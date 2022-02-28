Muscle Shoals restaurants you'll love

Muscle Shoals restaurants
Toast
  • Muscle Shoals

Muscle Shoals's top cuisines

American
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Muscle Shoals restaurants

Sweet Peppers Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

619 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chef Salad$9.49
Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, ham, turkey, cheddar and Monterey Jack, and homemade croutons.
*Free Gallon Sweet Tea ($25 min Purchase)
Limit 1 per customer per order with a minimum order of $25. Offer ends Feb 28, 2022
Southwest Quesadilla$8.99
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Birdy's

400 Avalon Ave Suite C, Muscle Shoals

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Birdy's
Restaurant banner

 

306 BBQ Muscle Shoals

400 Avalon Ave Suite A, Muscle Shoals

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 306 BBQ Muscle Shoals
Main pic

 

Speedy Chick

2508 Woodside Dr, MUSCLE SHOALS

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Speedy Chick
