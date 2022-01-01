Tuscaloosa restaurants you'll love

Tuscaloosa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Tuscaloosa restaurants

Baumhower’s Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower’s Victory Grille

4251 Courtney Dr, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.2 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wesleys Hot Lips$14.99
Fried Pickles$7.99
Triple Play Cheese Fries$9.49
Lucys image

 

Lucys

6571 Alabama HWY 69 S, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
#14 Fried Chicken Fingers (2)$9.99
#11 Golden Fried Chicken Breast (2)$9.99
#12 Hamburger Steak (2)$9.99
Twelve25 image

 

Twelve25

1225 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Large Pretzel with house cheese sauce, honey mustard
Wing$6.00
Eight (8) Wings:
Choice of buffalo, chili-lime, habanero-mango, barbecue, or lemon pepper
Sliders$8.00
Mini Bama: american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion or
Chicken and waffles: fried chicken, maple butter sauce
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa image

 

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa

1130 UNIVERSITY BLVD , STE A1, TUSCALOOSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Dixie Chicken$10.89
Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Barbeque Harissa Sauce, Jalapeno Confit, Red Onion, Cheddar and Gouda Cheese, Béarnaise Aioli Sauce
French Fries$3.95
Fried crispy and seasoned with Greek seasoning. Some of the best around. Cooked to order
Hummus$5.99
Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50
Mugshots Grill & Bar image

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

511 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
POW POW SHRIMP$8.99
A generous portion of shrimp, lightly battered and fried, tossed in our sweet n' spicy sauce.
STEAK BURGER$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
STUS MUSHROOM BURGER$10.29
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
Half Shell Oyster House image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House

2325 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.5 (793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
Fried Shrimp$19.50
Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
Cup Gumbo$7.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
Voodoo Wing Company image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Voodoo Wing Company

1306 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
24 Piece Wings$25.99
Buffalo Sandwich$4.59
6 Piece Wings$6.89
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

500 Harper Lee Dr., Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Wings$15.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Small Wings$11.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Fried Chicken Tenders$10.99
Urban Cookhouse image

 

Urban Cookhouse

1490 Northbank Pkwy #110, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Berry Good Salad$10.00
Seasonal berries, tomatoes, spice pecans, feta, and our citrus vinaigrette. We recommend adding chicken salad. Served with a warm orange roll.
Pepper Patch Salad$10.00
Black beans, corn, red onion, tomatoes, pepper jack, and our roasted jalapeño vinaigrette. We recommend adding lime-marinated steak. Served with a warm orange roll.
Lime Marinated Steak & Rice$12.00
Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll.
GB Nutrition image

 

GB Nutrition

502 Red Drew Avenue, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Little Five Points - Tuscaloosa

1130 University Boulevard B6, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Caesar$4.59
Side of Ranch$0.92
Slice Vegetarian$6.49
Restaurant banner

 

Thomas Rib Shack

2931-15th St, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diet Mountain Dew$2.10
Cup of Water$0.40
Restaurant banner

 

The Grocery Brewpub - Tuscaloosa

2230 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Brick & Spoon

2318 4th St, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.5 (342 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banner pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2229 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Volcano Roll$11.95
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Ginger Salad$2.95
Chopped romaine with a sweet, refreshing
ginger-sesame dressing.
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Main pic

 

fujiyama asia kitchen and sushi

Rice Mine Road Northeast, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spring Roll$3.95
Two homemade delicatetly fried vegetarian rolls
Crispy Rock Shrimp$8.95
Lightly battered shrimp, fried and serve with sweet and spicy creamy sauce
Crab Angel$5.95
Crab and cheese stuffed wontons,deep friedand serve with thai sweet creamy sauce
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

2101 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ribs Platter, Small (4)$14.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Ribs Platter, Large (6)$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Banner pic

 

Mo'Bay Beignet Mobile

401 23rd Avenue, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Mo’Bay Beignet - Tuscaloosa AL - Store Front

401 23rd Ave, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Catch 22- Tuscaloosa

2328 6th Street, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa

1653 Mcfarland Boulevard North, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

SoCal Cantina - Alabama

2310 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Little Five Points- Tuscaloosa rebuilding

1130 University Boulevard B6, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Brick and Spoon

2318 4th St, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
