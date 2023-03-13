Craft’s - Birmingham
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We have great food cooked and served by the best.
Location
2118 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Barbeque & Biryani - 401 19th St S Ste 130
No Reviews
401 19th St S Ste 130 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurant
Sanpeggios Pizza - Birmingham - 1024 20th Street South
No Reviews
1024 20th Street South Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham