Burrito After Dark

902 Broadway St

Paducah, KY 42001

Food

Appetizer

Appetizers are available until 9 PM on Monday through Thursday and until 11PM on Friday and Saturday.

Trio dips & chips

$10.00

Choose up to 3 options to accompany your freshly made tortilla chips. Choices include: Salsa, Pineapple Salsa, Salsa Verde, Poblano Queso (our house queso), Chori Queso (seasoned pork mixed with our house queso +$2) or Guacamole (+$2)

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$9.50

Pretzel with sides of our house queso and spicy mustard for dipping

Poblano Queso & Chips

Poblano Queso & Chips

$6.00

Generous portion of our house poblano queso with a side of chips. Add optional Chorizo for a spicy upgrade (+$2).

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$4.00

Fresh Tortilla chips with a side of your choice in salsa. Choose from regular, pineapple or salsa verde.

Entree

Quesadilla

$11.50

single serve "Your Style" Nachos

Taco Salad Bowl

$11.50

Burrito

$11.50

Nachos

$11.50

Tacos

$11.50

Maxed Out Nachos

$20.00+

Crispy Waffle Fries, Chorizo, Pablano Queso, pico and queso Fresco. Available in full or half size. Can substitute Chicken or Beef for the Chorizo.

Trashy Nachos

$100.00

Dessert

Xango

$6.50

Churro style dessert filled with Cheesecake and drizzled with sweet sauce or sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar

Churro

$6.50

Classic Churro. Can be drizzled in sweet sauce

Chocolate cake

$9.50

Sides

4 oz Rice and Beans

$2.50

4 oz Queso

$2.50

4 oz Guac

$2.50

NA Bev

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull SF

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Merchandise

T-Shirts

Yellow T-Shirt

$20.00

Grey T-Shirt

$20.00

Blue T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican themed indoor and outdoor dining. Fun family friendly restaurant with a bar atmosphere on the weekends. Come enjoy live entertainment on one of our 3 stages.

Location

902 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001

Directions

Main pic

