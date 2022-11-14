Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Steakhouses

Wild Beet Salad Co. 6641 Poplar Ave #106, Germantown, TN, USA

1,592 Reviews

$$

6641 Poplar Avenue

Germantown, TN 38138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Southwestern
Caesar

SALADS

Create Your Own

$4.85+

your choice of lettuce & toppings

Caesar

$8.75+

romaine, bacon, homemade croutons & parmesan // suggested dressing: caesar

Can't Be Beet

$11.35+

spinach, avocado, beets, craisins, feta, mandarin oranges & walnuts // suggested dressing: maple dijon

Cashew Crunch

$12.00+

arugula, avocado, cabbage, Chinese noodles, cherry tomatoes, corn & craisins // suggested dressing: cashew pesto

Cobb

Cobb

$10.50+

romaine, apple, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, corn & red onion // suggested dressing: walnut blue cheese

Greek

$8.89+

spinach, cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, red onion & tomato // suggested dressing: balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$10.42+

kale, baked chicken, cherry tomatoes, parmesan & croutons // suggested dressing: caesar

Kale Yeah

Kale Yeah

$9.40+

kale, almonds, craisins, goat cheese & quinoa // suggested dressing: raspberry vinaigrette

Southwestern

$9.50+

romaine, avocado, corn, fried onions, pepper jack & tomatoes // suggested dressing: chipotle ranch

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$11.00+

romaine, blue cheese, fried onions, steak & tomato // suggested dressing: ginger soy

Thai Peanut

$10.15+

romaine, avocado, cabbage, carrots, chinese noodles, edamame & mandarin oranges // suggested dressing: honey peanut butter

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$11.00+

romaine & arugula, avocado, broccoli, carrots, corn, parmesan, pita chips & sunflower seeds // suggested dressing: buttermilk ranch

We Be Salmon

We Be Salmon

$13.00+

spinach, cotija cheese, craisins, salmon, tomatoes & walnuts // suggested dressing: balsamic vinaigrette

West Coast

$9.25+

kale & spinach, avocado, cucumber, hearts of palm & tomatoes // suggested dressing: lemon juice & olive oil

HOT SANDWICHES + QUESADILLAS

Caprese

$7.26

pinch of spinach, cherry tomatoes & mozzarella // suggested dressing: cashew basil

Chicken Club

$10.43

bacon, baked chicken, iceberg, tomatoes & white cheddar // suggested dressing: buttermilk ranch

Chicken Parmesan

$8.86

baked chicken, croutons, mozzarella, parmesan & tomatoes // suggested dressing: garlic parmesan

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.26

cajun chicken, green & red bell peppers, pico de gallo & white cheddar // suggested dressing: chipotle ranch -- please add in the notes if you would like sour cream!

Hawaiian Chicken

$8.27

barbecue chicken, carrots, pineapple & red peppers // suggested dressing: pineapple barbecue vinaigrette

Hot Turkey Pita

$7.37

cucumber, iceberg, pepper jack, tomatoes & turkey // suggested dressing: buttermilk ranch

Italian

$8.93

bacon, banana peppers, mozzarella, pepperoni & turkey // suggested dressing: italian

Meat-dilla

$10.27

quesadilla with bacon, mozzarella, pepper jack, pepperoni, & steak // suggested dressing: chipotle ranch -- please add in the notes if you would like sour cream!

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.75

green & red bell peppers, mozzarella, red onion & steak // suggested dressing: garlic parmesan

The Number Juan

$9.86

cajun chicken, iceberg, jalapenos, parmesan, pepper jack, red onion & spinach // suggested dressing: chipotle ranch & sriracha

Veggie Melt

$8.25

artichoke hearts, black olives, kale, red onion, red peppers, spinach & white cheddar // suggested dressing: balsamic vinaigrette

Create Your Own Hot Sandwich (Panini)

$2.50

your choice of toppings

Create Your Own Quesadilla

$2.00

your choice of toppings -- please make sure to include cheese or it will not stay together! let us know in the notes if you would like sour cream!

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.25

Lacroix

$1.99

please come to the register to choose your flavor

Soda

$1.99

Tea

$2.19

Benefizz

$3.99

Sides

Chips

$1.99

please choose your bag of chips when you arrive

Cookie

$0.99

Pint Dressing

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6641 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, TN 38138

Directions

Gallery
Wild Beet Salad Co. image
Wild Beet Salad Co. image
Wild Beet Salad Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Marine Diner - 302 W. DIVISION ST
orange starNo Reviews
302 West Division Street Marine, IL 62061
View restaurantnext
Oakfire Minocqua LLC - 238 Lakeshore Dr
orange starNo Reviews
238 Lakeshore Drive Minocqua, WI 54548
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Germantown

Soul Fish Cafe - Germantown/Collierville
orange star4.3 • 1,369
3160 Village Shops Drive Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext
Let It Fly - Let It Fly Germantown
orange star4.5 • 378
9091 Poplar Ave Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Germantown
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston