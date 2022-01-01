Jackson restaurants you'll love
Jackson's top cuisines
Must-try Jackson restaurants
More about Green Frog Coffee Company
ICE CREAM
Green Frog Coffee Company
1410 Union University Dr, Jackson
|Popular items
|Custom Skillet/Omelet
|$5.50
|Build A 1/3 Pound Burger
|$4.99
|Build a Taco/Quesadilla
|$8.99
More about Redbone’s
Redbone’s
584 Carriage House Drive, Jackson
|Popular items
|Bayou Pasta
|$15.99
Crawfish tails. shrimp, bell peppers, Cajun alfredo tossed with bow tie pasta
|Redfish
|$22.99
Blackened Redfish served over a bed of Dirty Rice topped with 3 Cajun shrimp and crawfish cream sauce. Served with one side.
|Steak Sandwich
|$8.99
Thinly sliced Angus steak, peppers, onions and mozzerella cheese on a Gambino roll.
More about Mama Baudo's Chow Bella
SOUPS • SALADS
Mama Baudo's Chow Bella
429 Walker Road, Jackson
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$15.75
We had the original 4 cheese lasagna before that became a by word from others. Our lasagna has got lasagna noodles layered with ricotta, asiago, mozzarella, and parmesan chesses, seasoned ground chuck and topped off with our old world style meat sauce. YUM! Includes small house salad with your choice of home-made dressing
|Vermicelli Con Pollo
|$15.75
Chicken breast strips, peas, bacon, mushrooms cooked in our special herb butter sauce and tossed with vermicelli pasta. served with small house salad
|Mushroom Ravioli
|$15.75
wild mushroom filled ravioli, truffle oil, simmered with sauteed spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and pine nuts in an Herb butter sauce. Served with small house salad.
More about Coyote Blues
Coyote Blues
1430 Union University Dr, Suite E
|Popular items
|Angus Border Burger
|$12.00
Bacon, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, jalapenos, guacamole, bbq sauce & chipotle aioli served on jalapeno cheese bun & served with fresh cut fries.
|Queso Blanco
|$6.00
Served with pueblo chips
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
Flour tortilla with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico, mixed cheese and chipotle aioli.
More about 731 Sports Bar and Grill
FRENCH FRIES
731 Sports Bar and Grill
601 Vann Dr, Jackson
|Popular items
|All-American Burger
|$6.29
Out traditional burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onion.
|Queso Dip and Nacho Chips
|$4.99
Crowd Pleaser!
|Small Onion Rings
|$3.99
More about The Blacksmith
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Blacksmith
216 N Shannon St, Jackson
|Popular items
|Pork Ribeye
|$19.00
8oz pork ribeye seasoned , seared and grilled to perfection
|Forge Burger
|$12.50
8 oz. of USDA Certified Black Angus Beef topped w/ choice of cheddar, pepper jack or smoked Gouda cheese w/ lettuce, pickle, Roma tomato and home made pickled onions on a brioche bun
|Pickle Sticks
|$8.50
Crisp dill pickle fries served w/ house-made chipolte ranch
More about Green Frog Jackson South
Green Frog Jackson South
1649 South Highland Avenue, Jackson
|Popular items
|Speciality Drinks
|$4.25
|Cold Tea
|$1.90
|Kids Meal
|$6.29
More about Te'kila Jackson
Te'kila Jackson
155 Stonebrook Place, Jackson