San Antonio International Airport Vicinity sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

The Brown Bag SA image

SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag SA

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo for Two$22.00
Select your choice of two sandwiches, two soups or desserts, and two 20oz Pepsi Beverages.
HAM AND CHEESE$6.59
Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo and mustard on wheat
SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT$7.99
Turkey, Avocado, Melted PepperJack Cheese, Homemade Southwest Sauce with Chopped Bacon and Barbecue Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Sweet Jalapeño Bun.
More about The Brown Bag SA
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
BYO Omelet$13.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center image

SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Turbacca$10.19
Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, and melted Swiss with tomatoes and honey mustard.
Alicias Club$10.19
Our #1 seller! Turkey, tomatoes, avocado spread, lettuce, and mozzarella with honey-dijon on a flaky croissant.
Build Your Own$9.69
A custom sandwich made just the way you like it!
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Big Bib Lanark

104 Lanark Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (2362 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Big Bib Lanark
Restaurant banner

 

The Big Bib

na, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Big Bib

