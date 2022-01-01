Tupelo restaurants you'll love

Go
Tupelo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tupelo

Tupelo's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Tupelo restaurants

BBC Tupelo image

 

BBC Tupelo

311 South Gloster St, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Good Mornin$11.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Potato Hash, Fried Egg, Mayo, House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.
Mushroom & Swiss$11.95
Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Dijon Mustard, Mayo.
Sweet Heat$10.95
Five-Ounce Fried Chicken Breast Tossed In Sweat Heat With Ranch Aioli, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion & Sliced Pickle On Brioche Bun.
More about BBC Tupelo
Vanelli's Bistro image

 

Vanelli's Bistro

206 W Main, Tupelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" Customer Choice, CHEESE$12.75
Our classic Pizza with a hand tossed dough and Pop's Pizza Sauce w/ Mozzarella Cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Greek Salad, Large$10.95
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cuccumber, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, and Pepperoncini Peppers tossed in our house made Greek Dressing.
12" House$23.50
Pop's classic pizza with Pop's Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Onion
More about Vanelli's Bistro
Wild Hog BBQ Inc. image

 

Wild Hog BBQ Inc.

813 East Main Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork by the pound$10.99
1 lb pulled pork
Pulled Pork Sandwich$5.99
Pulled pork sandwich with BBQ sauce and your choice with slaw or pickles
Slaw Hot Dog$3.99
Hot Dog with Slaw on a Bun
More about Wild Hog BBQ Inc.
Butterbean Coffee and Biscuits image

 

Butterbean Coffee and Biscuits

1103 West Jackson St, Tupelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Egg, cheese, grilled peppers + onions, and choice of fried chicken, sausage, chorizo, or bacon
Breakfast Avo$7.50
Egg, avocado, greens, everything bagel seasoning, with a drizzle of spicy cream sauce on white or whole grain toast
Parfait$5.00
Yogurt, berries, granola, + honey
More about Butterbean Coffee and Biscuits
Neon Pig image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Neon Pig

1203 N Gloster St, Tupelo

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smash Burger$12.00
asdjflsjdflksjlodksjfosdnv
Piglet Burger$4.00
Piglet Grilled Cheese$4.00
More about Neon Pig
Harveys Tupelo image

 

Harveys Tupelo

424 South Gloster Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Club$9.95
Smoked ham & turkey, lettuce, tomato, two cheeses, bacon, mayo & honey mustard on wheat toast.
Kids Grilled Chicken$4.99
A mesquite grilled chicken breast.
Fried Cheese$8.95
Mozzarella sticks served with ranch dressing.
More about Harveys Tupelo
Fairpark Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fairpark Grill

343 East Main Street, Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Club Salad$9.99
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Tenderloin Steak Skewers App$10.99
Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple.
Served with fries.
Ribeye Sandwich$11.99
Certified Angus Beef® served on sourdough with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.
More about Fairpark Grill
Sweet Peppers Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

921 West Main Street, Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Rotel$5.99
A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.
Club$8.49
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
White BBQ Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken with hardwood-smoked bacon, smothered with our own white BBQ sauce and provolone cheese served on a Milano roll.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

3999B N Gloster Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filet Mignon Solo$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Sweet Home Alabama$13.00
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Chicken Solo$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Brick and Spoon

1201 N Gloster Ste B, Tupelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hashbrowns$3.50
Cheese Grits$3.50
Original Pancakes$9.00
More about Brick and Spoon
Jobos image

 

Jobos

314 East Main Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Jobos
Restaurant banner

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

374 East Main Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SAVELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
SOUTHWEST PHILLY SANDWICH$10.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, topped with rotel and pico de gallo.
TURKEY BURGER$9.39
Grilled turkey patty, topped with melted American cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

MOD Burger

495 South Gloster Street, Tupelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about MOD Burger

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tupelo

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Fries

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Club Salad

Map

More near Tupelo to explore

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Oxford

No reviews yet

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

No reviews yet

Columbus

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston