Dessert & Ice Cream
Honchos - The House of Churros Alamo Heights
712 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Est. 2019. After our big success with our Food Truck we opened our Brick and Mortar in the heart of San Antonio. Menu and fun expanded. A fresh and trendy family environment coffee shop with a twist of classic and warm bakery shop. Our store is recently renovated thinking in safety measures and improved fast quality service; located off the main Broadway street in the beautiful Alamo Heights neighborhood.
6421 Broadway St, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
