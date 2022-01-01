San Antonio International Airport Vicinity sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
More about The Brown Bag SA
SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag SA
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Combo for Two
|$22.00
Select your choice of two sandwiches, two soups or desserts, and two 20oz Pepsi Beverages.
|HAM AND CHEESE
|$6.59
Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo and mustard on wheat
|SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT
|$7.99
Turkey, Avocado, Melted PepperJack Cheese, Homemade Southwest Sauce with Chopped Bacon and Barbecue Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Sweet Jalapeño Bun.
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
|Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
|BYO Omelet
|$13.99
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|The Turbacca
|$10.19
Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, and melted Swiss with tomatoes and honey mustard.
|Alicias Club
|$10.19
Our #1 seller! Turkey, tomatoes, avocado spread, lettuce, and mozzarella with honey-dijon on a flaky croissant.
|Build Your Own
|$9.69
A custom sandwich made just the way you like it!
More about The Big Bib Lanark
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Big Bib Lanark
104 Lanark Dr, San Antonio