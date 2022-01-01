Germantown restaurants you'll love
Germantown's top cuisines
Must-try Germantown restaurants
More about Wild Beet Salad Co.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Wild Beet Salad Co.
6641 Poplar Avenue, Germantown
|Popular items
|Steakhouse
|$10.49
romaine, blue cheese, fried onions, steak & tomato // suggested dressing: ginger soy
|Cobb
|$8.79
romaine, apple, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, corn & red onion // suggested dressing: walnut blue cheese
|Veggie Delight
|$9.79
romaine & arugula, avocado, broccoli, carrots, corn, parmesan, pita chips & sunflower seeds // suggested dressing:
buttermilk ranch
More about Soul Fish Cafe
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
3160 Village Shops Drive, Germantown
|Popular items
|Southwest Salad
|$8.95
Mixed greens, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. With chipotle ranch dressing & homemade croutons
|Whole Catfish
|$16.25
Two Whole Catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal and fried golden brown, served with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
|Large Catfish
|$18.50
(4pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
More about Let It Fly
PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Let It Fly
9091 Poplar Ave, Germantown
More about Wild Beet Catering
Wild Beet Catering
6641 Poplar Avenue #106, Germantown
|Popular items
|Kale Yeah Salad
|$12.00
kale with quinoa, almonds, craisins and goat cheese with your choice of protein // recommended dressing: raspberry vinaigrette
|Extra Pint of Dressing
|$5.00
|Buffet Style Salad Bar for 20
|$210.00
More about Go Grisanti
Go Grisanti
1940 Exeter Road Suite 1, Germantown
More about Holiday Ham Poplar
Holiday Ham Poplar
7652 Poplar Avenue, Germantown