Jackson restaurants you'll love

Go
Jackson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Jackson

Jackson's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Jackson restaurants

Green Frog Coffee Company image

ICE CREAM

Green Frog Coffee Company

1410 Union University Dr, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Custom Skillet/Omelet$5.50
Build A 1/3 Pound Burger$4.99
Build a Taco/Quesadilla$8.99
More about Green Frog Coffee Company
Redbone’s image

 

Redbone’s

584 Carriage House Drive, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bayou Pasta$15.99
Crawfish tails. shrimp, bell peppers, Cajun alfredo tossed with bow tie pasta
Redfish$22.99
Blackened Redfish served over a bed of Dirty Rice topped with 3 Cajun shrimp and crawfish cream sauce. Served with one side.
Steak Sandwich$8.99
Thinly sliced Angus steak, peppers, onions and mozzerella cheese on a Gambino roll.
More about Redbone’s
Mama Baudo's Chow Bella image

SOUPS • SALADS

Mama Baudo's Chow Bella

429 Walker Road, Jackson

Avg 4 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna$15.75
We had the original 4 cheese lasagna before that became a by word from others. Our lasagna has got lasagna noodles layered with ricotta, asiago, mozzarella, and parmesan chesses, seasoned ground chuck and topped off with our old world style meat sauce. YUM! Includes small house salad with your choice of home-made dressing
Vermicelli Con Pollo$15.75
Chicken breast strips, peas, bacon, mushrooms cooked in our special herb butter sauce and tossed with vermicelli pasta. served with small house salad
Mushroom Ravioli$15.75
wild mushroom filled ravioli, truffle oil, simmered with sauteed spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and pine nuts in an Herb butter sauce. Served with small house salad.
More about Mama Baudo's Chow Bella
Coyote Blues image

 

Coyote Blues

1430 Union University Dr, Suite E

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Border Burger$12.00
Bacon, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, jalapenos, guacamole, bbq sauce & chipotle aioli served on jalapeno cheese bun & served with fresh cut fries.
Queso Blanco$6.00
Served with pueblo chips
Chicken Taco$4.00
Flour tortilla with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico, mixed cheese and chipotle aioli.
More about Coyote Blues
731 Sports Bar and Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

731 Sports Bar and Grill

601 Vann Dr, Jackson

Avg 4.3 (325 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
All-American Burger$6.29
Out traditional burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onion.
Queso Dip and Nacho Chips$4.99
Crowd Pleaser!
Small Onion Rings$3.99
More about 731 Sports Bar and Grill
Flatiron Grille image

GRILL

Flatiron Grille

1160 Vann Drive, Jackson

Avg 4 (542 reviews)
Takeout
More about Flatiron Grille
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Blacksmith

216 N Shannon St, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (1296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Ribeye$19.00
8oz pork ribeye seasoned , seared and grilled to perfection
Forge Burger$12.50
8 oz. of USDA Certified Black Angus Beef topped w/ choice of cheddar, pepper jack or smoked Gouda cheese w/ lettuce, pickle, Roma tomato and home made pickled onions on a brioche bun
Pickle Sticks$8.50
Crisp dill pickle fries served w/ house-made chipolte ranch
More about The Blacksmith
Restaurant banner

 

Green Frog Jackson South

1649 South Highland Avenue, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Speciality Drinks$4.25
Cold Tea$1.90
Kids Meal$6.29
More about Green Frog Jackson South
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery image

 

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

16 Jackson Walk Plaza, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
Restaurant banner

 

Te'kila Jackson

155 Stonebrook Place, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Te'kila Jackson

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Jackson

Steak Sandwiches

Gumbo

Map

More near Jackson to explore

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Martin

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Union City

No reviews yet

Murray

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Martin

No reviews yet

Union City

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Oxford

No reviews yet

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston