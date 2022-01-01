Jasmine Thai and Sushi Paducah
451 Jorden Dr Suite K
Paducah, KY 42071
Popular Items
Thai
Beef Teriyaki
Sliced tender beef, mushrooms, and onions, topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice
Cashew Nuts
Cashew nuts stir-fried with carrots, roasted chili, onions, water chestnuts, bell peppers, and garlic; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Chicken Teriyaki
Sliced chicken breasts, mushrooms, and onions cooked hibachi-style, topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Drunken Noodles
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
Green Curry
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Orange Chicken
Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions and served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Pad Thai
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Red Curry
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Sesame Chicken
Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce, served with a bowl of Jasmine rice (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Soy Sauce Noodles
Stir-fried, wide rice noodles with carrots, eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce
Sweet and Sour
A sweet and sour blend of pineapple, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Thai Basil
Fresh ground chicken stir-fried with garlic, bell peppers, Thai pepper, fresh basil leaves and onions; served with a fried egg and Jasmine white rice
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Vegetarian Delight
An assortment of broccoli, tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice
Sushi
Hosomaki Combo
Pick two from the following rolls: California, spicy crab, spicy tuna, crunchy shrimp, or Vegetable Roll (No substitutions, please.)
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, mixed greens; topped with glazed pecan nuts and served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg.
Spicy Crab Salad
Spicy crab, avocados,radish, edamame, and mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with ginger dressing and boiled egg
Sushi Mori Combo
4 pieces of sushi with a California roll or tuna roll (No substitutions, please.)
Sushi Sashimi California
3 pieces of sushi, 4 pieces of sashimi, and California Roll. (No Substitutions, please)
Beverages TOGO
Starters
Calamari Salt & Pepper-
Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix
Chicken Karaage-
A light and crispy Japanese fried chicken, served with a mayo based dipping sauce and lemon.
Crab Rangoon-
Edamame-
Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt
Fried Calamari-
Lightly breaded calamari fried to perfection and tossed with Sweet and Sour sauce
Gyoza-
Lettuce Wraps-
A combination of ground chicken (or sub tofu), shiitake mushrooms, diced water chestnuts, served with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves and crispy noodles
Sampler Platter (Fried)-
Three spring rolls, three fried dumplings, three crab Rangoon, and three fried gyozas: served with our house sauces
Sashimi Appetizer
Seaweed Salad-
Traditional Japanese seashore-style seaweed salad with cucumber
Spring Rolls-
Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, rice noodles, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in a thin rice wrap, served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (contains wheat, soy, sesame)
Steamed Dumplings-
Sushi Appetizer
Chef's selection of five pieces of assorted fish on a bed of sushi rice
Tuna Tataki
Thinly sliced and seared tuna on a bed of mixed greens, avocados, and radish; topped with sesame seeds and served with Ponzu Sauce
Wok Edamame-
Edamame, sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, and sea salt.
Soups - Salad
Chicken Dumplings
Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumplings, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic
Miso Soup-
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
Tom Kha Chicken
Lemongrass, lime leaf, galangal soup base with chicken, mushroom, and shallots; topped with cilantro.
Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
Seared Tuna Salad
Seared tuna, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, mixed greens and boiled egg; topped with glazed pecan nuts, fried wontons, and served with ginger dressing.
Spicy Crab Salad
Spicy crab, avocados, edamame, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts, served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg
Tossed Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, radish, carrots; sprinkled with roasted almond nuts and boiled egg
Entrees
Basil Duck
Roasted boneless duck topped with basil sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and fresh Thai chili
Chicken Teriyaki
8 oz. Fresh, grilled tender chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Crispy Pork Combo
Crispy Pork belly and roasted pork served on a bed of Jasmine rice and boiled egg; topped with sweet red sauce, sesame seed, cilantro, and bok choy.
Grilled Thai Steak
10 oz. Ribeye steak (USDA Choice) marinated and grilled to perfection with Thai spices; served with sticky rice, grilled sauteed vegetables, and tamarind sauce
Katsu Don
A breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice with egg, onions, scallions, and katsu don sauce, sprinkled with cut seaweeds
Miso Salmon
Grilled salmon topped with miso sauce and sake butter sauce; served with grilled asparagus
Roasted Duck Curry
Boneless, roasted duck lathered in smooth, red coconut curry, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves (Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon topped with our teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Steak Teriyaki
10 oz. Grilled ribeye steak (USDA Choice) topped with our teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Fried Rice Dinner
Basil Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, Thai pepper, and garlic; topped with scallions and cilantro
Crab Fried Rice
Garlic, lump crab meat, onions, scallions, and egg
Thai Fried Rice-
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Tom Yum Fried Rice
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic, and chili paste with soybean oil; topped with scallions and cilantro
Tropical Fried Rice
Jasmine Rice stir-fried with eggs, peas and carrots, pineapple, cashew, and curry powder.
Stir Fry Dinner
Broccoli Beef
Succulent beef, tender broccoli, garlic and mushrooms
Cashew Nuts
Cashew Nuts stir-fried with carrots, water chestnuts, chili paste with soybean oil, onions, bell peppers, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine Rice.
Orange Chicken
Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions and served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Sesame Chicken
Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce, served with a bowl of Jasmine rice (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Sweet & Sour Sauce
A sweet and sour blend of pineapple, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers
Thai Basil-
Stir-fried garlic, bell peppers, Thai pepper, fresh basil leaves and onions; served with Jasmine rice
Vegetarian Delight
An assortment of broccoli, tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice
Noodles Dinner
Drunken Noodles-
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
Lo Mein Noodle-
Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions
Pad Thai
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Soy Sauce Noodles
Stir-fried, wide rice noodles with carrots, eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce
Curry Dinner
Green Curry
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves (Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Japanese Curry
A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge
Red Curry
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Roasted Duck Curry
Boneless, roasted duck lathered in smooth, red coconut curry, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves (Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Sushi Combo
Chirashi
A variety of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged on a bed of sushi rice
Roll Roll Combo
Four pieces of California roll, four pieces of spicy crab roll, four pieces of spicy tuna roll, and four pieces of crunchy shrimp roll
Salmon Don
Fresh salmon, salmon aburi, kampyo, and salmon roe on a bed of sushi rice
Sashimi Deluxe Combo
Our best selection of eighteen pieces of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged and served with sushi rice
Sushi Mori Combo
California roll or tuna roll, and six pieces of sushi
Fried/Wrap Rolls
J.B. Tempura Roll
Tempura deep-fried with salmon, cream cheese, and scallions; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Jasmine Roll
Assorted fish, crab, cream cheese, masago; topped with eel sauce, sunset sauce, sriracha sauce and scallions (no sushi rice)
Kanisu
Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with crab and avocados, and masago cut into 6 pcs, served with tangy rice vinegar. (Roll does not contain rice)
Kentucky Roll
Fried Chicken, cream cheese, and asparagus, topped with Garlic Mayo, crunchy, and eel sauce
Miami Nice Roll
Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with tuna, crab, avocados, and cream cheese; cut into 6 pcs, served with ponzu sauce. (Roll does not contain rice)
Tsunami Roll
Tempura deep-fried with crab sticks and cream cheese; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Sushi Rolls
Avocado Roll
California Roll-
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
Cucumber Roll
Eel Roll-
Eel, cucumbers, avocados, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce
Futomaki Roll
Eel, avocados, crab, tamago, asparagus, and a sweet and salty sakura denbu
Garden Roll
Asparagus, Cucumbers, Carrots, Daikon, and sesame seeds in soybeen paper; topped with kiwi sauce.
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocados, cucumbers, tobiko, and spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll
Mixed spicy tuna, masago, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, sesame seeds, avocados, asparagus, and masago; topped with eel sauce
Tuna Roll-
Tuna and scallions
Vegetable Roll
Cucumber, kampyo, carrots, asparagus, sesame seeds, and oshinko
Yellow Tail Roll
Yellow tail and scallions
Signature Roll
Beauty and Beast Roll
Half spicy tuna, half eel, asparagus, sesame seeds, and avocados; topped with eel, tuna, tempura batter, sriracha, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Crab Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with crab tempura, eel sauce, garlic mayonnaise, and lemon.
Dancing Eel Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber; topped with eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and black tobiko
Eastern Peak Roll
Tamago, crab, and avocado; topped with salmon aburi, salmon roe, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Green Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, sesame seeds, cream cheese, asparagus, and masago; flavored with a layer of avocados and topped with eel sauce
Hamachi Cheese Roll
Crab, avocado, and cream cheese; topped with scallions, red tobiko, yellow tail, and spicy mayo
Hawaii Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and spicy crab; topped with mango, tuna, red tobiko, eel sauce, and sriracha
MSU Roll
Cream cheese, soft shell crab, sesame seeds, and cucumbers; topped with mixed seafood, black tobiko, scallions, and volcano sauce
Murray Roll
Baked Salmon, Cream Cheese, and Sesame seeds; topped with avocados, eel sauce.
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocados, crab sticks, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce.
Rainbow Roll-
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna, avocados, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha, and eel sauce
Sunset Roll-
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and asparagus; topped with crab, sunset and eel sauce
Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll
Tuna, mango, and asparagus; topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, and thai basil spicy sauce
TNT Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber; layered on top with a blend of shrimp tempura, crunchy, masago, avocado, sriracha, and spicy mayo, topped off with scallions
Volcano Roll
Cream cheese, sesame seeds, and cucumbers; topped with mixed seafood, black tobiko, scallions, and volcano sauce
Nigiri
Ama-Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Nigiri
Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri
Escolar (Super White Tuna) Nigiri
Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Nigiri
Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri
Ika (Squid) Nigiri
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri
Kani (Crab Stick) Nigiri
Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri
Masago (Smelt Roe) Nigiri
Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri
Sake (Salmon) Nigiri
Sake Aburi (Seared Salmon) Nigiri
Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Nigiri
Tako (Octopus) Nigiri
Tamago (Omelet) Nigiri
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri
Unagi (BBQ Eel) Nigiri
Sashimi
Sides Items
Brown Rice-
French Fries-
Fried Rice-
Ginger Dressing (Large)-
Ginger Dressing (Small)-
Ginger Side Order-
Grilled Asparagus-
Ivory Plastic Chopsticks-
Jasmine's Facemask-
Jasmine Thai & Sushi Facemask
Miso Soup-
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
Mixed Vegs-
Sautéed Vegetables-
Side Salad-
Wok Garlic Bok Choy-
Steamed Broccoli-
Steamed Rice Noodles-
Sushi Rice-
Wasabi Side Order-
White Rice-
Side Salad - Ginger Dressing-
Side of Sauce
Dumpling Sauce
Eel Sauce
Garlic Mayo
Ginger Dressing (Small)
Gyoza Sauce
Honey Mustard
Honey Packet
Kimchi Sauce
Miso Brown Sauce
Orange Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
Ranch
Red Pork Sauce
Sake Butter Sauce
Sesame Sauce
Spicy Mayo
Sriracha Sauce
Sunset Sauce
Sushi Rice Vinegar
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
White Teppanyaki Sauce
Beverages TOGO
Coca Cola-
Coffee-
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke-
Ginger Ale
Green Tea
Jasmine Tea
Lemonade
Lime Honey Iced Tea
Mello Yello-
Mr Pibb
Oolong Tea
Orange Juice
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Thai Iced Tea-
Unsweet Tea
Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
451 Jorden Dr Suite K, Paducah, KY 42071