Craft’s - Birmingham

review star

No reviews yet

2118 7th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35233

FOOD

Sauce Cups

White Lightning Sauce Cup

$0.50

Dat Sauce Cup

$0.50

Ranch Sauce Cup

$0.50

Honey Mustard Sauce Cup

$0.50

Hot Honey Sauce Cup

$0.50

Salsa Cup

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Lemon Dijon Vinagrette Sauce Cup

$0.50

Starters

10 Hot Bites And Ranch

$11.50

Biscuits And Gravy

$3.50

Mega Bag Of Fritos

$10.00

Chicken Salad Scoop

$3.65

Small Dots Dip

$4.95

Large Dots Dip

$8.95

PARTY Dots Dip

$35.95

Chicken, cheese, fire roasted peppers, served with Fritos.

Biscuit

$1.25

Sandwiches

The Hot Dot Sandwich

The Hot Dot Sandwich

$9.95

Hot fried chicken breast, pickles, and ranch. Served with one side!

The Simple Chick Sandwich

$9.95

Fried crispy chicken breast topped with pickles. Served with one side!

Mac Stack Sandwich

Mac Stack Sandwich

$11.95

Fried chicken breast topped with Mac n’ cheese, pickles, and ranch. Served with one side!

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Roasted chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and dijon mustard. Served with one side!

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Roasted chicken breast topped with slaw, and grilled onions. Goes great with house made white lightning dressing. Served with one side!

B.T.G. Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

B.L.T. Sandwich

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and served on white bread. Served with one side!

The Eddie Deluxe

$11.95

Chicken Biscuit

$5.95

Chicken

White Fried Piece

$5.95

Dark Fried(Thigh And Leg)

$5.95

Single Fried Thigh

$3.50

Single Fried Leg

$2.45

Boneless Breast Fried

$4.25

White Bake Piece

$5.95

Dark Bake Piece

$4.95

Roasted Boneless Breast

$4.25

Fried Bird

$19.95

Whole Roasted Chicken(6pc)

$19.95

Hot Bite

$1.25

Bite

$1.15

10 Count Bites

$11.50

15 Count Bites

$17.25

20 Count Bites

$23.00

25 Count Bites

$28.75

30 Count Bites

$34.50

50 Count Bites

$57.50

60 Count Bites

$69.00

100 Count Bites

$115.00

200 Count Bites

$230.00

Single Tender

$2.45

25 Chicken Tenders

$61.25

50 Chicken Tenders

$122.50

75 Chicken Tenders

$183.75

100 Chicken Tenders

$245.00

200 Chicken Tenders

$490.00

500 Chicken Tenders

$1,225.00

1000 Chicken Tenders

$2,450.00

Salads

Crispy Wedge

$9.50+

Iceberg wedge with ranch, feta, cracklings, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

The Greek

$8.95+

Garbanzo beans, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, olives, pepperocini, with Greek dressing on the side.

Twisted Caesar

$8.95+

Romaine/iceberg lettuce blended with grape tomatoes, parmesan, cracklings, and house made white lightning dressing.

Crunchy Kale

$8.95+

Kale, parmesan, almonds, cracklings, and tossed in house made lemon Dijon vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$8.95+

Romaine/ iceberg lettuce blend topped with roasted corn, sliced radishes, grape tomatoes, bacon, and house made lightning dressing.

Crunchy Chicken Salad + Fruit

$9.95

Romaine/iceberg blend topped with Crunchy Chicken Salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, and fruit

Bowls

Lean Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Shaved Brussels sprouts, or slaw, topped with a roasted chicken breast, cucumbers, and tomatoes.

Baja Bowl

Baja Bowl

$10.95

Rice topped with grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, and a scoop of sour cream and salsa. (Add guacamole for $1.00)

Southern Bowl

$10.95

Rice topped with fried chicken and gravy.

Buffalo Bowl

$9.95

Honey hot tenders, over rice, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch.

Home Style Plates

Bone-In Fried Chicken Plate

$9.95

Choose white or dark meat. Served with a biscuit!

Chicken Bites Plate

$10.50

All white meat, 7 bites total. Severed with a biscuit!

Sampler Plate

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Plate

$10.75

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.25+
Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$9.95+

Burgers

Craft's Burger

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard, ketchup, and mayo. Served with one side!

Voo-Doo Burger

$9.95

Beef trimmed from ribeye & filet, seasoned with our non-spicy black magic seasoning, topped with dat sauce, cheddar, house smoked bacon, and dots sauce. Comes with one side!

Carolina Burger

$9.95

Texas Burger

$9.95

Beef, steak sauce, sautéed onions, cheddar, and pickles. Served with one side!

Marky Burger

Marky Burger

$9.95

Marky’s sauce, grilled onions, and pickles. Served with one side!

Quesadillas/Wraps

Bacon Turkey Guacamole

$10.95

Bacon, turkey, guacamole, parmesan, and house made white lighting sauce. Served with one side.

Lean Roasted Turkey

$10.95

Roasted turkey, honey mustard, shaved brussels, and parmesan. Served with one side!

Southwest

$10.95

Chopped fried chicken with black beans and cheddar cheese. Served with one side!

The Classic

$10.95

Fried chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and ranch. Served with one side!

Caesar

$10.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, parmesan, and house made white lighting dressing. Served with one side!

Honey Hot Chicken

$10.95

Honey hot chicken, and cheddar cheese, served with ranch. Served with one side!

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Crunchy Kale

$10.95

Kids

Jr Flat (Kids)

$7.50

Chicken and cheese quesadilla. Served with a side and kids drink - for children only, please!

Chicken Bites (Kids)

$7.50

3 bites total. Served with a side and kids drink - for children only, please!

Grilled Cheese Kid's Meal

$7.50

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Mac n' Cheese

$3.50

Rice With Gravy

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Shaved Brussels w/ Dijon Vinaigrette

$3.50
Slaw

Slaw

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Fruit

$3.95

Squash

$3.00

Soup

8oz of Soup

$3.95Out of stock

16 oz of Soup

$7.50Out of stock

32 oz of soup

$14.95Out of stock

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$48.95

Desserts

Ice Cream Cup

Ice Cream Cup

$4.25

Chocolate Cake

$2.95

Whole cake

$22.50

Cookie

$2.95

DRINKS

NA Beverage

Soft Drink

$2.00

Large Drink

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Whole Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

GAL Unsweet

$6.50

GAL Sweet Tea

$6.50

GAL Lemonade

$6.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

GRAB AND GO

Grab and Go

Ice

$2.00

Employee T-Shirt

$12.00

PINTS TO GO

PINT Brussel Sprouts with Lemon Dijon

$9.95

PINT Fruit

$9.95

PINT Squash

$7.95

PINT Mac n' Cheese

$7.95

PINT Rice and Gravy

$7.95

PINT Black Beans

$7.95

PINT Greek Slaw

$7.95

HALF PINT Chicken Salad

$5.95

PINT Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grab n Go Caesar

$13.20

Grab n Go greek

$13.20

Grab n Go Chopped

$13.20

PINTS OF SAUCE

PINT Honey Mustard

$7.95

PINT Dat Sauce

$7.95

PINT Ranch

$7.95

PINT White Lightning

$7.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have great food cooked and served by the best.

Website

Location

2118 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Directions

