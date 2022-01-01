Jasper restaurants you'll love
Must-try Jasper restaurants
More about Lavish Coffee Bar - Downtown
Lavish Coffee Bar - Downtown
207 19th St E, Jasper
|Popular items
|Lavish Mocha
Gourmet white chocolate, swirls of caramel, steamed milk, and espresso
|Cake Pop
|$2.00
Vanilla Birthday Cake
|Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla, swirls of caramel, steamed milk, and espresso
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
323 19th St West, Jasper
|Popular items
|Chicken Solo
|$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Egg Rolls
|$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
|Sweet Home Alabama
|$13.00
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
More about Lavish Coffee Bar College
Lavish Coffee Bar College
805 14th Street East, Jasper
More about LOS REYES GRILL
LOS REYES GRILL
1841 2nd Avenue, Jasper