Oxford restaurants you'll love

Oxford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oxford

Oxford's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Oxford restaurants

Proud Larrys image

 

Proud Larrys

211 S Lamar Blvd, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fajita Salad$13.00
Fajita Salad
Catfish Sandwich$13.00
Catfish
Side House$5.00
No FF sub Side House
Mugshots Grill & Bar image

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

1400 Merchants Drive, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SOUTHWEST PHILLY SANDWICH$10.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, topped with rotel and pico de gallo.
MOMBO COMBO$12.29
Choose a portion of any three items: Wangs, Blackenshrooms, Dill Pickle Chips, Chicken Tenders, Tee's Cheese Wedges, Eggrolls, Sean's Nachos or Chips.
STUS MUSHROOM BURGER$10.29
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
Oxford Burger Company image

 

Oxford Burger Company

920 Jackson Ave, East Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Cheddar$10.50
1/3lb Angus burger with bacon and piled high with shredded cheddar.
Eggers Be Cheeser’s$9.50
1/3lb Angus burger with fried egg and American cheese
Little Easy$10.50
1/3lb Angus burger with sautéed Portobello mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Jinsei Sushi image

 

Jinsei Sushi

713 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
South Depot Taco Shop image

 

South Depot Taco Shop

1004 Van Buren Ave, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LARGE QUESO$4.25
CHIPS NOT INCLUDED
SMALL QUESO$2.75
CHIPS NOT INCLUDED
BUFFALO CHX TACO$3.75
Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Jalapeno Ranch, and Tomato
Greenline Salads image

 

Greenline Salads

1002 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CREATE YOUR OWN WRAP$5.00
Greens, Honey Wheat Tortilla and choice of dressing
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$8.00
Mixed Greens, Feta, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Suggested Dressing Balsamic Vinaigrette
SUPERFOOD SALAD$10.00
Shredded Kale, Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Broccoli, Avocado, Almonds, Suggested Dressing: Cumin Vinaigrette
The Byrd House Cafe image

 

The Byrd House Cafe

605 S. Lamar, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Boure'

110 Courthouse Square, Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

WILD WILD WINGS AND MORE

2028 University Ave, Oxford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oxford

Chicken Salad

More near Oxford to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Columbus

No reviews yet

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
