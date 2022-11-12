Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Honchos - The House of Churros Alamo Heights

712 Reviews

$

6421 Broadway St

Alamo Heights, TX 78209

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Mini Churros
Frozen Churro
12 Mini Churros

Churros

One Filled Churro

One Filled Churro

$3.59

Fluffy fried dough pastry covered with sugar and powdered cinnamon. Choose 1 Sauce inside or on the side.

Two Filled Churros Promo

Two Filled Churros Promo

$6.49

Fluffy fried dough pastry covered with sugar and powdered cinnamon. Choose 2 Sauces inside or on the side.

6 Mini Churros

6 Mini Churros

$6.49

Fluffy fried pieces of heaven covered with sugar and powdered cinnamon. Choose 2 Sauces on the side.

12 Mini Churros

12 Mini Churros

$12.69

Fluffy fried pieces of heaven covered with sugar and powdered cinnamon. Choose 4 Sauces on the side.

18 Mini Churros

18 Mini Churros

$18.79

Fluffy fried pieces of heaven covered with sugar and powdered cinnamon. Choose 6 Sauces on the side.

Frozen Churro

Frozen Churro

$6.49

One hot filled churro split in half inside a vanilla ice cream cup. Choose 2 sauces.

Lassos

One Lasso

One Lasso

$4.19

Big drop shaped churro; thinner and crispier. Choose 1 sauce on the side.

Two Lassos Promo

Two Lassos Promo

$7.19

Big drop shaped churros; thinner and crispier. Choose 2 sauces on the side.

3 Mini Lassos

3 Mini Lassos

$4.19

Small drop shaped churro; thinner and crispier. Choose 1 sauce on the side.

6 Mini Lassos

6 Mini Lassos

$7.89

Small drop shaped churro; thinner and crispier. Choose 2 sauce on the side.

12 Mini Lassos

12 Mini Lassos

$15.19

Small drop shaped churro; thinner and crispier. Choose 4 sauces on the side.

Frozen Lasso

Frozen Lasso

$7.19

One hot lassos inside a vanilla ice cream cup. Choose 2 sauces.

Double Frozen Lasso

Double Frozen Lasso

$10.79

Two hot lassos inside a vanilla ice cream cup. Choose 2 sauces.

Twine

Twine

Twine

$15.59

Thin and crispy spiral churro covered with sugar and powdered cinnamon. Family size churro! Choose 3 sauces on top or on the side.

Birthday Twine

Birthday Twine

$15.59

Have a churro birthday! Twine covered with sugar, cinnamon and sauces on top or on the side. Choose your lucky number!

Kids Menu

Kid Honcho

$5.99

3 mini churros with 1 sauce on the side. Juice or Milk and Honchos stickers. If ordered online, some of the kids drinks may be unavailable; well let you know our options upon pick up.

Frozen Jr.

$4.79

2 mini churros inside an ice cream cup. Choose 1 sauce. Free sprinkles!

Ice Cream and Sauce

$3.79

Soft serve ice cream cup with 1 sauce on top. Free Sprinkles!

Extras

Ice Cream Cup

$3.59

Vanilla ice cream cup. Choose 1 drizzled sauce.

Extra Dipping Sauce

$1.09

Add extra flavor.

Thanksgiving

Mini twine

$6.95

Maple brown sugar latte

$5.19

Classic Drinks

Americano

Americano

$3.49

Espresso based black coffee. Half and half and sweeteners optional.

Café de Olla

Café de Olla

$3.49

Traditional Mexican beverage made with coffee, cinnamon, and piloncillo

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

A punch of robust and creamy shot of finely ground coffee beans.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.49

Espresso coffee drink with a small amount of milk, usually foamed. Served in a small 4oz cup.

Lattes

Latte

Latte

$4.19

Coffee drink with two shots of Espresso and steamed milk. Choose a between any of our flavor and syrups. Milk alternatives available.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.19

Mixed steamed milk with black tea that has been infused with spices.

Affogato

Affogato

$4.19

Cup of vanilla soft serve ice cream topped with a shot of hot Espresso.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.19

Classic Hot Cocoa (Chocolate Abuelita).

Matcha Latte

$4.19

Creations

Dirty Monkey

Dirty Monkey

$5.19

One of our bestsellers now. Espresso + Chocolate Powder + Banana Syrup mixed with steamed milk. Try it iced!

Abuelita Mocha

Abuelita Mocha

$5.19

Regular espresso latte with a touch of Chocolate Abuelita.

Honcho Latte

Honcho Latte

$5.19

Two shots of espresso, milk of your preference and a shot of our Honcho Sauce. Hot or Iced.

Frizzies

Blonde Redhead

Blonde Redhead

$5.79

Iced strawberry Topo Chico lemonade topped with mixed berries and a sprif of mint.

Kokomo

Kokomo

$5.79

Mango puree mixed with coconut cream and Topo Chico. Topped with chunks of mango and a sprig of mint.

Monkberry Moon

Monkberry Moon

$5.79

Lavender lemonade topped with blueberries, Topo Chico and a sprig of mint.

Churros

20 Regular Size Churros

20 Regular Size Churros

$59.00

Churros for your gatherings. 1-2 regular sized churros per person recommended. Bagged inividually. Choose up to 4 flavors in 20 small containers on the side.

50 Regular Size Churros

50 Regular Size Churros

$147.50

Churros for your gatherings. 1-2 regular sized churros per person recommended. Bagged individually. Choose up to 4 flavors in 50 small containers on the side.

100 Regular Size Churros

$295.00+
30 Mini Churros

30 Mini Churros

$26.50

Mini Churros are the most popular item for gatherings and reunions. Minis can be bagged or in trays. Choose 4 flavors in 10 small containers.

50 Mini Churros

50 Mini Churros

$43.70

Mini Churros are the most popular item for gatherings and reunions. 3-4 minis per person recommended. Minis can be bagged or in trays. Choose 4 flavors in 17 small containers.

100 Mini Churros

100 Mini Churros

$87.16

Mini Churros are the most popular item for gatherings and reunions. 3-4 minis per person recommended. Minis can be bagged or in trays. Choose 4 flavors in 33 small containers.

Lassos

30 mini Lassos

30 mini Lassos

$35.00

Drop shaped sweet crispy churro pastry. Lassos can be bagged or in trays. Choose 4 flavors in 10 small containers.

50 mini Lassos

50 mini Lassos

$55.00

Drop shaped sweet crispy churro pastry. Lassos can be bagged or in trays. Choose 4 flavors in 16 small containers.

100 mini Lassos

100 mini Lassos

$105.00

Drop shaped sweet crispy churro pastry. Lassos can be bagged or in trays. Choose 4 flavors in 33 small containers.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Est. 2019. After our big success with our Food Truck we opened our Brick and Mortar in the heart of San Antonio. Menu and fun expanded. A fresh and trendy family environment coffee shop with a twist of classic and warm bakery shop. Our store is recently renovated thinking in safety measures and improved fast quality service; located off the main Broadway street in the beautiful Alamo Heights neighborhood.

Website

Location

6421 Broadway St, Alamo Heights, TX 78209

Directions

Gallery
Honchos - The House of Churros image
Honchos - The House of Churros image
Honchos - The House of Churros image
Honchos - The House of Churros image

Map
