets image
Baklovah Bakery & Sweets image

