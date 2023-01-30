George's Steak Pit2 1206 S. Jackson Hwy
1206 S. Jackson Hwy
Sheffield, AL 35660
Appetizers
Crab Cakes
$15.95
1\2 Dozen Oysters Cocktail
$18.95
Dozen Oysters Cocktail
$26.95
Dressing & Crackers
$5.95
Fried Calamari
$10.95
Fried Crab Claws
$24.95
Fried Mushrooms
$10.95
Fried Shrimp
$19.95
Greek Meatballs & Feta Cheese
$10.95
Greek Tray
$15.95
Onion Rings
$9.95
Oysters Rockefeller
$21.95
Sauteed Crab Claws
$27.95
Shrimp Cocktail
$16.95
Stuffed Mushrooms
$13.95
Sushi Grade AHI Tuna
$17.95
One Tray
Two Trays
Three Trays
Four Trays
Five Trays
Six Trays
Soup/Salad
Sides
Add Bacon
$1.00
Add Cheese
$1.00
Baked Potato
$4.95
Brussel Spouts
$4.95
Crispy Fries
$4.95
Extra Bread
$1.00
Green Tomatoes
$4.95
Grilled Broccoli
$4.95
Grilled Veggie
$6.95
Loaded Baked Potato
$6.95
Loaded Cheesy Potatoes
$6.95
Sauteed Mushrooms
$4.95
Sauteed Onions
$4.95
Sauteed Peppers
$4.95
Sexy Fries
$4.95
Steak Fries
$4.95
Steamed Brocoli
$4.95
Steamed Vegetable Medley
$4.95
Sweet Potato
$4.95
Wild Rice
$4.95
Seafood Entrees
Dressings
Blue Cheese - Pint
$6.95
Blue Cheese - Quart
$12.25
Extra 1000 Island
$1.00
Extra Balsamic
$1.00
Extra Blue Cheese
$1.00
Extra French
$1.00
Extra Greek Dressing
$1.00
Extra Honey Mustard
$1.00
Extra Italian
$1.00
Extra Oil & Vinegar
$1.00
Extra ranch
$1.00
Ranch - Pint
$6.95
Ranch - Quart
$12.25
Thousand Island - Pint
$6.95
Thousand Island - Quart
$12.25
Steak Entrees
Beef Kabob
$35.95
Bone-In Ribeye
$48.95
DD - Ribeye
$38.95
DD FILET
$38.95
Filet & Fish Combo
$38.95
Filet Mignon
$45.95
George's Ribeye
$43.95
Hamburger Steak
$24.95
New York Strip
$41.95Out of stock
Pork Chops
$24.95
Pork Tenderloin
$24.95
Prime Rib - 10 oz.
$37.95
Prime Rib - 12 oz.
$41.95
Ribeye BUTT
$45.95
Shore & Range - Filet
$54.95
Shore & Range - Ribeye
$54.95
Small Filet Mignon
$34.95
Small Pork Chop
$17.95
Small Ribeye
$34.95
Steak & Chicken
$38.95
Steak Salad
$29.95
T-Bone
$43.95
T-Bone Club
$37.95
Burger Entrees
Children's Entrees
Chicken Entrees
Specialty Menu
Desserts
Brownie
$9.95
Butterfinger Cake
$9.95Out of stock
Caramel Cheesecake
$9.95
Cheesecake
$9.95
Chocolate Cake
$9.95
Chocolate Cheesecake
$9.95
Coconut Cake
$9.95Out of stock
Crème Brulee
$9.95
Ice Cream
$5.00
Raspberry Cheesecake
$9.95
Strawberry Cake
$9.95
Strawberry Cheesecake
$9.95
Turtle Pie
$9.95
Whole Strawberry Cake
$80.00
Seafood Add-ons
add four shrimp
$9.75
add one lobster
$37.95
add one shrimp
$2.50
add three shrimp
$6.75
add two shrimp
$5.00
extra cocktail sauce
$1.00
extra fish
$22.95
Extra lemons
$1.00
Fried Shrimp
grilled Shrimp
grilled shrimp skewer
$13.95
one stuffed crab
$3.95
Roumelade Sauce
$1.00
six shrimp
$13.95
Soy Sauce
$1.00
Tartar Sauce
$1.00
Wasabi Sauce
$1.00
1/2 Appetizers
Liquor
Grand Marnier
$7.95
Kahlua
$7.95
Frangelico
$7.95
Amaretto
$7.95
George's Special
$9.95
Irish
$7.95
Italian
$7.95
Bailey's Irish Cream
$7.95
Skol
$7.95
Grey Goose
$10.95
Ketel One
$10.95
Tito's
$9.95
Wheatley's
$9.95
Smirnoff Citrus
$8.95
DBL Skol
$16.00
DBL Grey Goose
$21.95
DBL Ketel One
$21.95
DBL Tito's
$20.95
DBL Wheatley's
$20.95
DBL Smirnoff Citrus
$15.90
Barton
$7.95
Beefeater
$9.95
Bombay Sapphire
$10.95
Bombay
$9.95
Hendricks
$12.95
Tanqueray
$9.95
Empress
$10.95
DBL Barton
$16.00
DBL Beefeater
$20.95
DBL Bombay Sapphire
$21.95
DBL Bombay
$20.95
DBL Hendricks
$22.95
DBL Tanqueray
$22.90
DBL Empress
$21.95
Barton
$7.95
Malibu
$9.95
Bacardi
$8.95
Bacardi 151
$9.95
Captain Morgan
$8.95
DBL Barton
$16.00
DBL Malibu
$20.95
DBL Bacardi
$18.00
DBL Bacardi 151
$20.90
DBL Captain Morgan
$18.00
Montezuma
$7.95
Patron
$14.95
Don Julio
$15.95
Cuervo
$9.95
DBL Montezuma
$16.00
DBL Patron
$28.95
DBL Don Julio
$30.95
DBL Cuervo
$20.90
MacCallen 12
$14.95
Chivas Regal
$9.95
J&B
$9.95
Dewars
$8.95
J. Walker Red
$11.95
J. Walker Black
$13.95
Cutty Shark
$8.95
Glenlivet
$10.95
Glenfiddich
$10.95
MacCallen 18
$46.00
DBL MaCallan 12
$29.95
DBL Chivas Regal
$20.95
DBL J&B
$20.95
DBL Dewars
$19.95
DBL J. Walker Red
$23.95
DBL J. Walker Black
$27.95
DBL Cutty Shark
$19.95
DBL Glenlivet
$21.95
DBL Glenfiddich
$21.95
DBL McCallan 18
$92.00
Benchmark 8
$7.95
Gentleman Jack
$9.95
Crown Royal
$9.95
Seagrams 7
$9.95
Seagrams V.O.
$9.95
Wild Turkey
$8.95
George Dickel
$8.95
Blantons
$19.95
Jim Beam
$9.95
Buffalo Trace
$13.95
Canadian Club
$8.95
Jack Daniels
$9.95
Makers Mark
$11.95
Canadian Mist
$8.95
Southern Comfort
$8.95
Old Forester
$9.95
Eagle Rare
$13.95
Penelope
$12.95
Pinhook
$12.95
George Remus
$11.95
Sazerac Rye
$10.95
Bushmills
$9.95
Jameson
$9.95
Woodford
$11.95
Toasted
$13.95
Architect
$14.95
Barrel
$15.95
DBL Benchmark 8
$16.00
DBL Gentleman Jack
$20.95
DBL Crown Royal
$20.95
DBL Seagrams 7
$20.95
DBL Seagrams V.O.
$20.95
DBL Wild Turkey
$19.95
DBL George Dickel
$19.95
DBL Blantons
$38.95
DBL Jim Beam
$20.95
DBL Buffalo Trace
$27.95
DBL Canadian Club
$19.95
DBL Jack Daniels
$20.95
DBL Makers Mark
$23.95
DBL Canadian Mist
$19.95
DBL Southern Comfort
$19.95
DBL Old Forester
$20.95
DBL Eagle Rare
$27.95
DBL Penelope
$23.95
DBL Pinhook
$23.95
DBL George Remus
$23.95
DBL Sazerac Rye
$21.95
DBL Bushmills
$20.95
DBL Jameson
$20.95
DBL Woodford
$22.95
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$9.95
Bahama Mama
$9.95
Baybreeze
$12.95
Black Russian
$9.95
Bloody Mary
$9.25
Brandy Alexander
$11.95
Bushwhacker
$11.95
Cape Cod
$9.95
Champagne Cocktail
$9.50
Cosmo
$9.95
deluxe bloody mary
$12.95
Double Brandy Alexander
$15.95
Elderflower
$11.95
Empress French 75
$13.95
Expresso Martini
$13.95
French Martini
$13.95
Fuzzy Navel
$9.95
Gimlet - Gin
$9.95
Gimlet - Vodka
$9.95
Grasshopper
$11.95
Greyhound
$9.95
Hurricane
$10.95
Lemon Drop
$9.95
Lime Daiquiri
$9.95
Long Island Tea
$12.95
Mai Tai
$9.95
Manhattan
$9.95
Margarita
$10.95
Martini - Chocolate
$9.95
Martini - gin
$9.95
Martini - Sour Apple
$9.95
Martini - vodka
$9.95
Midori Colada
$10.95
Mimosa
$9.50
Mudslide
$11.95
Old Fashioned
$9.95
Peach Daiquiri
$9.95
Peach Martini
$9.95
Pina Colada
$9.95
Prohibition Old Fashioned
$14.95
RumRunner
$10.95
Salty Dog
$9.95
Sazerac Manhattan
$12.95
Screwdriver
$9.95
Sea Breeze
$12.95
Sex on the Beach
$9.95
Shanky's Caramel Cream Martini
$13.95
Skinny B
$12.95
Strawberry Daiquiri
$9.95
Strawberry Margarita
$9.95
Tequila Sunrise
$9.95
Texas Margarita
$12.95
Toasted Almond
$11.95
Tom Collins
$9.95
Top LIT
$26.95
Virgin Mary
$7.95
Virgin Peach daiquiri
$7.95
Virgin Pina Colada
$7.95
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
$7.95
Vodka Collins
$9.95
Whiskey Sour
$8.95
White Russian
$12.95
Beer
Wine
GLS Castle Rock Pinot
$11.25
GLS Erath Pinot
$13.95
GLS House Cab
$8.50
GLS House Merlot
$8.50
GLS Joel Gott Cab
$11.50
GLS Katherine Cab
$15.00
GLS Rodney Strong Merlot
$10.95
GLS Sonoroso
$9.50
GLS Ste. Michelle Merlot
$11.25
Bordeaux
$49.95
Cakebread Cab
$195.95
Castle Rock Pinot
$34.95
Caymus Cab
$195.95
Elouan Pinot
$59.95
Erath Pinot
$40.95
Full Carafe - House
$40.95
Groth Cab
$139.95
Half Carafe - House
$20.95
Jayson Cab
$195.95
Joel Gott Cab
$36.95
Jordan Cab
$166.95
Joseph Phelps Cab
$195.95
Katherine Cab
$60.95
Liberty School Cab
$34.95
Pine Ridge Cab
$122.95
Rodney Strong Cab
$68.95
Rodney Strong Merlot
$38.95
Sean Minor Cab
$79.95
Silverado Cab
$129.95
Sonorosa, Sweet Red
$27.95
Ste. Michelle Merlot
$34.95
Terra Barossa
$47.95
GLS House Chard
$8.50
GLS Moscato
$8.50
GLS Pinot Grigio
$11.95
GLS Prosecco
$9.50
Gls Riesling
$9.95
GLS Rose
$10.50
GLS Sauv. Blanc
$11.95
GLS St. Francis Chard
$10.95
GLS Zin
$8.50
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
$33.95
Cakebread Sauv. Blanc
$78.95
Far Niente Chard
$165.95
Full Carafe - House
$40.95
Half Carafe - House
$20.95
Jordan Chard
$108.95
Luccio Moscato
$24.95
Prosecco
$34.95
Rose
$38.95
St. Francis Chard
$33.95
Ste. Michelle Riesling
$28.95
Stoneleigh Sauv. Blanc
$39.95
Taittinger
$99.95
Winderlea Pinot Blanc
$75.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
1206 S. Jackson Hwy, Sheffield, AL 35660
