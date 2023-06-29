Burrito After Dark
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mexican themed indoor and outdoor dining. Fun family friendly restaurant with a bar atmosphere on the weekends. Come enjoy live entertainment on one of our 3 stages.
Location
902 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001
