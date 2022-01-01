Germantown restaurants you'll love

Go
Germantown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Germantown

Germantown's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Southern
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Germantown restaurants

Wild Beet Salad Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Wild Beet Salad Co.

6641 Poplar Avenue, Germantown

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steakhouse$10.49
romaine, blue cheese, fried onions, steak & tomato // suggested dressing: ginger soy
Cobb$8.79
romaine, apple, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, corn & red onion // suggested dressing: walnut blue cheese
Veggie Delight$9.79
romaine & arugula, avocado, broccoli, carrots, corn, parmesan, pita chips & sunflower seeds // suggested dressing:
buttermilk ranch
More about Wild Beet Salad Co.
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

3160 Village Shops Drive, Germantown

Avg 4.3 (1369 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. With chipotle ranch dressing & homemade croutons
Whole Catfish$16.25
Two Whole Catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal and fried golden brown, served with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
Large Catfish$18.50
(4pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Let It Fly image

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Let It Fly

9091 Poplar Ave, Germantown

Avg 4.5 (378 reviews)
Takeout
More about Let It Fly
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery image

 

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

7850 Poplar Ave, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
Wild Beet Catering image

 

Wild Beet Catering

6641 Poplar Avenue #106, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale Yeah Salad$12.00
kale with quinoa, almonds, craisins and goat cheese with your choice of protein // recommended dressing: raspberry vinaigrette
Extra Pint of Dressing$5.00
Buffet Style Salad Bar for 20$210.00
More about Wild Beet Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Go Grisanti

1940 Exeter Road Suite 1, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Go Grisanti
Restaurant banner

 

Holiday Ham Poplar

7652 Poplar Avenue, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Holiday Ham Poplar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Germantown

Salmon

Map

More near Germantown to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oxford

No reviews yet

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Oxford

No reviews yet

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston