Birmingham restaurants you'll love
Birmingham's top cuisines
Must-try Birmingham restaurants
SLIDE
1819 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale
|Popular items
|SINGLE (1) SLIDER MEAL
CHOICE OF SINGLE, DOUBLE, TRIPLE SPECIALITY SLIDER, FALL OR WINTER SALAD
|CLASSIC
|$5.00
special blend of seasoned ground beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion and mayochup on a crafted bun
|SPINACH DIP WITH CHIPS
|$6.00
chef’s signature six cheese dip served with tri-colored tortilla chips
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mugshots Grill & Bar
1919 Kentucky Ave, Vestavia Hills
|Popular items
|TEXAN BURGER
|$10.29
Melted pepper jack cheese, fried onion strings, fried jalapenos, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Add guacamole for an extra .75.
|DA BIG KAHUNA BURGER
|$10.99
Teriyaki sauce, hickory smoked bacon, grilled pineapple slices, lettuce, and tomato.
|TURKEY BURGER
|$9.39
Grilled turkey patty, topped with melted American cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
The Fennec - Birmingham
1630 2nd avenue south, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Bandana Burger
|$12.00
Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, and Shaved Onion. Served with one side.
|Hitch Knot
|$8.00
Fresh Baked Pretzel with Dogfish Head 60-Minute IPA Beer Cheese Sauce and Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich
|$10.00
Served with Sweet Potato Fries.
Hot Spot - Centerpoint
1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham
|Popular items
|8pc Wings Combo
|$11.59
|4pc Whole Wings Combo
|$7.29
|Cheese Burger Combo
|$6.99
Slim’s Pizzeria
65 Church Street, Mountain Brook
|Popular items
|Sausage and Fennel
|$22.00
Mozzarella, house made fennel sausage, oregano, chili.
|Arugula Salad
|$13.00
Radish, crispy shallot. Served with our house made sherry vinaigrette.
|Burrata
|$12.00
prosciutto, mushroom conserva, pimenton, arugula, sourdough
brick & tin
2901 Cahaba Road, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Bluebird
|$16.00
Romaine, spinach, frisée, fried chicken, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing* & champagne vinaigrette
|Seasonal farro Salad
|$4.00
tuscaloosa sweet potatoes, farro, dried cranberries, kale, toasted almonds with sherry vinaigrette • V •
|Brisket
|$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Hero Burger
|$6.99
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
|Strawberry Glaze*
|$2.29
Real Strawberry infused glaze.
|Chocolate Glaze*
|$2.29
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
PIZZA
Post Office Pies
209 41st St, Birmingham
|Popular items
|12" Supreme
|$25.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion. Mushroom, Olives, Green Bell Pepper
|1/2 Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Side of Caesar Dressing
|12" Swine
|$22.00
Meat Sauce, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Aged Mozzarella
Red Sea Ethiopian and Mediterranean
22 Green Springs Hwy, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Po-Boys
Choice of meat in your favorite style (Fried, Grilled, Sauteed, Blackened) served with cajun Gambino bread and a side
|Platters
Pick your meat. We cook to perfection(Fried, Grilled, Sauteed, Blackened) comes with a choice of two sides and a slice of Gambino Bread
|Veggie Combo
|$14.99
Ethiopian Veggie Sampler.
brick & tin
214 20th St N, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Brisket
|$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
|Seasonal Farro Salad
|$4.00
tuscaloosa sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, kale, toasted almonds with sherry vinaigrette • V •
|Bluebird
|$16.00
Romaine, spinach, frisée, fried chicken, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing* & champagne vinaigrette
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham
|Popular items
|Snack Wings
|$8.99
|75¢ Ranch
|$0.75
|Gooey Wingfinger Bowl
|$12.99
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Freddy's Wine Bar
2251 Highland Ave, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Large Board
|$29.00
3 Charcuterie + 3 Cheese + Accompaniments
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.75
|Bolognese
|$17.50
Paper Doll
2320 1st Ave N, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Basil Smash Mix (Quart)
|$20.00
Have your favorite drink at home! Just add your favorite gin and mix! The mix contains everything to make 16 basil smashes!
Shelf-life (3 days)
|YP Birmingham Cocktail Kit
|$34.48
Cocktail Kit created specially for YP Birmingham for their April Virtual Social!
Kit includes:
-1 bottle of rum
-out of office mix
-strawberry-ginger syrup
-lemongrass syrup
-limes
-garnishes
The kit makes at least 3 of the following cocktails:
-#SeñorPiña
-strawberry-ginger daiquiri
-mojito
|Randall's Tequila Party
|$50.00
Curated Kit by Randall Porter includes:
-1 bottle of El Jimador Tequila
-Guava Syrup
-El Chapo Mix
-Limes
- 2 Jarritos Grapefruit.
-Garnishes
Makes: El Chapo's Escape, Guava Margarita and a Paloma
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta
4673 US-280, Birmingham
|Popular items
|10” Salvatore’s Special
|$17.95
|Garlic Bread W/ Marinara
|$3.95
|Spaghetti Mushr/ Meatsauce
|$13.25
Saw's Juke Joint
1115 Dunston Avenue, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
|Jr Cheeseburger
|$6.50
|Fried Pickles
|$5.00
Saw's BBQ Avondale
215 41st St S, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Banana Pudding
|$4.00
|BBQ Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Dreamcakes Cafe
3601 Market St Suite 101, Hoover
|Popular items
|Baked Spaghetti
|$30.00
|Bottle Drinks
|$2.50
|Cinnamon Rolls/Monkey Bread
|$4.00
YUMMEFY
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodles
|$10.95
Flat rice noodles cooked with chicken or tofu, green onions, mixed vegetables, red & green chilies in a house sauce
|Coconut Curry
|$11.95
Chicken or tofu cooked with fresh coconut flakes, coconut creamy milk and house spices.
|Tikka Masala
|$11.95
Boneless chicken or tofu cooked in a creamy tikka masala sauce.
COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Cookie Fix
2854 18th Street, Homewood
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk
|$2.65
peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, peanut butter chips (contains: peanuts)
|Healthy Peanut Butter
|$2.65
NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (NOT gluten free & contains: peanuts)
|First Date
|$2.65
heavy on the dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt
Carrigan's Public House
2430 MORRIS AVENUE, Birmingham
|Popular items
|The Double Burger
|$16.45
cheddar or ghost pepper jack cheese, sticky onions, lettuce, tomato, wickles, garlic aioli, your choice of a side item
|Carrigan's Corn Dog
|$15.45
street-style, hipster ranch, guajillo ketchup, cotija cheese, cilantro, your choice of a side item
|Veggie BEYOND Burger
|$16.45
cheddar or ghost pepper jack cheese, sticky onions, lettuce, tomato, wickles, garlic aioli, your choice of a side item
La Calle Tacos & Snacks
5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville
|Popular items
|Guac & Chips
|$7.50
|Steak Taco
|$3.25
|Birria soup
|$3.25
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
3027 Central Avenue, Homewood
|Popular items
|Sprinkle White*
|$2.29
Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies
|Kolache Jalepeno
|$5.79
Conecuh sausage, jalapeño & cheese, wrapped and baked in our brioche dough
|Fritter Apple*
|$4.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche dough, chopped with roasted apples and cinnamon. Fried and topped with vanilla glaze.
DONUTS
The Heavenly Donut Company
4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Strawberry Iced Donut
|$1.15
Our in house Strawberry Icing on top of a yeast donut, made fresh daily!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
|Chocolate Iced Sprinkle Donut
|$1.27
Our made-in-house chocolate icing, topped with sprinkles, on a yeast donut, made fresh daily!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
|Regular Glazed Donut
|$1.15
There's nothing "plain" about it, but this is our most basic yummy yeast donut!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders
Billy's Sports Grill
4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Burger
|$12.00
Half pound burger marinated & grilled to
perfection, served with lettuce, tomato,
& onion, brioche bun.* add cheese or
jalapeno 1, add bacon 2, add fried egg 1.5
|Billys Chicken
|$11.00
A Billy’s tradition since 1979. Grilled
marinated chicken topped with lettuce
on a bakery fresh brioche bun. Add
cheese 1
|Billys Chicken Club
|$14.00
Grilled marinated chicken topped with
bacon, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato,&
mayo on a bakery fresh brioche bun.
Saw's BBQ - Homewood
1008 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Popular items
|Ribs
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$7.49
|Smoked Chicken Plate
|$13.99
Rock N Roll Sushi
420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Japanese Bagel Roll
|$7.30
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.
|Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
CHOPɴFRESH
291 Rele Street, Mountain Brook
|Popular items
|Mexican Elote Bowl
|$11.50
warm quinoa, arugula, spring mix, roasted corn, roasted peppers, local goat cheese, spicy sunflower seeds, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded cabbage, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette
|Strawberry Bae
|$13.50
baby spinach, spring mix, strawberries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, mint, raisins, cucumbers, lemon poppy seed vinaigrette
|The Green Goddess
|$10.50
shredded kale, spinach, cucumbers, carrots, roasted sweet potatoes, spicy broccoli, beets, shredded cabbage, roasted chickpeas, almonds green goddess ranch dressing
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
|Popular items
|Spring Roll
|$4.00
2 homemade, delicately fried, vegetarian rolls
|Panang Curry Pot Sticker
|$7.00
Vegetable and pork dumplings served with panang sauce. Hot.
|Crab Angels
|$7.00
Crab and cheese stuffed wontons, deep fried and served with Thai sweet and creamy sauce
Sanpeggios Pizza - Hoover
2657 Valleydale Road, Hoover
|Popular items
|Calzone - Cheese
|$4.99
Build your own
|16" Supreme
|$19.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms
|7" Personal Cheese
|$4.49
Build your own
OvenBird Restaurant
2810 3rd Avenue S. Suite #200, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwiches
|$40.00
Alabama White Sauce, Pickles, Honey
|Deviled Eggs
|$8.00
Anchovy, Romesco, Espelette
|Beef Stroganoff
|$40.00
Braised, Beef Tri Tip, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Crema, Parmesan, Campanella Pasta