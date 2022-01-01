Murray restaurants you'll love
Murray's top cuisines
Must-try Murray restaurants
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray
|Tom Yum Fried Rice
|$11.50
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, and Thai chili paste; topped with scallions and cilantro
|Orange Chicken
|$13.50
Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions and served with a bowl of jasmine rice
(Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.50
Rice, eggs, green peas, onions, tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
STEAKS
Sirloin Stockade
932 South 12th St, Murray
|$10.99
|Big Sky Sirloin
|$18.99
|1\\3 lb Cheeseburger
|$4.74
Jasmine Thai and Sushi
451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.00
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$9.00
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
|Tom Yum Fried Rice
|$11.50
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, and Thai chili paste; topped with scallions and cilantro
Granola Girls
412 Main St, Murray
|Vanilla Cupcake w/ Vanilla Icing
|$3.50
Vanilla Cupcake w/ Vanilla Icing
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
|$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies Sandwiched with Vanilla Icing
|Cinnamon Roll Muffin
|$3.00
Cinnamon Muffins with a Vanilla Glaze