Restaurant header imageView gallery

George's Steak Pit2 1206 S. Jackson Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

1206 S. Jackson Hwy

Sheffield, AL 35660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$15.95

1\2 Dozen Oysters Cocktail

$18.95

Dozen Oysters Cocktail

$26.95

Dressing & Crackers

$5.95

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Fried Crab Claws

$24.95

Fried Mushrooms

$10.95

Fried Shrimp

$19.95

Greek Meatballs & Feta Cheese

$10.95

Greek Tray

$15.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Oysters Rockefeller

$21.95

Sauteed Crab Claws

$27.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.95

Sushi Grade AHI Tuna

$17.95

One Tray

Two Trays

Three Trays

Four Trays

Five Trays

Six Trays

Soup/Salad

Dinner Salad (with entree)

Dinner Salad (without entree)

$4.95

French Onion Soup (with entree)

French Onion Soup - bowl

$4.95

French Onion Soup - Cup

$4.50

Greek Salad (with entree)

$3.50

Greek Salad (without entree)

$5.95

Large Tossed Salad

$8.95

Sides

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Baked Potato

$4.95

Brussel Spouts

$4.95

Crispy Fries

$4.95

Extra Bread

$1.00

Green Tomatoes

$4.95

Grilled Broccoli

$4.95

Grilled Veggie

$6.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.95

Loaded Cheesy Potatoes

$6.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.95

Sauteed Onions

$4.95

Sauteed Peppers

$4.95

Sexy Fries

$4.95

Steak Fries

$4.95

Steamed Brocoli

$4.95

Steamed Vegetable Medley

$4.95

Sweet Potato

$4.95

Wild Rice

$4.95

Seafood Entrees

Fried Oysters (1/2 dozen)

$23.95

Fried Oysters (dozen)

$31.95

Fried Shrimp

$26.95

Grilled Shrimp

$26.95

Lobster

$47.95

Red Snapper

$26.95

Salmon

$28.95Out of stock

Seafood Platter

$34.95

Shrimp Kabob

$28.95

Tuna

$33.95

Dressings

Blue Cheese - Pint

$6.95

Blue Cheese - Quart

$12.25

Extra 1000 Island

$1.00

Extra Balsamic

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Extra French

$1.00

Extra Greek Dressing

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.00

Extra Italian

$1.00

Extra Oil & Vinegar

$1.00

Extra ranch

$1.00

Ranch - Pint

$6.95

Ranch - Quart

$12.25

Thousand Island - Pint

$6.95

Thousand Island - Quart

$12.25

Steak Entrees

Beef Kabob

$35.95

Bone-In Ribeye

$48.95

DD - Ribeye

$38.95

DD FILET

$38.95

Filet & Fish Combo

$38.95

Filet Mignon

$45.95

George's Ribeye

$43.95

Hamburger Steak

$24.95

New York Strip

$41.95Out of stock

Pork Chops

$24.95

Pork Tenderloin

$24.95

Prime Rib - 10 oz.

$37.95

Prime Rib - 12 oz.

$41.95

Ribeye BUTT

$45.95

Shore & Range - Filet

$54.95

Shore & Range - Ribeye

$54.95

Small Filet Mignon

$34.95

Small Pork Chop

$17.95

Small Ribeye

$34.95

Steak & Chicken

$38.95

Steak Salad

$29.95

T-Bone

$43.95

T-Bone Club

$37.95

Burger Entrees

Adult Burger

$18.95

Adult Cheeseburger

$20.95

Children's Entrees

Child Cheeseburger

$13.95

Child Chicken Breast

$12.95

Child Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Child Fried Shrimp

$12.95

Child Hamburger

$12.95

Child Hamburger Steak

$12.95

Child Pork Chop

$12.95

Child Ribeye

$24.95

Chicken Entrees

Adult Chicken Fingers

$18.95

Chicken Kabob

$24.95

Chicken Salad

$16.95

Greek Chicken

$29.95

Grilled Chicken Breast (1)

$17.95

Grilled Chicken Breast (2)

$24.95

Specialty Menu

Greek Snapper

$26.95

Pork Chop & Chicken

$24.95

Desserts

Brownie

$9.95

Butterfinger Cake

$9.95Out of stock

Caramel Cheesecake

$9.95

Cheesecake

$9.95

Chocolate Cake

$9.95

Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.95

Coconut Cake

$9.95Out of stock

Crème Brulee

$9.95

Ice Cream

$5.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.95

Strawberry Cake

$9.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.95

Turtle Pie

$9.95

Whole Strawberry Cake

$80.00

Seafood Add-ons

add four shrimp

$9.75

add one lobster

$37.95

add one shrimp

$2.50

add three shrimp

$6.75

add two shrimp

$5.00

extra cocktail sauce

$1.00

extra fish

$22.95

Extra lemons

$1.00

Fried Shrimp

grilled Shrimp

grilled shrimp skewer

$13.95

one stuffed crab

$3.95

Roumelade Sauce

$1.00

six shrimp

$13.95

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Wasabi Sauce

$1.00

1/2 Appetizers

1/2 Fried Calamari

$5.95

1/2 Fried Crab Claws

$12.95

1/2 Fried Mushrooms

$5.95

1/2 Fried Shrimp

$9.95

1/2 Greek Meatballs and Feta

$5.95

1/2 Onion Rings

$4.95

1/2 Shrimp Cocktail

$8.95

One Tray

Two Trays

Three Trays

Four Trays

Five Trays

Six Trays

Beverages

Club Soda

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

cranberry juice

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

dr. pepper

$3.25

gingerale

$3.25

grapefruit juice

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

mellow yellow

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

orange juice

$3.25

Perrier Water

$5.50

pineapple juice

$3.25

shirley temple

$3.75

sprite

$3.25

Tea

$3.25

tonic

$3.25

Liquor

Grand Marnier

$7.95

Kahlua

$7.95

Frangelico

$7.95

Amaretto

$7.95

George's Special

$9.95

Irish

$7.95

Italian

$7.95

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.95

Skol

$7.95

Grey Goose

$10.95

Ketel One

$10.95

Tito's

$9.95

Wheatley's

$9.95

Smirnoff Citrus

$8.95

DBL Skol

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$21.95

DBL Ketel One

$21.95

DBL Tito's

$20.95

DBL Wheatley's

$20.95

DBL Smirnoff Citrus

$15.90

Barton

$7.95

Beefeater

$9.95

Bombay Sapphire

$10.95

Bombay

$9.95

Hendricks

$12.95

Tanqueray

$9.95

Empress

$10.95

DBL Barton

$16.00

DBL Beefeater

$20.95

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$21.95

DBL Bombay

$20.95

DBL Hendricks

$22.95

DBL Tanqueray

$22.90

DBL Empress

$21.95

Barton

$7.95

Malibu

$9.95

Bacardi

$8.95

Bacardi 151

$9.95

Captain Morgan

$8.95

DBL Barton

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$20.95

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Bacardi 151

$20.90

DBL Captain Morgan

$18.00

Montezuma

$7.95

Patron

$14.95

Don Julio

$15.95

Cuervo

$9.95

DBL Montezuma

$16.00

DBL Patron

$28.95

DBL Don Julio

$30.95

DBL Cuervo

$20.90

MacCallen 12

$14.95

Chivas Regal

$9.95

J&B

$9.95

Dewars

$8.95

J. Walker Red

$11.95

J. Walker Black

$13.95

Cutty Shark

$8.95

Glenlivet

$10.95

Glenfiddich

$10.95

MacCallen 18

$46.00

DBL MaCallan 12

$29.95

DBL Chivas Regal

$20.95

DBL J&B

$20.95

DBL Dewars

$19.95

DBL J. Walker Red

$23.95

DBL J. Walker Black

$27.95

DBL Cutty Shark

$19.95

DBL Glenlivet

$21.95

DBL Glenfiddich

$21.95

DBL McCallan 18

$92.00

Benchmark 8

$7.95

Gentleman Jack

$9.95

Crown Royal

$9.95

Seagrams 7

$9.95

Seagrams V.O.

$9.95

Wild Turkey

$8.95

George Dickel

$8.95

Blantons

$19.95

Jim Beam

$9.95

Buffalo Trace

$13.95

Canadian Club

$8.95

Jack Daniels

$9.95

Makers Mark

$11.95

Canadian Mist

$8.95

Southern Comfort

$8.95

Old Forester

$9.95

Eagle Rare

$13.95

Penelope

$12.95

Pinhook

$12.95

George Remus

$11.95

Sazerac Rye

$10.95

Bushmills

$9.95

Jameson

$9.95

Woodford

$11.95

Toasted

$13.95

Architect

$14.95

Barrel

$15.95

DBL Benchmark 8

$16.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$20.95

DBL Crown Royal

$20.95

DBL Seagrams 7

$20.95

DBL Seagrams V.O.

$20.95

DBL Wild Turkey

$19.95

DBL George Dickel

$19.95

DBL Blantons

$38.95

DBL Jim Beam

$20.95

DBL Buffalo Trace

$27.95

DBL Canadian Club

$19.95

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.95

DBL Makers Mark

$23.95

DBL Canadian Mist

$19.95

DBL Southern Comfort

$19.95

DBL Old Forester

$20.95

DBL Eagle Rare

$27.95

DBL Penelope

$23.95

DBL Pinhook

$23.95

DBL George Remus

$23.95

DBL Sazerac Rye

$21.95

DBL Bushmills

$20.95

DBL Jameson

$20.95

DBL Woodford

$22.95

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.95

Bahama Mama

$9.95

Baybreeze

$12.95

Black Russian

$9.95

Bloody Mary

$9.25

Brandy Alexander

$11.95

Bushwhacker

$11.95

Cape Cod

$9.95

Champagne Cocktail

$9.50

Cosmo

$9.95

deluxe bloody mary

$12.95

Double Brandy Alexander

$15.95

Elderflower

$11.95

Empress French 75

$13.95

Expresso Martini

$13.95

French Martini

$13.95

Fuzzy Navel

$9.95

Gimlet - Gin

$9.95

Gimlet - Vodka

$9.95

Grasshopper

$11.95

Greyhound

$9.95

Hurricane

$10.95

Lemon Drop

$9.95

Lime Daiquiri

$9.95

Long Island Tea

$12.95

Mai Tai

$9.95

Manhattan

$9.95

Margarita

$10.95

Martini - Chocolate

$9.95

Martini - gin

$9.95

Martini - Sour Apple

$9.95

Martini - vodka

$9.95

Midori Colada

$10.95

Mimosa

$9.50

Mudslide

$11.95

Old Fashioned

$9.95

Peach Daiquiri

$9.95

Peach Martini

$9.95

Pina Colada

$9.95

Prohibition Old Fashioned

$14.95

RumRunner

$10.95

Salty Dog

$9.95

Sazerac Manhattan

$12.95

Screwdriver

$9.95

Sea Breeze

$12.95

Sex on the Beach

$9.95

Shanky's Caramel Cream Martini

$13.95

Skinny B

$12.95

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.95

Strawberry Margarita

$9.95

Tequila Sunrise

$9.95

Texas Margarita

$12.95

Toasted Almond

$11.95

Tom Collins

$9.95

Top LIT

$26.95

Virgin Mary

$7.95

Virgin Peach daiquiri

$7.95

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.95

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.95

Vodka Collins

$9.95

Whiskey Sour

$8.95

White Russian

$12.95

Beer

Blue Moon

$4.95

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.95

Fat Tire

$4.95

Gerst Amber Ale

$5.95

Heineken

$4.95

Heineken 0.0

$4.95

Hi-Wire Lager

$5.95

Killian's Red

$4.95

Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA

$5.95

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Light

$4.00

Samuel Adams

$4.95

Southern Pecan

$4.95

Stella

$4.95

Yuengling

$4.25

Wine

GLS Castle Rock Pinot

$11.25

GLS Erath Pinot

$13.95

GLS House Cab

$8.50

GLS House Merlot

$8.50

GLS Joel Gott Cab

$11.50

GLS Katherine Cab

$15.00

GLS Rodney Strong Merlot

$10.95

GLS Sonoroso

$9.50

GLS Ste. Michelle Merlot

$11.25

Bordeaux

$49.95

Cakebread Cab

$195.95

Castle Rock Pinot

$34.95

Caymus Cab

$195.95

Elouan Pinot

$59.95

Erath Pinot

$40.95

Full Carafe - House

$40.95

Groth Cab

$139.95

Half Carafe - House

$20.95

Jayson Cab

$195.95

Joel Gott Cab

$36.95

Jordan Cab

$166.95

Joseph Phelps Cab

$195.95

Katherine Cab

$60.95

Liberty School Cab

$34.95

Pine Ridge Cab

$122.95

Rodney Strong Cab

$68.95

Rodney Strong Merlot

$38.95

Sean Minor Cab

$79.95

Silverado Cab

$129.95

Sonorosa, Sweet Red

$27.95

Ste. Michelle Merlot

$34.95

Terra Barossa

$47.95

GLS House Chard

$8.50

GLS Moscato

$8.50

GLS Pinot Grigio

$11.95

GLS Prosecco

$9.50

Gls Riesling

$9.95

GLS Rose

$10.50

GLS Sauv. Blanc

$11.95

GLS St. Francis Chard

$10.95

GLS Zin

$8.50

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$33.95

Cakebread Sauv. Blanc

$78.95

Far Niente Chard

$165.95

Full Carafe - House

$40.95

Half Carafe - House

$20.95

Jordan Chard

$108.95

Luccio Moscato

$24.95

Prosecco

$34.95

Rose

$38.95

St. Francis Chard

$33.95

Ste. Michelle Riesling

$28.95

Stoneleigh Sauv. Blanc

$39.95

Taittinger

$99.95

Winderlea Pinot Blanc

$75.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1206 S. Jackson Hwy, Sheffield, AL 35660

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pour House at Coldwater
orange starNo Reviews
120 S. Main St Tuscumbia, AL 35674
View restaurantnext
Sweet Peppers Deli - Muscle Shoals
orange star4.5 • 438
619 Avalon Avenue Muscle Shoals, AL 35661
View restaurantnext
Mitchell's Smoked Meats
orange starNo Reviews
2800 S Wilson Dam Road Muscle Shoals, AL 35661
View restaurantnext
Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Downtown Florence
orange starNo Reviews
105 North Court Street Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Odette
orange star4.8 • 2,019
120 N Court St Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
MugShots Grill & Bar - Florence
orange starNo Reviews
321 North Court St Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sheffield
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston