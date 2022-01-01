Birmingham restaurants you'll love

Birmingham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  Birmingham

Birmingham's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
French
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Must-try Birmingham restaurants

SLIDE

 

SLIDE

1819 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SINGLE (1) SLIDER MEAL
CHOICE OF SINGLE, DOUBLE, TRIPLE SPECIALITY SLIDER, FALL OR WINTER SALAD
CLASSIC$5.00
special blend of seasoned ground beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion and mayochup on a crafted bun
SPINACH DIP WITH CHIPS$6.00
chef's signature six cheese dip served with tri-colored tortilla chips
More about SLIDE
Mugshots Grill & Bar

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills

Avg 4.4 (2311 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TEXAN BURGER$10.29
Melted pepper jack cheese, fried onion strings, fried jalapenos, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Add guacamole for an extra .75.
DA BIG KAHUNA BURGER$10.99
Teriyaki sauce, hickory smoked bacon, grilled pineapple slices, lettuce, and tomato.
TURKEY BURGER$9.39
Grilled turkey patty, topped with melted American cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
The Fennec - Birmingham

 

The Fennec - Birmingham

1630 2nd avenue south, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bandana Burger$12.00
Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, and Shaved Onion. Served with one side.
Hitch Knot$8.00
Fresh Baked Pretzel with Dogfish Head 60-Minute IPA Beer Cheese Sauce and Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich$10.00
Served with Sweet Potato Fries.
More about The Fennec - Birmingham
Hot Spot - Centerpoint

 

Hot Spot - Centerpoint

1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
8pc Wings Combo$11.59
4pc Whole Wings Combo$7.29
Cheese Burger Combo$6.99
More about Hot Spot - Centerpoint
Slim's Pizzeria

 

Slim's Pizzeria

65 Church Street, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage and Fennel$22.00
Mozzarella, house made fennel sausage, oregano, chili.
Arugula Salad$13.00
Radish, crispy shallot. Served with our house made sherry vinaigrette.
Burrata$12.00
prosciutto, mushroom conserva, pimenton, arugula, sourdough
More about Slim’s Pizzeria
brick & tin

 

brick & tin

2901 Cahaba Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bluebird$16.00
Romaine, spinach, frisée, fried chicken, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing* & champagne vinaigrette
Seasonal farro Salad$4.00
tuscaloosa sweet potatoes, farro, dried cranberries, kale, toasted almonds with sherry vinaigrette • V •
Brisket$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
More about brick & tin
Hero Doughnuts & Buns

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hero Burger$6.99
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
Strawberry Glaze*$2.29
Real Strawberry infused glaze.
Chocolate Glaze*$2.29
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Post Office Pies

PIZZA

Post Office Pies

209 41st St, Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (2832 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Supreme$25.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion. Mushroom, Olives, Green Bell Pepper
1/2 Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Side of Caesar Dressing
12" Swine$22.00
Meat Sauce, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Aged Mozzarella
More about Post Office Pies
Red Sea Ethiopian and Mediterranean

 

Red Sea Ethiopian and Mediterranean

22 Green Springs Hwy, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Po-Boys
Choice of meat in your favorite style (Fried, Grilled, Sauteed, Blackened) served with cajun Gambino bread and a side
Platters
Pick your meat. We cook to perfection(Fried, Grilled, Sauteed, Blackened) comes with a choice of two sides and a slice of Gambino Bread
Veggie Combo$14.99
Ethiopian Veggie Sampler.
More about Red Sea Ethiopian and Mediterranean
brick & tin

 

brick & tin

214 20th St N, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
Seasonal Farro Salad$4.00
tuscaloosa sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, kale, toasted almonds with sherry vinaigrette • V •
Bluebird$16.00
Romaine, spinach, frisée, fried chicken, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing* & champagne vinaigrette
More about brick & tin
Baumhower's Victory Grille

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snack Wings$8.99
75¢ Ranch$0.75
Gooey Wingfinger Bowl$12.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Freddy's Wine Bar

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Freddy's Wine Bar

2251 Highland Ave, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Board$29.00
3 Charcuterie + 3 Cheese + Accompaniments
Brussels Sprouts$9.75
Bolognese$17.50
More about Freddy's Wine Bar
Paper Doll

 

Paper Doll

2320 1st Ave N, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Basil Smash Mix (Quart)$20.00
Have your favorite drink at home! Just add your favorite gin and mix! The mix contains everything to make 16 basil smashes!
Shelf-life (3 days)
YP Birmingham Cocktail Kit$34.48
Cocktail Kit created specially for YP Birmingham for their April Virtual Social!
Kit includes:
-1 bottle of rum
-out of office mix
-strawberry-ginger syrup
-lemongrass syrup
-limes
-garnishes
The kit makes at least 3 of the following cocktails:
-#SeñorPiña
-strawberry-ginger daiquiri
-mojito
Randall's Tequila Party$50.00
Curated Kit by Randall Porter includes:
-1 bottle of El Jimador Tequila
-Guava Syrup
-El Chapo Mix
-Limes
- 2 Jarritos Grapefruit.
-Garnishes
Makes: El Chapo's Escape, Guava Margarita and a Paloma
More about Paper Doll
Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta

4673 US-280, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (1655 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Salvatore's Special$17.95
Garlic Bread W/ Marinara$3.95
Spaghetti Mushr/ Meatsauce$13.25
More about Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta
Saw's Juke Joint

 

Saw's Juke Joint

1115 Dunston Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Jr Cheeseburger$6.50
Fried Pickles$5.00
More about Saw's Juke Joint
Saw's BBQ Avondale image

 

Saw's BBQ Avondale

215 41st St S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Pudding$4.00
BBQ Pork Sandwich$8.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
More about Saw's BBQ Avondale
Dreamcakes Cafe image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Dreamcakes Cafe

3601 Market St Suite 101, Hoover

Avg 4.8 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Spaghetti$30.00
Bottle Drinks$2.50
Cinnamon Rolls/Monkey Bread$4.00
More about Dreamcakes Cafe
YUMMEFY image

 

YUMMEFY

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Drunken Noodles$10.95
Flat rice noodles cooked with chicken or tofu, green onions, mixed vegetables, red & green chilies in a house sauce
Coconut Curry$11.95
Chicken or tofu cooked with fresh coconut flakes, coconut creamy milk and house spices.
Tikka Masala$11.95
Boneless chicken or tofu cooked in a creamy tikka masala sauce.
More about YUMMEFY
Cookie Fix image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Cookie Fix

2854 18th Street, Homewood

Avg 4.9 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk$2.65
peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, peanut butter chips (contains: peanuts)
Healthy Peanut Butter$2.65
NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (NOT gluten free & contains: peanuts)
First Date$2.65
heavy on the dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt
More about Cookie Fix
Carrigan's Public House image

 

Carrigan's Public House

2430 MORRIS AVENUE, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Double Burger$16.45
cheddar or ghost pepper jack cheese, sticky onions, lettuce, tomato, wickles, garlic aioli, your choice of a side item
Carrigan's Corn Dog$15.45
street-style, hipster ranch, guajillo ketchup, cotija cheese, cilantro, your choice of a side item
Veggie BEYOND Burger$16.45
cheddar or ghost pepper jack cheese, sticky onions, lettuce, tomato, wickles, garlic aioli, your choice of a side item
More about Carrigan's Public House
La Calle Tacos & Snacks image

 

La Calle Tacos & Snacks

5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guac & Chips$7.50
Steak Taco$3.25
Birria soup$3.25
More about La Calle Tacos & Snacks
Hero Doughnuts & Buns image

 

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

3027 Central Avenue, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sprinkle White*$2.29
Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies
Kolache Jalepeno$5.79
Conecuh sausage, jalapeño & cheese, wrapped and baked in our brioche dough
Fritter Apple*$4.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche dough, chopped with roasted apples and cinnamon. Fried and topped with vanilla glaze.
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
The Heavenly Donut Company image

DONUTS

The Heavenly Donut Company

4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Iced Donut$1.15
Our in house Strawberry Icing on top of a yeast donut, made fresh daily!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
Chocolate Iced Sprinkle Donut$1.27
Our made-in-house chocolate icing, topped with sprinkles, on a yeast donut, made fresh daily!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
Regular Glazed Donut$1.15
There's nothing "plain" about it, but this is our most basic yummy yeast donut!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders
More about The Heavenly Donut Company
Billy's Sports Grill image

 

Billy's Sports Grill

4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$12.00
Half pound burger marinated & grilled to
perfection, served with lettuce, tomato,
& onion, brioche bun.* add cheese or
jalapeno 1, add bacon 2, add fried egg 1.5
Billys Chicken$11.00
A Billy’s tradition since 1979. Grilled
marinated chicken topped with lettuce
on a bakery fresh brioche bun. Add
cheese 1
Billys Chicken Club$14.00
Grilled marinated chicken topped with
bacon, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato,&
mayo on a bakery fresh brioche bun.
More about Billy's Sports Grill
Saw's BBQ - Homewood image

 

Saw's BBQ - Homewood

1008 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ribs
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Smoked Chicken Plate$13.99
More about Saw's BBQ - Homewood
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Japanese Bagel Roll$7.30
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
CHOPɴFRESH image

 

CHOPɴFRESH

291 Rele Street, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mexican Elote Bowl$11.50
warm quinoa, arugula, spring mix, roasted corn, roasted peppers, local goat cheese, spicy sunflower seeds, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded cabbage, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette
Strawberry Bae$13.50
baby spinach, spring mix, strawberries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, mint, raisins, cucumbers, lemon poppy seed vinaigrette
The Green Goddess$10.50
shredded kale, spinach, cucumbers, carrots, roasted sweet potatoes, spicy broccoli, beets, shredded cabbage, roasted chickpeas, almonds green goddess ranch dressing
More about CHOPɴFRESH
Shiki - Homewood image

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Roll$4.00
2 homemade, delicately fried, vegetarian rolls
Panang Curry Pot Sticker$7.00
Vegetable and pork dumplings served with panang sauce. Hot.
Crab Angels$7.00
Crab and cheese stuffed wontons, deep fried and served with Thai sweet and creamy sauce
More about Shiki - Homewood
Sanpeggios Pizza - Hoover image

 

Sanpeggios Pizza - Hoover

2657 Valleydale Road, Hoover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calzone - Cheese$4.99
Build your own
16" Supreme$19.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms
7" Personal Cheese$4.49
Build your own
More about Sanpeggios Pizza - Hoover
OvenBird Restaurant image

 

OvenBird Restaurant

2810 3rd Avenue S. Suite #200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwiches$40.00
Alabama White Sauce, Pickles, Honey
Deviled Eggs$8.00
Anchovy, Romesco, Espelette
Beef Stroganoff$40.00
Braised, Beef Tri Tip, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Crema, Parmesan, Campanella Pasta
More about OvenBird Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Birmingham

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Pudding

Turkey Clubs

