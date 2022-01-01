Tupelo restaurants you'll love
BBC Tupelo
311 South Gloster St, Tupelo
|Popular items
|Good Mornin
|$11.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Potato Hash, Fried Egg, Mayo, House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.
|Mushroom & Swiss
|$11.95
Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Dijon Mustard, Mayo.
|Sweet Heat
|$10.95
Five-Ounce Fried Chicken Breast Tossed In Sweat Heat With Ranch Aioli, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion & Sliced Pickle On Brioche Bun.
Vanelli's Bistro
206 W Main, Tupelo
|Popular items
|12" Customer Choice, CHEESE
|$12.75
Our classic Pizza with a hand tossed dough and Pop's Pizza Sauce w/ Mozzarella Cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
|Greek Salad, Large
|$10.95
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cuccumber, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, and Pepperoncini Peppers tossed in our house made Greek Dressing.
|12" House
|$23.50
Pop's classic pizza with Pop's Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Onion
Wild Hog BBQ Inc.
813 East Main Street, Tupelo
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork by the pound
|$10.99
1 lb pulled pork
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$5.99
Pulled pork sandwich with BBQ sauce and your choice with slaw or pickles
|Slaw Hot Dog
|$3.99
Hot Dog with Slaw on a Bun
Butterbean Coffee and Biscuits
1103 West Jackson St, Tupelo
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Egg, cheese, grilled peppers + onions, and choice of fried chicken, sausage, chorizo, or bacon
|Breakfast Avo
|$7.50
Egg, avocado, greens, everything bagel seasoning, with a drizzle of spicy cream sauce on white or whole grain toast
|Parfait
|$5.00
Yogurt, berries, granola, + honey
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Neon Pig
1203 N Gloster St, Tupelo
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$12.00
|Piglet Burger
|$4.00
|Piglet Grilled Cheese
|$4.00
Harveys Tupelo
424 South Gloster Street, Tupelo
|Popular items
|The Club
|$9.95
Smoked ham & turkey, lettuce, tomato, two cheeses, bacon, mayo & honey mustard on wheat toast.
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$4.99
A mesquite grilled chicken breast.
|Fried Cheese
|$8.95
Mozzarella sticks served with ranch dressing.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fairpark Grill
343 East Main Street, Tupelo
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Club Salad
|$9.99
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
|Tenderloin Steak Skewers App
|$10.99
Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple.
Served with fries.
|Ribeye Sandwich
|$11.99
Certified Angus Beef® served on sourdough with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
921 West Main Street, Tupelo
|Popular items
|Chips & Rotel
|$5.99
A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.
|Club
|$8.49
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
|White BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken with hardwood-smoked bacon, smothered with our own white BBQ sauce and provolone cheese served on a Milano roll.
Rock N Roll Sushi
3999B N Gloster Street, Tupelo
|Popular items
|Filet Mignon Solo
|$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Sweet Home Alabama
|$13.00
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|Chicken Solo
|$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Brick and Spoon
1201 N Gloster Ste B, Tupelo
|Popular items
|Hashbrowns
|$3.50
|Cheese Grits
|$3.50
|Original Pancakes
|$9.00
Jobos
314 East Main Street, Tupelo
Mugshots Grill & Bar
374 East Main Street, Tupelo
|Popular items
|SAVELL BURGER
|$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
|SOUTHWEST PHILLY SANDWICH
|$10.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, topped with rotel and pico de gallo.
|TURKEY BURGER
|$9.39
Grilled turkey patty, topped with melted American cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
MOD Burger
495 South Gloster Street, Tupelo