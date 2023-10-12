Combos

#1 Pork Sandwich

$6.08

Hand Pulled Smoked Pork dressed with Mayonnaise, Pickles, and Vinegar Slaw ( Sauce Upon Request)

#2 Chicken Sandwich

$6.08

Hand Pulled Smoked Chicken Breast dressed with Mayonnaise, and Pickles ( Sauce Upon Request)

#3 Ham&Cheese Sandwich

$6.08

Hand Pulled Smoked Ham dressed with Mayonnaise, Slice of Cheddar Cheese and Pickles ( Sauce Upon Request)

#4 Beef Sandwich

$6.08

Hand Pulled Smoked Beef dressed with Mayonnaise, Pickles, and Vinegar Slaw ( Sauce Upon Request)

#5 Chicken Tender Sandwich

$6.25

Four Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders on Texas Toast , Dressed with Rick's Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato.

#6 Slaw Dogs

$5.76

Two Deep Fried Hot Dog Dressed with our Sweet and Spicy Mustard Slaw

#7 Loaded Baked Potato

$7.34

Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon with Choice of Meat

#8 Potato Skins

$7.34

Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème with Choice of Meat

#9 Nachos

$7.34

Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side

#10 Garden Salad

$7.34

Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and Choice of Meat (Your Choice of Dressing)

#11 Snack Pack

$6.60

Three Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, One Side Items, One Slice of Toast, A Regular Drink, and Choice of Sauce

#12 Plate

$14.16

Your choice of hand pulled meat, with two sides and a drink. Comes with a slice of toast and your choice of sauce.

#14 Bama Wrap

$6.29

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Mustard Slaw, Shredded Cheese, White Sauce and Choice of Meat

#14 American Wrap

$6.29

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat

#14 Southwest Wrap

$6.29

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat

Sides

Chips

$3.83

French Fries

$2.82

Deep Fried Crispy Wide Flat Cut Fries with Seasoning

Baked Beans

Baked Beans with Pork, Brown Sugar, and other Spices

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese, made with cheddar sauce and elbow noodles.

Green Beans

Green Beans with Ham, Black Pepper, and other spices

Potato Salad

Mustard Based Potato Salad with Eggs, Peppers, Onions

Baked Potato Salad

Ranch Flavored Baked Potato Salad with Bacon, Onions, and Red Potatoes

Mayo Slaw

Mayo Slaw made with Carrots, Cabbage, and Purple Cabbage.

Vinegar Slaw

Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite.

Mustard Slaw

Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw.

Drinks

30oz Pepsi

$2.09

30oz Diet Pepsi

$2.09

30oz Mtn Dew

$2.09

30oz Diet Mtn Dew

$2.09

30oz Dr. Pepper

$2.09

30oz Lemonade

$2.09

30oz Starry

$2.09

30oz Root Beer

$2.09

30oz Sweet Tea

$2.09

30oz Unsweet Tea

$2.09

30oz Fruit Tea

$2.09

Snacks

Cheese Sticks

$4.82

Five Cheese Sticks Per Order Serve with Pizza Sauce

Fried Pickles

$4.82

Dill Pickle Chips Breaded and Deep Fried Golden Brown, Serve with Ranch

Slaw Dog

$2.93

Deep Fried Hot Dog Dressed with our Sweet and Spicy Mustard Slaw

Hot Dog

$2.61

Deep Fried Hot Dog with Customer Choice of Toppings

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.14

Liz's Chicken Stew 10oz

$4.71

Liz's Chicken Stew 16oz

$6.18

Kid's Meals

Kids Pork Sandwich

$6.25

Pulled Pork Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$6.25

Pulled Chicken Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Pulled Ham and Cheese Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Beef Sandwich

$6.25

Pulled Beef Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Two Chicken Tenders , One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Hot Dog

$6.25

Deep Fried Hot Dog, One Side Item, Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.25

Large Cup of Mac N Cheese, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Family Packs

Pork Family Pack

$30.44

One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Chicken Family Pack

$30.44

One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Ham Family Pack

$30.44

One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Beef Family Pack

$30.44

One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Chicken Tender Family Pack

$34.64

Twenty Chicken Tenders, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Slices of Bread, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Desserts

Brownie

$3.14

Warmed Up Soft Baked Brownie

Cobbler

$3.14

Warm Seasonal Cobbler Offering ( Rotates between Apple, Peach, Blackberry)

Chicken Tenders

5 Chicken Tenders

$5.76

10 Chicken Tenders

$11.43

20 Chicken Tenders

$22.87

Pulled Meat

1LBS of Pulled Pork

$13.32

1LBS of Pulled Chicken

$13.32

1LBS of Pulled Ham

$13.32

1LBS of Pulled Beef

$13.32

Ribs

4 Bones of Ribs

$8.60

8 Bones of Ribs

$17.10

Full Slab of Ribs

$25.82