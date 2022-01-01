Tuscaloosa restaurants you'll love
Tuscaloosa's top cuisines
Must-try Tuscaloosa restaurants
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower’s Victory Grille
4251 Courtney Dr, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Wesleys Hot Lips
|$14.99
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
|Triple Play Cheese Fries
|$9.49
Lucys
6571 Alabama HWY 69 S, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|#14 Fried Chicken Fingers (2)
|$9.99
|#11 Golden Fried Chicken Breast (2)
|$9.99
|#12 Hamburger Steak (2)
|$9.99
Twelve25
1225 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
Large Pretzel with house cheese sauce, honey mustard
|Wing
|$6.00
Eight (8) Wings:
Choice of buffalo, chili-lime, habanero-mango, barbecue, or lemon pepper
|Sliders
|$8.00
Mini Bama: american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion or
Chicken and waffles: fried chicken, maple butter sauce
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa
1130 UNIVERSITY BLVD , STE A1, TUSCALOOSA
|Popular items
|Dixie Chicken
|$10.89
Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Barbeque Harissa Sauce, Jalapeno Confit, Red Onion, Cheddar and Gouda Cheese, Béarnaise Aioli Sauce
|French Fries
|$3.95
Fried crispy and seasoned with Greek seasoning. Some of the best around. Cooked to order
|Hummus
|$5.99
Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50
Mugshots Grill & Bar
511 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|POW POW SHRIMP
|$8.99
A generous portion of shrimp, lightly battered and fried, tossed in our sweet n' spicy sauce.
|STEAK BURGER
|$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
|STUS MUSHROOM BURGER
|$10.29
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Shell Oyster House
2325 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$17.00
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
|Fried Shrimp
|$19.50
Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
|Cup Gumbo
|$7.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Voodoo Wing Company
1306 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|24 Piece Wings
|$25.99
|Buffalo Sandwich
|$4.59
|6 Piece Wings
|$6.89
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
500 Harper Lee Dr., Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Large Wings
|$15.99
|Small Wings
|$11.99
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Urban Cookhouse
1490 Northbank Pkwy #110, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Berry Good Salad
|$10.00
Seasonal berries, tomatoes, spice pecans, feta, and our citrus vinaigrette. We recommend adding chicken salad. Served with a warm orange roll.
|Pepper Patch Salad
|$10.00
Black beans, corn, red onion, tomatoes, pepper jack, and our roasted jalapeño vinaigrette. We recommend adding lime-marinated steak. Served with a warm orange roll.
|Lime Marinated Steak & Rice
|$12.00
Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll.
Little Five Points - Tuscaloosa
1130 University Boulevard B6, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Small Caesar
|$4.59
|Side of Ranch
|$0.92
|Slice Vegetarian
|$6.49
Thomas Rib Shack
2931-15th St, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Diet Mountain Dew
|$2.10
|Cup of Water
|$0.40
The Grocery Brewpub - Tuscaloosa
2230 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
Rock N Roll Sushi
2229 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Volcano Roll
|$11.95
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
|Ginger Salad
|$2.95
Chopped romaine with a sweet, refreshing
ginger-sesame dressing.
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
fujiyama asia kitchen and sushi
Rice Mine Road Northeast, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Spring Roll
|$3.95
Two homemade delicatetly fried vegetarian rolls
|Crispy Rock Shrimp
|$8.95
Lightly battered shrimp, fried and serve with sweet and spicy creamy sauce
|Crab Angel
|$5.95
Crab and cheese stuffed wontons,deep friedand serve with thai sweet creamy sauce
Moe's Original BBQ
2101 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Ribs Platter, Small (4)
|$14.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
|Ribs Platter, Large (6)
|$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Mo'Bay Beignet Mobile
401 23rd Avenue, Tuscaloosa
Mo’Bay Beignet - Tuscaloosa AL - Store Front
401 23rd Ave, Tuscaloosa
Catch 22- Tuscaloosa
2328 6th Street, Tuscaloosa
Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa
1653 Mcfarland Boulevard North, Tuscaloosa
SoCal Cantina - Alabama
2310 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
Little Five Points- Tuscaloosa rebuilding
1130 University Boulevard B6, Tuscaloosa
Brick and Spoon
2318 4th St, Tuscaloosa