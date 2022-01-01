Murray restaurants you'll love

Murray restaurants
Toast
  • Murray

Murray's top cuisines

Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Steakhouses
Must-try Murray restaurants

Jasmine Thai and Sushi image

 

Jasmine Thai and Sushi

506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tom Yum Fried Rice$11.50
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, and Thai chili paste; topped with scallions and cilantro
Orange Chicken$13.50
Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions and served with a bowl of jasmine rice
(Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Thai Fried Rice$11.50
Rice, eggs, green peas, onions, tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi
Sirloin Stockade image

STEAKS

Sirloin Stockade

932 South 12th St, Murray

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tips$10.99
Big Sky Sirloin$18.99
1\\3 lb Cheeseburger$4.74
More about Sirloin Stockade
Jasmine Thai and Sushi image

 

Jasmine Thai and Sushi

451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$8.00
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$9.00
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
Tom Yum Fried Rice$11.50
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, and Thai chili paste; topped with scallions and cilantro
More about Jasmine Thai and Sushi
Main pic

 

Granola Girls

412 Main St, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vanilla Cupcake w/ Vanilla Icing$3.50
Vanilla Cupcake w/ Vanilla Icing
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies Sandwiched with Vanilla Icing
Cinnamon Roll Muffin$3.00
Cinnamon Muffins with a Vanilla Glaze
More about Granola Girls

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Murray

Pad Thai

Crab Rangoon

Cookies

Rangoon

Lo Mein

Lo Mein Noodles

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

More near Murray to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Martin

No reviews yet

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
